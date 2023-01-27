Read full article on original website
MBTA: Red Line service delayed due to ‘medical emergency’ at Park Street Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Some Red Line rail service is facing significant delays as crews respond to Park Street Station for a “medical emergency,” according to officials. On its website, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said the Red Line was “experiencing delays of up to 20 minutes” due to the emergency.
Amesbury Woman, 20, Rescued From Under Green Line Trolley Needs Prosthetic
Friends of a 20-year-old woman from Amesbury are rallying to get her back on her feet after she was involved in a "horrific" MBTA accident in Boston last week.Ava Harlow sustained serious injuries after she was rescued from under an MBTA Green Line trolley at BU Central Station around 11:40 p.m. on…
Drive time on Mass. Pike skyrockets following crash in Brighton
BOSTON — The drive time on a section of the Massachusetts Turnpike skyrocketed Monday morning following a crash in Brighton. The crash happened on the eastbound side of the highway near the New Balance building before 7 a.m. Video from the scene showed several lanes blocked as emergency crews...
Crews respond to fire at commercial building in Grafton
GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a commercial building on Creeper Hill Road in Grafton early Tuesday morning. Westborough firefighters also responded to the scene to provide assistance. Officials say the structure is used to store recycled food. No injuries have been reported. (Copyright (c) 2022...
3 arrested after attack on Red Line passenger, attempted robbery
BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people are facing multiple charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, following an attack on a passenger on the MBTA’s Red Line last week, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office announced. The DA said MBTA Transit Police first received reports of the...
Boston marks Chinese New Year with parade in Chinatown
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Chinese New Year was marked in Boston with a celebration and parade in Chinatown. Several city officials, including Mayor Michelle Wu, gathered for the festivities. Wu said the Chinese community in Boston is “important far beyond the city of Boston and is a hub for our...
Woman found after search in two towns
HAMILTON and IPSWICH — An Ipswich woman suffering from dementia was found wandering along the railroad tracks after a search on Sunday. The dispatcher radioed at around 10:30 a.m. that a man had come into the station expressing concern about an elderly relative who was not at home. Police...
20-year-old woman rescued from under MBTA Green Line train
BOSTON -- A 20-year-old woman has serious injuries after she was rescued from under an MBTA Green Line train. Transit Police said the woman is expected to survive. It happened at the BU Central station. around 11:40 on Friday night. Boston firefighters were called to conduct a technical rescue under the trolley, police said. "This incident does not appear to be the result of any mechanical or MBTA employee failure," they added.
5 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Mass. set to close
BURLINGTON - Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond said this week it is closing 87 more stores, including five in Massachusetts.Locations in Burlington, Dedham, North Dartmouth, Raynham and Pittsfield all appear on a 2023 store closings list that was updated Monday.Bed Bath & Beyond told CBS MoneyWatch it is working with its advisors "to consider multiple paths" to allow it to run the business as efficiently as possible. The company is expected to file for bankruptcy soon. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond said it could no longer pay its debts and had received a default notice from its lender. There are 17 Bed Bath & Beyond stores currently open in Massachusetts. Locations in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk closed in recent months as part of a round of 150 closures announced back in August.
Police responding to reported shooting in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are responding to a reported shooting in Roxbury on Monday. Officers could be seen gathering in a roped-off area of a housing project Prentiss Street. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay...
Boston Police searching for assault and battery suspect
BOSTON — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect wanted in connection with a violent attack in Mattapan on Thursday. Officers responding to the area of 1286 Blue Hill Avenue around 3:00 p.m. on January 19 say the man pictured is a suspect for an assault and battery investigation that occurred there. A weapon was also used during the attack, according to authorities.
Driver hits several parked cars, overturns vehicle in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into several parked cars before overturning their vehicle in Mattapan late Friday night. Officers responding to Wellington Street found several damaged vehicles and a vehicle on its side in the roadway. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
‘The Last of Us’ Says This is 10 Miles West of Boston; Twitter Reacts
Hit HBO show The Last of Us is getting dragged on Twitter for setting a scene 10 miles west of Boston that’s clearly not. The Last of Us is only three episodes into its first season and has already become a favorite of fans and critics alike. The Geek Culture Congress featured the show on its latest podcast episode, and a second season has already been greenlit. Based on the 2013 action adventure game: “After a global pandemic destroys civilization, a hardened survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity’s last hope.” Think The Walking Dead, but before The Walking Dead got really boring.
Arctic blast to bring bitter cold, brutal wind chills to Massachusetts
BOSTON — All of Massachusetts will experience dangerously cold conditions when an arctic air mass makes its way to New England at the end of the week. The incoming arctic blast will be an outlier in what has been a historically warm winter thus far. High temperatures will be around average on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before things take a dramatic turn after Groundhog Day.
Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice
Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice. In a recent (and popular!) post, a Milton Neighbor recently asked:. Members of the Milton Neighbors Facebook group responded with advice on where to go for the best grocery store prices in Milton, on the South Shore, and in the general Boston area.
Fire destroys front of home in Lowell
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire destroyed the front of a home on A Street in Lowell Sunday. Firefighters were seen climbing up on ladders as flames tore through the house. There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was displaced. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
One person hospitalized after car crashes into Haverhill store
HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has been hospitalized after a car crashed into a Haverhill store early Monday morning. Officials say the car slammed into the front of KC Carpets just after 2 a.m. The condition of the person who was injured has not been released. State police are...
Police searching for suspect in Mattapan assault
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect in connection with a case of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Mattapan. Police say incident happened around 3 p.m. on January 19 in the area of 1286 Blue Hill Avenue. Anyone with informationis asked to contact police...
‘The most dark, black hole you can imagine’: Massachusetts moms open up about postpartum experiences
BOSTON — The tragedy in Duxbury involving a mother of three accused of killing her three children has opened up a dialogue about the mental health struggles that many new mothers face. According to the Maternal Mental Health Leadership Alliance, one in five women will experience a mental health...
Authorities identify 13-year-old shot and killed in Boston on Sunday
BOSTON — Boston Police identify the young boy who was shot and killed in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood on Sunday. Tyler Lawrence, 13, of Norwood was shot just before 12 p.m. Sunday in the area of 119 Babson St. Officers found Lawrence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said...
