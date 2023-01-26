NASA honors fallen astronauts in annual Day of Remembrance

LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- Sierra Space, a leading, pureplay commercial space company building the first end-to-end business and technology platform in space, announced today that the company’s LIFE™ habitat (Large Integrated Flexible Environment) successfully completed a third stress test – this time for duration – exceeding NASA certification requirements and demonstrating the inflatable structure’s integrity for sustaining human life in space for long periods of time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005408/en/ Sierra Space’s LIFE (Large Integrated Flexible Environment) habitat completes third stress test – this time for duration. (Photo: Business Wire)

