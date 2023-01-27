ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Rolling Stone

Hailey Whitters Revels in Being ‘Everything She Ain’t‘ on ’Kimmel’

Hailey Whitters made her late-night television debut on Wednesday, visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform her single “Everything She Ain’t.” The clever tune appears on Whitters’ third solo album Raised, which Rolling Stone named its favorite country album of 2022. Backed by a small band that included a fiddler and a banjo player, Whitters delivered a charming rendition of her song, a handclap-friendly spiritual cousin to Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me.” Moving around the Kimmel stage in a dress with flowing trumpet sleeves, the Iowa native promised the object of her desire that she could be “the whiskey in...
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Posts Romantic Birthday Tribute to Wife Camila

Actor Matthew McConaughey wanted to let his wife Camila know how much he loved her on her very own birthday. He headed over to Instagram, where he dropped a pretty cool, romantic photo. Both of them appear to be looking in the same direction. What they are looking at, well, we don’t know. But they seem to be relaxed in the picture.
E! News

See Nikki Bella Try on Her Stunning Wedding Dress on Nikki Bella Says I Do

Watch: Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Ready For Baby No. 2? They Say…. Nikki Bella said yes to the dress…again. The WWE star and husband Artem Chigvintsev kicked wedding planning into full gear on the Jan. 26 premiere of E!'s four-part wedding special Nikki Bella Says I Do. And while picking out a wedding dress is a special moment for most brides, it's something that Nikki already did several years ago.
thesource.com

Today In Hip Hop History: Foxy Brown Released Her ‘Chyna Doll’ LP 24 Years Ago

On this date in 1999, Brooklyn emcee Inga Merchand aka Foxy Brown, dropped her sophomore effort, Chyna Doll, on the Violator/Def Jam imprint. This album rode the successful wave of previous projects released by Brown, including her appearance on The Firm album with Nas, AZ, and Nature, as well as her own 1996 debut LP Ill Nana. The album debuted at the pole position on Billboard 200, which was only accomplished previously by Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill just a year earlier.
HollywoodLife

Teri Hatcher’s Daughter: Meet Her Only Child, Emerson Tenney

Teri Hatcher first gained attention playing Lois Lane in the 90s TV series ‘Lois & Clark’. The actress famously played a Bond girl in ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ and Susan Mayer in ‘Desperate Housewives’. Teri has been married twice and shares one child with her ex-husband, Jon...
TMZ.com

Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Hug It Out in Public After Nasty Year

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis seem to have waived their white flags following a drama-filled year in the wake of their split -- because they're out here looking very simpatico. The former couple -- who share two children together -- hugged it out in public Friday here in L.A. ......
Jon Pardi Is Making a Christmas Album While He Awaits the Birth of His Daughter

Jon Pardi and his wife Summer are expecting to welcome their first child in a matter of weeks, but while they wait, he's got another project cooking. The singer recently told CMT that he's at work on a Christmas album, and plans to go into the studio to record it on Feb. 2 and 3. "We're really excited about it," he explains, adding that the finished project should be out in 2023, and he's avoiding the more obvious holiday song choices.
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

