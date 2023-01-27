Read full article on original website
Paseos to the future? New Santa Cruz Riverwalk may open up 10 new restaurant spaces — four on the river
It might take 10 years, but the changing face of downtown Santa Cruz could offer the kind of vibrant community spaces for recreation, tourism and nightlife that have marked successful riverwalk projects in cities such as San Antonio, Austin, Chicago and Detroit.
Eat, Drink, Savor: Crave Wine Company opens its doors
After around a year of construction delays, Crave Wine Company opened on Jan. 6 following a short series of well-attended soft openings and ticketed events. A welcome addition to the local beverage scene on San Benito Street in Hollister that was established by Pour Decisions Taproom and Mad Pursuit Brewing Company, Crave owners Mike Kohne and Maura Cooper are determined to spotlight the best produced and sourced wines coming from San Benito County.
Move Over Arsicault, I Have a New Favorite San Francisco Croissant
Monday is National Croissant Day and in honor of the calorie-laden holiday, Yelp put together a list of the top 30 spots across the U.S. and Canada to grab your own buttery pastry. It’s somewhat of a surprise that the top five recommendations are all in California—but much less of...
San Francisco Cotillion Club Celebrates the 80th Debutante Ball
The ultimate social network was celebrated on December 22 as 27 debutantes took their curtsy during the 80th anniversary of the Cotillion Club of San Francisco. This old guard tradition, populated by founding families of Gold Rush–era San Francisco and the Peninsula (think: lumber, press barons, locomotives or silver mines), kicked off precisely at 10 p.m. as bandleader Laurent Fourgo fired up classic tunes (à la “A Pretty Girl Is Like a Melody”) in the ballroom salons of the storied Palace Hotel.
For Fluffy Pancakes and Savory Croissants, Check Out These Breakfast Restaurants in San Francisco
A vacation to San Francisco might include a visit to Fisherman’s Wharf or a tour of Alcatraz, or perhaps a picnic in Golden Gate State Park. There are so many things to do in San Francisco, you’re going to need a detailed itinerary – and it should include where to grab breakfast so you’ll be fueled up for the day’s adventures. Breakfast in San Francisco looks like buttery pastries, soul food with a French twist, and spacious coffee shops. Once you’ve booked a comfortable San Francisco Airbnb and visited Umbrella Alley to get that perfect shot for your Instagram grid, check out these spots for the best breakfast in San Francisco.
Chef-Led Wine Bar, Vinovero, Is Coming to Los Gatos
Chef Michele Bevilacqua is opening a new Italian-style wine bar and eatery at 326 N Santa Cruz Avenue.
Costco's newest California store to look very different
The new model has caught the eye of realtors in California.
2 rounds of rain enter the SF Bay Area forecast
The Bay Area is expected to see two rounds of rain before the end of this week.
After SF Pizza Shop Employee Tells Cops They Are ‘Not Welcome,’ the Internet Piles On
A San Francisco pizza shop is fielding some bad Yelp reviews after the SF Police Officers Association, the union that represents the SFPD, tweeted that an employee there “told several of our officers that they are not welcome in the restaurant.”. The owner of the shop—Pizza Squared, located at...
Woodside's Huddart Park is a Bay Area hiking area 'lost to history'
A shadowy elite built his wealth by cutting down trees but then ironically preserved his property to become a park.
Former Top Chef San Francisco home for sale for $4.4M
The house is back on the market after it last sold in 2018.
Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose
When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
Sunday Reads: Redefining our Monterey Bay ‘home’; pesticide use; PCS pay dispute; Tyre Nichols
This Sunday, you’ll see an important Community Voices article on the ongoing threat of pesticides to farmworkers, their families and those living or working near the berry fields of South Santa Cruz County. It’s an issue Lookout addressed in an editorial at year’s end, and now, Erika Alfaro, a Santa Cruz resident and pediatric nurse case manager, channels her anger at the pesticide use — and reminds of the practical meaning of the term “environmental racism.” “What is the worth of a man or a woman? What is the worth of a farmworker?” she asks, reminding us of Cesar Chavez’s words of three decades ago, as she details what a caravan of farmworkers heard when they visited regulators in Sacramento recently. It’s a must-read.
Morning Lookout: Storm recovery and aftermath updates around county as Lookout launches new section
Good morning, all. It’s Monday, Jan. 30, and it’s a mostly sunny forecast for Santa Cruz County for the week ahead, but with highs in just the 50s and chilly nights and mornings. Lots to explore on Lookout; right this way if you’d rather it be a solo...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in California
CALIFORNIA - Regarding hot dogs, California has several great options. These spots include Pink's Hot Dog Stand in Los Angeles, Cupid's in Canoga Park, Top Dog in Berkeley, and Carney's in Hollywood. Each has its own unique menu and style.
Got sandbags? Don't discard them just yet
Geri Spieler credits sandbags with helping protect her house from flooding damage during the storms that pounded the Bay Area earlier this month. "The sandbags, I think, really saved us," Spieler, who lives in Palo Alto, said. She's lived in the area for 30 years but had never seen rainwater...
Santa Cruz wraps up emergency repairs to West Cliff Drive, San Lorenzo River levee
The City of Santa Cruz Public Works Department has wrapped up some initial emergency repairs within the city. Senior Civil Engineer Josh Spangrud said that approximately 200 tons of rock and filter fabric was placed at the site opposite of 1016 West Cliff Dr., between Woodrow Avenue and David Way, last week.
This Massive Peninsula Food Hall Will Close Temporarily and Lay Off 45 Employees
In Los Altos, State Street Market will cut its contract with Bon Appetit Management Co., meaning about 45 employees will be laid off. The news comes as the food hall plans to shut down for a few weeks, reopening with new vendors and, obviously, new staff. The San Francisco Business Times reports the closure will last through February and into March. Bon Appetit Management Co. is the same company whose employees work at Oracle Park and Chase Center amongst other venues. Bon Appetit said in a public notice that “many” of the terminated staff will be offered roles at other sites.
Found Treasure: Tacos Jalisciense’s New Seaside Spot
January 27, 2023 – The debut of Tacos Jalisciense was supposed to be suave. It was a lot closer to loco. Owner, operator and chief salsa maker Moises Llamas Hernandez is no stranger to the Mexican food game. He and his family run five other taquerias, including popular Tacos...
Red Herring Alert: Comparing California and Japan High Speed Rail Falls on its Face
Well, it’s big in Japan. That is what proponents of California’s high speed rail project say when asked about the whys and wherefores of the system. In other words, if it works somewhere else it will work here. That argument, though, falls in the face of a rather...
