Westbrook, CT

Related
New Haven Independent

Arrested Officer Fired For Harassment

City police commissioners voted unanimously to fire Monique Moore from her job as a New Haven patrol officer — more than a year after the now-ex-cop was arrested on charges related to domestic violence and computer crimes. Commissioners took that vote on Thursday during a special meeting of the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven police searching for serial cash register thieves

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Within the span of four days, two suspects have stolen three cash registers and five bags of stolen goods from six businesses. Police now say the suspects are a man and a woman who is staying at area hotels. Chris Gaudreau, who owns Racquet Koop on Whaley Avenue, arrived at […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NECN

Custodian at Connecticut Elementary School Injured While Confronting Intruder

A custodian at Wintergreen Elementary in Hamden was injured while confronting an intruder at the school early Tuesday morning, according to police and school officials. The custodian went to the school after an alarm went off around 5 a.m. and was confronted by a person “who illegally entered the building,” according to a message Gary Highsmith, the superintendent of schools in Hamden, sent to parents.
HAMDEN, CT
darientimes.com

Police: Illegal guns found in cars during West Hartford traffic stops

WEST HARTFORD — Two men were arrested after police say they found loaded handguns in their cars during separate traffic stops. Sergio Cruz, 31, of Bridgeport, was arrested Friday on charges of criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, West Hartford Police Capt. Daniel Moffo said.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Stolen vehicle in Fairfield recovered in Wallingford, Two arrested

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Two people were arrested in Wallingford after being found with a stolen vehicle that was used in some type of robbery in Fairfield. On January 18, police say they responded to the Walgreens on South Colony Road at around 7:58 p.m. to assist the Fairfield Police Department in finding a stolen vehicle.
WALLINGFORD, CT
zip06.com

Lynn Hidek: A Legacy of Service

Editor’s Note: At the time of publication, Lynn Hidek intended to step down from the Board of Police Commissioners in February. She has since decided to remain on the board until the end of her term. Members of the Board of Police Commissioners are charged with one of the...
CLINTON, CT
fox61.com

Massachusetts mall shooting kills bystander, suspect caught

HOLYOKE, Mass. — A “innocent bystander” was shot and killed at a mall in southwestern Massachusetts on Saturday amid a confrontation between two other people, the county prosecutor said. A suspect was immediately taken into custody by the Holyoke Police Department, which responded just before 7 p.m....
HOLYOKE, MA
WTNH

Victim rushed to emergency surgery after Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A victim was rushed into emergency surgery following a shooting early Sunday morning, according to Hartford police. Officers responded at about 12:45 a.m. to St. Francis Hospital after hearing that a gunshot victim had arrived, according to authorities. The victim was in critical condition, as of late Sunday morning. Police do […]
HARTFORD, CT

