High school musicals to see in south central Pennsylvania in 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Warm weather is approaching, which means local high school students are hard at work rehearsing their spring musicals. From animated originals like "Shrek" to Broadway classics like "42nd Street," there's sure to be a musical in the area that will get your ears grooving and feet moving.
Harrisburg hosts Pa. Wine Excellence Awards
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Wine Excellence Awards took place in Harrisburg today. Judges tasted what the Pennsylvania Wine Society deemed were the top wines from around the commonwealth. Guests that purchased tickets also had the chance to try some of the famous local wines and get a first-hand...
Chambersburg covered in ice for the 21st annual IceFest
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Today, families from across Franklin County came together to watch sculptors make artwork from blocks of ice. It’s part of the 21st annual Chambersburg IceFest, which featured hundreds of ice sculptures, good music, and great food. “[The kids] like the sledding, going down the ice...
IceFest returns to Chambersburg for its 21st year
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The 21st annual Chambersburg IceFest kicks off today on Main Street with 118 ice sculptures, food, competition and fun. Organizers are hoping that this festival not only helps people get out of the mid-winter blues but also attracts people downtown to shop at small businesses. “There’s...
'Get Frosted' at Hummelstown's 9th annual Winter Fling
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — Hummelstown invites all to "Get Frosted" at their ninth annual Winter Fling this Friday and Saturday. The festival encourages people to visit "the coolest town in central Pennsylvania." Hummelstown's mayor, David Roeting, stopped by the FOX43 studio to spread excitement for the two-day event. "The winter...
Reese's new Dipped Animal Crackers hit stores nationwide
HERSHEY, Pa. — Fans of Reese's products have a new treat to sink their teeth into. The Hershey affiliate's latest offering, Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers, is now on shelves across the nation, the company said Wednesday in a press release. "Worlds collide as this nostalgic childhood snack meets your...
Dog calendar benefits Pet Pantry of Lancaster | On the Bright Side
LITITZ, Pa. — Steve Ember has been capturing photos for the past 15 years. Dogs, like his own Carine Terrier Angus, are among his favorite subjects to shoot. But his latest project came about in an unexpected way while he was riding along the Warwick Ephrata Rail Trail. "I...
Furry Friends with Roxy, the dog!
LANCASTER, Pa. — When you first meet Roxy, you immediately notice that this dog is a ball of energy!. It’s shocking to learn that this lady is eight years old. Roxy loves to play, after getting all of her energy out, she's always ready to snuggle or lay out in the sun.
An in-depth description of bracing the core | FOX43 FitMinute
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Bracing can get confusing, so with that being said, FOX43 and trainers at the York County JCC wanted to give a more in-depth explanation to keep you safe while working out. “Core bracing is probably the number one skill you can learn that can translate...
Why hasn't south central Pennsylvania gotten much snow this winter? | Weather Rewind
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It’s time for another Weather Rewind, where we look back at this week’s past weather—with a twist. This week, we’re looking back at the latest winter storm. It looked a lot like past systems this season and resulted in lighter snow accumulations.
After two years, the Pa. Auto Show returns to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — After two years, the Pennsylvania Auto Show is returning to Harrisburg. The show is opening this week at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Dauphin County after the years-long delay from the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say the biggest difference this year is that they have...
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for mobile food pantry in York County
YORK, Pa. — The Catholic Harvest Food Pantry introduced its new mobile food pantry Monday, Jan. 30. The new unit will be used as a traveling food pantry for the organization to help reach more areas of south central Pennsylvania. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place in York today to...
Drive over to the Pennsylvania Auto Show this weekend
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Auto Show is back at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg after a two-year hiatus. Whether you are in the market for a new vehicle, want to check out the latest in automotive technology, be in shock over sticker prices or just love cars, this automobile show is the place to be.
Snow doesn't amount to much in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — For those who hook up the plows and hit the roads when the snow comes, Wednesday’s storm was pretty much a bust in York County. “This is what I call a nuisance snow, it’s enough to keep the body shops busy but I don’t think it’s really enough to be plowable," said Fred Holder Jr. of East York.
Cleanup from snow dusting in Perry County
DUNCANNON, Pa. — It was slow going on Interstate 83 as snow began to fall in south-central Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning, reminding drivers that winter is still here. On Route 22 outside Duncannon, vehicles crept by on the snow-covered roads in the early afternoon, while plows in Duncannon Borough tried to keep streets clear.
Hershey Farm fire reduces restaurant options for Lancaster County tourists
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County’s tourism season unofficially starts on March 10, when Sight & Sound Theatre opens its latest show. The show is the highlight of many organized tours through the area. With barely more than a month before the season begins, the area is down...
Police: Lancaster County woman stole $4,600 worth of lottery tickets
DENVER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman is facing theft charges after police say she stole more than $4,600 worth of lottery tickets from her former place of employment. Barbara Jean Fisher, 58, of East Earl, is charged with theft by unlawful taking in connection to the alleged incident, according to East Cocalico Township Police.
Police search for missing teen in Cumberland County
LEMOYNE, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are searching for a missing teen. Alayjah Sha'dae Cicile Williams was last seen on January 6, when she ran away from home, located on the 900 block of Hummel Avenue, according to West Shore Police. Williams is believed to be in the...
Family dog fatally shot while on a walk, family speaks out
FLEETWOOD, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission said a case of mistaken identity caused a Berks County family to lose their dog after it was shot while out for a walk with its owner. Hunter, an 8-year-old malamute mix, was a beloved pet of the Heller family. He was...
Kinsley Enterprises leaders Tim and Jon Kinsley die while skiing in British Columbia
YORK, Pa. — Two leaders of one of Central Pennsylvania's most prominent construction and real estate development companies have died while on a skiing trip in British Columbia. Brothers Timothy and Jonathan Kinsley, the leaders of York-based Kinsley Properties and Kinsley Construction, respectively, died on Monday, a spokesperson with...
