FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrested Officer Fired For Harassment
City police commissioners voted unanimously to fire Monique Moore from her job as a New Haven patrol officer — more than a year after the now-ex-cop was arrested on charges related to domestic violence and computer crimes. Commissioners took that vote on Thursday during a special meeting of the...
New Haven police searching for serial cash register thieves
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Within the span of four days, two suspects have stolen three cash registers and five bags of stolen goods from six businesses. Police now say the suspects are a man and a woman who is staying at area hotels. Chris Gaudreau, who owns Racquet Koop on Whaley Avenue, arrived at […]
Woman, 23, Charged In Fatal Stabbing In Springfield Parking Lot: Police
A 23-year-old woman from Springfield has been arrested and charged for stabbing another woman to death in the city over the weekend, authorities said.Leshmarie Marin-Viera is facing a murder charge for the stabbing that happened in a parking lot on Liberty Street just before 2 a.m. on Sun…
NECN
Custodian at Connecticut Elementary School Injured While Confronting Intruder
A custodian at Wintergreen Elementary in Hamden was injured while confronting an intruder at the school early Tuesday morning, according to police and school officials. The custodian went to the school after an alarm went off around 5 a.m. and was confronted by a person “who illegally entered the building,” according to a message Gary Highsmith, the superintendent of schools in Hamden, sent to parents.
darientimes.com
Police: Illegal guns found in cars during West Hartford traffic stops
WEST HARTFORD — Two men were arrested after police say they found loaded handguns in their cars during separate traffic stops. Sergio Cruz, 31, of Bridgeport, was arrested Friday on charges of criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, West Hartford Police Capt. Daniel Moffo said.
Eyewitness News
Stolen vehicle in Fairfield recovered in Wallingford, Two arrested
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Two people were arrested in Wallingford after being found with a stolen vehicle that was used in some type of robbery in Fairfield. On January 18, police say they responded to the Walgreens on South Colony Road at around 7:58 p.m. to assist the Fairfield Police Department in finding a stolen vehicle.
zip06.com
Lynn Hidek: A Legacy of Service
Editor’s Note: At the time of publication, Lynn Hidek intended to step down from the Board of Police Commissioners in February. She has since decided to remain on the board until the end of her term. Members of the Board of Police Commissioners are charged with one of the...
Police: Teen found with gun at Manchester High
Manchester police say they’ve arrested a 16-year-old boy after he was found in the Manchester High School parking lot carrying a loaded handgun. Officers say the arrest stems from an investigation into an incident Friday night of a serious assault.
Bridgeport police seek 2 people suspected of armed robbery
Police say the incident happened Sunday night at Yuery's Market on East Main Street.
Woman charged after dragging Plainfield officer, being in possession of nearly 200 bags of drugs
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman is under arrest for dragging an officer and being in possession of 166 bags of various drugs. Police said on January 26, officers observed the suspect, identified as Lynn Navan, speed in the area of Norwich Road and a motor vehicle stop was conducted. The officer recognized the car […]
Eyewitness News
14-year-old Woodbridge resident charged for their involvement in social media threat
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WFSB) - A 14-year-old Woodbridge resident was arrested for their involvement in a social media threat that was shared on Instagram. According to police, the threat was shared with multiple students on Saturday, January 28. The 14-year-old was charged with two counts of second-degree threatening and second-degree breach...
fox61.com
Massachusetts mall shooting kills bystander, suspect caught
HOLYOKE, Mass. — A “innocent bystander” was shot and killed at a mall in southwestern Massachusetts on Saturday amid a confrontation between two other people, the county prosecutor said. A suspect was immediately taken into custody by the Holyoke Police Department, which responded just before 7 p.m....
Eyewitness News
Police charge two in connection to Burger King parking lot shooting
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A man and a woman were arrested in connection with a shooting in a Burger King parking lot on Campbell Ave. Police say the shooting happened just before 3:50 Saturday afternoon after an argument between two men at a bus stop turned physical. One man...
Victim rushed to emergency surgery after Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A victim was rushed into emergency surgery following a shooting early Sunday morning, according to Hartford police. Officers responded at about 12:45 a.m. to St. Francis Hospital after hearing that a gunshot victim had arrived, according to authorities. The victim was in critical condition, as of late Sunday morning. Police do […]
Connecticut native charged with killing mom at sea seeks grand jury minutes
A man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England is asking for minutes from the grand jury proceeding that led to his indictment.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Seeking Public Aid to Help Identify Woman Relating to Larceny Complaint Investigation
The Bridgeport Police Department is hoping you can assist them in identifying a woman wanted in an investigation that is ongoing relating to a larceny complaint. Officer W.B. "Ben" Myers is seeking assistance in identifying this female shown in the two photos. The images were taken from surveillance footage. If...
Police Release Footage Of Bloomfield's Temple Ner Tamid Firebomber
Police have released surveillance footage of the man who threw a Molotov cocktail through the window of a North Jersey synagogue Sunday, Jan. 29.Footage from Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield shows a white male lighting the cocktail and throwing it at the front door around 3:20 a.m., local police…
East Hartford man held in suspected crack sales in Glastonbury
An East Hartford man is being held on $200,000 bond while facing accusations that he twice sold small amounts of suspected crack cocaine to an undercover police officer in Glastonbury late last year, then showed up at a meeting in January prepared to sell a good deal more crack. DEFENDANTS:...
Know This Car? Purse Snatcher Injures CT Woman In Southington, Gets Away,
A Connecticut woman was knocked to the ground and injured by a purse snatcher who jumped out of a passing car. The incident took place in New London County around 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 in the Walmart parking lot on Queen Street in Southington. The victim reported that while...
Hamden woman sentenced for vehicular death of a woman while under-the-influence
MILFORD, Conn. — A Hamden woman was sentenced to 66 months imprisonment for the vehicular death of Elizabeth DiMaggio. Nicole Labonte, 37, was sentenced in Milford on Wednesday. Labonte was arrested in March 2019 following an investigation by West Haven police. Members of the West Haven Police Major Accident...
