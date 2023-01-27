Read full article on original website
Live from Manifest: Future-Proofing the Supply Chain
This week kicks off Manifest 2023, Las Vegas. Supply chain disruptions, current events, enterprise-wide solutions and supply chain pain points remain the main focus of thought leadership. In fact, this show will accentuate the partnerships and futuristic technologies transforming supply chains and logistics operations globally. Thought leaders will be discussing everything from sustainable supply chains and the implementation of 5G networks to micro-fulfillment, visibility, e-commerce and more.
