Bethel, N.C. — North Pitt High School junior Zamareya Jones is a 5-star prospect in the class of 2024 according to ESPN's HoopGurlz national rankings. The 5-foot-8 point guard has an advanced understanding of the game and the skills to go with it. You'll often find her sending pinpoint passes up the length of the floor twisting defenders around with only a couple of sharp dribbles. She shoots efficiently and her finishes are dynamic. Everything looks like it comes easy to her.

BETHEL, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO