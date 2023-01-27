This week kicks off Manifest 2023, Las Vegas. Supply chain disruptions, current events, enterprise-wide solutions and supply chain pain points remain the main focus of thought leadership. In fact, this show will accentuate the partnerships and futuristic technologies transforming supply chains and logistics operations globally. Thought leaders will be discussing everything from sustainable supply chains and the implementation of 5G networks to micro-fulfillment, visibility, e-commerce and more.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO