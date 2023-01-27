Tringali Property Townhome Opinion- Preserve the Integrity of our Neighborhoods. A plan will be sent to the City of Fernandina Beach City Commission on February 7, 2023 titled “3rd and 4th Beech Townhomes”. This plan includes demolition and removal of four homes that were built in 1900, 1940, 1945 and 1953. All of these homes were deemed historically significant in the 1980s survey of historic homes in Fernandina Beach. The idea is to replace them with twelve townhomes.

