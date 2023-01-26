ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

NASA honors fallen astronauts in annual Day of Remembrance

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V4mae_0kTNbqhU00

NASA honors fallen astronauts in annual Day of Remembrance

NASA honors astronauts who lost their lives in the course of their duties as part of the agency's annual Day of Remembrance. (Jan. 26)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Sierra Space Completes Third Successful Test of Inflatable Habitat Unit Designed for First Commercial Space Station

LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- Sierra Space, a leading, pureplay commercial space company building the first end-to-end business and technology platform in space, announced today that the company’s LIFE™ habitat (Large Integrated Flexible Environment) successfully completed a third stress test – this time for duration – exceeding NASA certification requirements and demonstrating the inflatable structure’s integrity for sustaining human life in space for long periods of time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005408/en/ Sierra Space’s LIFE (Large Integrated Flexible Environment) habitat completes third stress test – this time for duration. (Photo: Business Wire)
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
631K+
Post
671M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy