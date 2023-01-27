Read full article on original website
Related
Hailey Whitters Revels in Being ‘Everything She Ain’t‘ on ’Kimmel’
Hailey Whitters made her late-night television debut on Wednesday, visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform her single “Everything She Ain’t.” The clever tune appears on Whitters’ third solo album Raised, which Rolling Stone named its favorite country album of 2022. Backed by a small band that included a fiddler and a banjo player, Whitters delivered a charming rendition of her song, a handclap-friendly spiritual cousin to Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me.” Moving around the Kimmel stage in a dress with flowing trumpet sleeves, the Iowa native promised the object of her desire that she could be “the whiskey in...
Lauren Alaina Just Crushed This Cover of Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ [Watch]
Lauren Alaina has put her vocal chops to one of the most popular songs in the world right now. While warming up for a recent performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, the one-time Idol star opted for an acoustic cover of "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus. "I can buy myself...
TODAY.com
Valerie Bertinelli shares sweet pics of Eddie Van Halen and son on late musician's birthday
Valerie Bertinelli is remembering her former husband Eddie Van Halen on his birthday, just over two years after his death from cancer at age 65. Bertinelli posted two black-and-white selfies, one of her with Van Halen, and one of the pair with their son, Wolfgang Van Halen, captioning the post with a single white heart.
Miranda Lambert Drops Gorgeous Photo Dump From Surprise Wedding Anniversary Trip
It looks like Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, found the right spot to go for an anniversary trip. Lambert and McLoughlin got away from the hubbub of everyday life for some R&R at Ilsa Mujeres. She posted a series of four photos from the wedding anniversary getaway. Let’s see what Miranda and Brendan got involved in while having a good time.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Matthew McConaughey Posts Romantic Birthday Tribute to Wife Camila
Actor Matthew McConaughey wanted to let his wife Camila know how much he loved her on her very own birthday. He headed over to Instagram, where he dropped a pretty cool, romantic photo. Both of them appear to be looking in the same direction. What they are looking at, well, we don’t know. But they seem to be relaxed in the picture.
See Nikki Bella Try on Her Stunning Wedding Dress on Nikki Bella Says I Do
Watch: Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Ready For Baby No. 2? They Say…. Nikki Bella said yes to the dress…again. The WWE star and husband Artem Chigvintsev kicked wedding planning into full gear on the Jan. 26 premiere of E!'s four-part wedding special Nikki Bella Says I Do. And while picking out a wedding dress is a special moment for most brides, it's something that Nikki already did several years ago.
Salma Hayek Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Dress At ‘Magic Mike’ Premiere
Wednesday was a magical time. Salma Hayek leads the star-studded cast bringing to life Magic Mike’s Last Dance, alongside Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey, and more. With a release date of February 10, the final Magic Mike installment had its premiere this Wednesday, with Hayek showing off a sheer revealing outfit for the occasion.
Watch Miranda Lambert’s Performance of ‘Geraldene’ at the 2022 CMA Awards
Miranda Lambert included the song “Geraldene” on her collaboration album The Marfa Tapes with Jack Ingram and John Randall and her 2022 album Palomino. The country singer performed “Geraldene” at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards. Fans can watch the performance below. Miranda Lambert performed ‘Geraldene’...
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Foxy Brown Released Her ‘Chyna Doll’ LP 24 Years Ago
On this date in 1999, Brooklyn emcee Inga Merchand aka Foxy Brown, dropped her sophomore effort, Chyna Doll, on the Violator/Def Jam imprint. This album rode the successful wave of previous projects released by Brown, including her appearance on The Firm album with Nas, AZ, and Nature, as well as her own 1996 debut LP Ill Nana. The album debuted at the pole position on Billboard 200, which was only accomplished previously by Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill just a year earlier.
Report: The 2023 Grammy Awards Might Include a Loretta Lynn Tribute
As details continue to roll in about the 2023 Grammy Awards, it seems like more exciting news for country fans might be on its way. Variety reports that an all-star tribute to Loretta Lynn, who died last fall, is expected to take place during the show. According to the outlet,...
Teri Hatcher’s Daughter: Meet Her Only Child, Emerson Tenney
Teri Hatcher first gained attention playing Lois Lane in the 90s TV series ‘Lois & Clark’. The actress famously played a Bond girl in ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ and Susan Mayer in ‘Desperate Housewives’. Teri has been married twice and shares one child with her ex-husband, Jon...
Lainey Wilson Among the Honorees at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards
On the heels of a massive 2022, Lainey Wilson is scheduled to receive another massive accolade. She's among the honorees at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards, which will take place on March 1, 2023. Wilson will receive the Rulebreaker Award during the show. The category celebrates female artists...
Harry Styles Ripped His Pants While Dancing At His Concert Last Night, And His Reaction Is Taking Me Out
It's a good thing he was wearing underwear.
TMZ.com
Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Hug It Out in Public After Nasty Year
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis seem to have waived their white flags following a drama-filled year in the wake of their split -- because they're out here looking very simpatico. The former couple -- who share two children together -- hugged it out in public Friday here in L.A. ......
‘Friends’: The Real Reason Why 1 Hated Character Left and Never Returned
Here's a look at the rumors and actual reasons behind why Emily left the hit TV show 'Friends' and never returned.
Gavin Rossdale Wishes Pregnant Daughter Daisy A Happy 34th Birthday With Sweet Post: Photos
Gavin Rossdale, 57, took to Instagram on Jan. 27 to share a sweet post in honor of his daughter Daisy Lowe‘s 34th birthday. The singer shared a video that included a collage of memorable photos of the pregnant beauty and added a loving caption alongside it. The snapshots appeared to be taken at various times throughout her life and she smiled in most of them.
Jon Pardi Is Making a Christmas Album While He Awaits the Birth of His Daughter
Jon Pardi and his wife Summer are expecting to welcome their first child in a matter of weeks, but while they wait, he's got another project cooking. The singer recently told CMT that he's at work on a Christmas album, and plans to go into the studio to record it on Feb. 2 and 3. "We're really excited about it," he explains, adding that the finished project should be out in 2023, and he's avoiding the more obvious holiday song choices.
Carly Pearce Kinda Wishes She Could Go Through a Divorce for Every Album
Carly Pearce didn't have to search very far for inspiration for her last album, 29: Written in Stone. Once she decided to be vulnerable about experiencing divorce at the age of 29, the songs came like a flood. Although it was a heartbreaking chapter and one that has caused her...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0