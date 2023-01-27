ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

‘Shocked and disgusted’ | Knoxville police chief, leaders release statements on Tyre Nichols, ask for peaceful protests

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
wvlt.tv
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 16

Denise Krupp
4d ago

or how about no protests the cops have been fired brought up on murder charges ,but they will use it as an excuse to riot

Reply(1)
13
Jack Hertz
4d ago

The problem is that what is called a peace office has nothing to do with peace. Every screwed up person that served in the gulf war is now the perfect cop for the force. They aggressive,gun happy screwups that act more like the gestapo. What ever happened to getting a stern talking too, not it go directly to jail and even suggest your innocent your getting you butt wipped. The entire police force in America needs to be retrained and mentally evaluated and also drug tested daily.

Reply(3)
7
Guest
3d ago

Omg. The recording of him crying for his mom broke my heart I cried all night. Seeing this made me sick....What is wrong with them beating a boy to death and then they hifide each other . I'm sending prayers for his family. I'll be praying for humanity. It not a race thing is a problem with all humanity.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

2 EMTs, lieutenant involved in Tyre Nichols’ assault fired

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two EMTs and a lieutenant who made the scene of Tyre Nichols’ assault have been fired according to a statement released from Fire Chief Gina Sweat. On Jan. 7 at 8:31 p.m., Memphis Fire Dispatch (MFD) received a call from the Memphis Police Department (MPD) to respond to a person being pepper sprayed at the intersection of East Raines Road and Ross Road. Per MFD protocol, First Responder company Engine 55 was dispatched at 8:32 p.m. and arrived on the scene at East Raines Road at 8:36 p.m.
MEMPHIS, TN
wvlt.tv

Nichols’ death sparks new Tennessee legislation

Zoo Knoxville is set to host a job fair in February, where they will be hiring for both part-time and full-time positions. Not enough Knox County kids are going to college; leaders are pushing to change it. Updated: 6 hours ago. State data shows that 59.5% of Knox County seniors...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Catch Up Quick

4 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Union County house fire, TBI says. Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were working with the Union County Sheriff’s Office to determine the cause of a deadly house fire in Luttrell. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On Wednesday, the General...
UNION COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Silver Alert issued for missing elderly Knoxville man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man with dementia. Jack Hartgrove, 87, drove away from his home on Chatham Circle and has not returned, according to Knoxville Police Derpartment. He was last seen at around 1:20 p.m. driving an...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

State officials address critical issues in DCS

4 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Union County house fire, TBI says. Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were working with the Union County Sheriff’s Office to determine the cause of a deadly house fire in Luttrell. Catch Up Quick. Updated: 7 hours ago. Your headlines...
UNION COUNTY, TN
WATE

TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Maryville boy

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson on behalf of the Maryville Police Department. MPD officials said Monday that they received a report Sunday evening that the child had been taken from his residence by his non-custodial biological mother, Alisha Jones. Rogerson, 8, […]
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police find missing elderly woman following search

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorities found a missing elderly woman following a search Sunday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Bernice Riske, 82, walked out of a facility on Middlebrook Pike in the Broome Road area at midnight and was reported missing late Sunday morning, KPD officials said. Authorities...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Two deputies relieved of duty after Tyre Nichols video release

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Shelby County deputies have been relieved of duty pending an administrative investigation, according to Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. released the following statement: Having watched the videotape for the first time tonight, I have concerns about two deputies who appeared on the scene following the physical […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJHL

Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wvlt.tv

Crews respond to multiple cabin fires in Sevier County

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Pigeon Forge Fire Department responded to a multiple structure fire early Tuesday morning around the 2100 block of Windy Lane in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County. At 12:39 a.m. dispatch received a call reporting a structure fire. Crews arrived...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Hamblen County Sheriff warns people of ongoing phone scams

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the last few weeks, Sheriff Chad Mullins in Hamblen County has seen a concerning and ongoing trend of phone calls with bad intentions. “They’re asking for $1,000 and $1,000 was the last one, and we had people get green dot cards and visa cards sent to them,” said Mullins.
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy