Santa Cruz County, CA

benitolink.com

Eat, Drink, Savor: Crave Wine Company opens its doors

After around a year of construction delays, Crave Wine Company opened on Jan. 6 following a short series of well-attended soft openings and ticketed events. A welcome addition to the local beverage scene on San Benito Street in Hollister that was established by Pour Decisions Taproom and Mad Pursuit Brewing Company, Crave owners Mike Kohne and Maura Cooper are determined to spotlight the best produced and sourced wines coming from San Benito County.
HOLLISTER, CA
sfstandard.com

Move Over Arsicault, I Have a New Favorite San Francisco Croissant

Monday is National Croissant Day and in honor of the calorie-laden holiday, Yelp put together a list of the top 30 spots across the U.S. and Canada to grab your own buttery pastry. It’s somewhat of a surprise that the top five recommendations are all in California—but much less of...
RICHMOND, CA
nobhillgazette.com

San Francisco Cotillion Club Celebrates the 80th Debutante Ball

The ultimate social network was celebrated on December 22 as 27 debutantes took their curtsy during the 80th anniversary of the Cotillion Club of San Francisco. This old guard tradition, populated by founding families of Gold Rush–era San Francisco and the Peninsula (think: lumber, press barons, locomotives or silver mines), kicked off precisely at 10 p.m. as bandleader Laurent Fourgo fired up classic tunes (à la “A Pretty Girl Is Like a Melody”) in the ballroom salons of the storied Palace Hotel.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
matadornetwork.com

For Fluffy Pancakes and Savory Croissants, Check Out These Breakfast Restaurants in San Francisco

A vacation to San Francisco might include a visit to Fisherman’s Wharf or a tour of Alcatraz, or perhaps a picnic in Golden Gate State Park. There are so many things to do in San Francisco, you’re going to need a detailed itinerary – and it should include where to grab breakfast so you’ll be fueled up for the day’s adventures. Breakfast in San Francisco looks like buttery pastries, soul food with a French twist, and spacious coffee shops. Once you’ve booked a comfortable San Francisco Airbnb and visited Umbrella Alley to get that perfect shot for your Instagram grid, check out these spots for the best breakfast in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose

When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
SAN JOSE, CA
lookout.co

Sunday Reads: Redefining our Monterey Bay ‘home’; pesticide use; PCS pay dispute; Tyre Nichols

This Sunday, you’ll see an important Community Voices article on the ongoing threat of pesticides to farmworkers, their families and those living or working near the berry fields of South Santa Cruz County. It’s an issue Lookout addressed in an editorial at year’s end, and now, Erika Alfaro, a Santa Cruz resident and pediatric nurse case manager, channels her anger at the pesticide use — and reminds of the practical meaning of the term “environmental racism.” “What is the worth of a man or a woman? What is the worth of a farmworker?” she asks, reminding us of Cesar Chavez’s words of three decades ago, as she details what a caravan of farmworkers heard when they visited regulators in Sacramento recently. It’s a must-read.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
rwcpulse.com

Got sandbags? Don't discard them just yet

Geri Spieler credits sandbags with helping protect her house from flooding damage during the storms that pounded the Bay Area earlier this month. "The sandbags, I think, really saved us," Spieler, who lives in Palo Alto, said. She's lived in the area for 30 years but had never seen rainwater...
PALO ALTO, CA
Eater

This Massive Peninsula Food Hall Will Close Temporarily and Lay Off 45 Employees

In Los Altos, State Street Market will cut its contract with Bon Appetit Management Co., meaning about 45 employees will be laid off. The news comes as the food hall plans to shut down for a few weeks, reopening with new vendors and, obviously, new staff. The San Francisco Business Times reports the closure will last through February and into March. Bon Appetit Management Co. is the same company whose employees work at Oracle Park and Chase Center amongst other venues. Bon Appetit said in a public notice that “many” of the terminated staff will be offered roles at other sites.
LOS ALTOS, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Found Treasure: Tacos Jalisciense’s New Seaside Spot

January 27, 2023 – The debut of Tacos Jalisciense was supposed to be suave. It was a lot closer to loco. Owner, operator and chief salsa maker Moises Llamas Hernandez is no stranger to the Mexican food game. He and his family run five other taquerias, including popular Tacos...
SEASIDE, CA

