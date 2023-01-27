ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

ALE joint operation leads to 31 arrests in Johnston County

On Jan. 20, the NC Alcoholic Law Enforcement (ALE) coordinated a joint operation to address criminal activity in and around ABC-permitted establishments in Johnston County, resulting in 31 arrests. The collaborative operation resulted in the seizure of two firearms, alcoholic beverages, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, marijuana and an illegal drug called...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

13-year-old boy injured from shooting in Rocky Mount

On Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department (RMPD) responded to multiple calls of shots being fired and a Shotspotter alert in the 1400 block of Cokey Road. While investigating, officers were notified by UNC Nash Hospital that a 13-year-old boy was taken to their...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

North Pitt 5-star junior PG Zamareya Jones is worth traveling to see

Bethel, N.C. — North Pitt High School junior Zamareya Jones is a 5-star prospect in the class of 2024 according to ESPN's HoopGurlz national rankings. The 5-foot-8 point guard has an advanced understanding of the game and the skills to go with it. You'll often find her sending pinpoint passes up the length of the floor twisting defenders around with only a couple of sharp dribbles. She shoots efficiently and her finishes are dynamic. Everything looks like it comes easy to her.
BETHEL, NC
WRAL News

Zebulon man's love for music, career pivot leads to SiriusXM gig

ZEBULON, N.C. — A Wake County man will make his on-air debut this weekend on SiriusXM satellite radio from his home studio in Zebulon. Dean Baldwin is a passionate music fan and enjoys styles ranging from classical to classic rock. He and his wife, Marie, played in a cover band in the Triangle area after moving here in 1999.
ZEBULON, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
74K+
Followers
80K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy