Man is injured in crash in west central Minnesota
(Swift County, MN)--A man from west central Minnesota is injured following a crash in Swift County late last week. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 22-year-old Anthony Johnson was traveling northbound on Highway 59, north of Holloway, when he was reportedly run off the road by another vehicle and crashed in the ditch.
After bitterly cold air, warmer weather headed our way for the weekend
(Undated)--After being in the deep freeze for the past several days, finally some warmer weather is heading our way. Temperatures in the Alexandria area could reach the mid to upper 20s by the weekend and into the lower 30s by Monday. The National Weather Service says dry weather continues for...
Woman is injured in a crash near Sauk Centre on slippery roadways
(Sauk Centre, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says a spinout along I-94 late last week has sent a central Minnesota woman to the hospital. According to the report, Beverly Berg, 49, of Sauk Centre was driving westbound along I-94 near when she hit the median and ended up in the right ditch. Berg was reportedly taken to CentraCare in Sauk Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.
Obituary- Mertice A. Brueske, 87
Mertice A. Brueske, 87 of Alexandria, died on Monday, January 30th. A visitation will be held from Noon until 2 PM on Thursday, February 2nd at the Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria. A private interment will follow in Kinkead Cemetery.
