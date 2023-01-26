ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

5 fired Memphis cops face murder and other charges in Tyre Nichols’ death

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
Five fired Memphis police officers were charged Thursday with second-degree murder in the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation during a traffic stop. (Jan. 26)

