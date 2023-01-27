This Sunday, you’ll see an important Community Voices article on the ongoing threat of pesticides to farmworkers, their families and those living or working near the berry fields of South Santa Cruz County. It’s an issue Lookout addressed in an editorial at year’s end, and now, Erika Alfaro, a Santa Cruz resident and pediatric nurse case manager, channels her anger at the pesticide use — and reminds of the practical meaning of the term “environmental racism.” “What is the worth of a man or a woman? What is the worth of a farmworker?” she asks, reminding us of Cesar Chavez’s words of three decades ago, as she details what a caravan of farmworkers heard when they visited regulators in Sacramento recently. It’s a must-read.

