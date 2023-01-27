ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg hosts Pa. Wine Excellence Awards

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Wine Excellence Awards took place in Harrisburg today. Judges tasted what the Pennsylvania Wine Society deemed were the top wines from around the commonwealth. Guests that purchased tickets also had the chance to try some of the famous local wines and get a first-hand...
Chambersburg covered in ice for the 21st annual IceFest

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Today, families from across Franklin County came together to watch sculptors make artwork from blocks of ice. It’s part of the 21st annual Chambersburg IceFest, which featured hundreds of ice sculptures, good music, and great food. “[The kids] like the sledding, going down the ice...
IceFest returns to Chambersburg for its 21st year

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The 21st annual Chambersburg IceFest kicks off today on Main Street with 118 ice sculptures, food, competition and fun. Organizers are hoping that this festival not only helps people get out of the mid-winter blues but also attracts people downtown to shop at small businesses. “There’s...
'Get Frosted' at Hummelstown's 9th annual Winter Fling

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — Hummelstown invites all to "Get Frosted" at their ninth annual Winter Fling this Friday and Saturday. The festival encourages people to visit "the coolest town in central Pennsylvania." Hummelstown's mayor, David Roeting, stopped by the FOX43 studio to spread excitement for the two-day event. "The winter...
Reese's new Dipped Animal Crackers hit stores nationwide

HERSHEY, Pa. — Fans of Reese's products have a new treat to sink their teeth into. The Hershey affiliate's latest offering, Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers, is now on shelves across the nation, the company said Wednesday in a press release. "Worlds collide as this nostalgic childhood snack meets your...
Furry Friends with Roxy, the dog!

LANCASTER, Pa. — When you first meet Roxy, you immediately notice that this dog is a ball of energy!. It’s shocking to learn that this lady is eight years old. Roxy loves to play, after getting all of her energy out, she's always ready to snuggle or lay out in the sun.
After two years, the Pa. Auto Show returns to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — After two years, the Pennsylvania Auto Show is returning to Harrisburg. The show is opening this week at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Dauphin County after the years-long delay from the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say the biggest difference this year is that they have...
Drive over to the Pennsylvania Auto Show this weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Auto Show is back at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg after a two-year hiatus. Whether you are in the market for a new vehicle, want to check out the latest in automotive technology, be in shock over sticker prices or just love cars, this automobile show is the place to be.
Snow doesn't amount to much in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — For those who hook up the plows and hit the roads when the snow comes, Wednesday’s storm was pretty much a bust in York County. “This is what I call a nuisance snow, it’s enough to keep the body shops busy but I don’t think it’s really enough to be plowable," said Fred Holder Jr. of East York.
Cleanup from snow dusting in Perry County

DUNCANNON, Pa. — It was slow going on Interstate 83 as snow began to fall in south-central Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning, reminding drivers that winter is still here. On Route 22 outside Duncannon, vehicles crept by on the snow-covered roads in the early afternoon, while plows in Duncannon Borough tried to keep streets clear.
