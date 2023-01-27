(Sauk Centre, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says a spinout along I-94 late last week has sent a central Minnesota woman to the hospital. According to the report, Beverly Berg, 49, of Sauk Centre was driving westbound along I-94 near when she hit the median and ended up in the right ditch. Berg was reportedly taken to CentraCare in Sauk Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

SAUK CENTRE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO