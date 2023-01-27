Read full article on original website
YouTube Star ‘Mr Beast’ Partners With a Florida Surgeon To Pay for 1,000 People To Have Their Eyesight RestoredToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Orange Park man faces 4 charges of child sex-related crimes, Clay County Sheriff’s Office saysZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Update: Phase 2 of First Coast Expressway underway, more construction starting this yearLauren FoxClay County, FL
Police say people who scattered anti-semitic flyers around Orange Park pose ‘no imminent danger’Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay County holding public Land Development Code workshopsLauren FoxClay County, FL
floridapolitics.com
Lindsey Brock lands law enforcement backing for Jax City Council bid
'He is the only candidate in District 2 that has a proven track record of supporting law enforcement.'. Hot on the heels of an endorsement from the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters, Lindsey Brock is announcing new support from Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5-30, and U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, a former Jacksonville Sheriff.
Calls for investigation into mayoral candidate's connection to JEA sale
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The controversial sale of JEA collapsed in 2019, but the radioactive scandal continues to reverberate in Jacksonville politics. Rival attack ads produced by political committees for Republican mayoral candidates Daniel Davis and LeAnna Cumber put JEA front and center. Cumber, who fired the first salvo, claimed Davis supported privatizing the city-owned utility.
floridapolitics.com
Jax City Council members call for probe of LeAnna Cumber over ties to JEA sale push
Pressure intensifies as calls for investigation grow. Jacksonville City Council members are calling for an investigation of one of their own. Republicans Rory Diamond and Nick Howland are calling for a probe of LeAnna Cumber, a Republican running for Mayor who has sought to use last decade’s failed JEA sale push against an opponent, Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Davis.
floridapolitics.com
Beth Sweeny to chair St. Johns Chamber of Commerce
Sweeny will lead a diverse board of business leaders. A St. Augustine Beach Commissioner is slated to chair the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce. Beth Sweeny will lead the board in Fiscal Year 2022-23. Sweeny, the director of External and Government Relations at St. Augustine’s Flagler College, will helm a board that includes some of the most prominent members of the St. Johns County business establishment.
floridapolitics.com
T.K. Waters endorses Raul Arias for Jacksonville City Council
Arias is running to succeed termed-out City Councilmember Danny Becton. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters is endorsing Republican Raul Arias for Jacksonville City Council District 11. “Raul Arias is the only candidate for District 11 who has the integrity and principles that we can trust on the City Council. He is...
floridapolitics.com
Duval legislators back local bills expanding drinking & dining zones
Three bills affecting Jax Beach and Jacksonville met little resistance. A meeting of the Duval County legislative delegation saw legislators review and ultimately approve local bills making it easier to drink and dine where they couldn’t before. One bill applies to the Beaches, while the other two cover the...
Yes, Jacksonville megachurch's decision to revoke membership based on sexuality is legal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Baptist Church in downtown Jacksonville recently asked its members to sign a statement confirming they only believe in "biblical sexuality" or risk an "interruption" with their membership. THE QUESTION. Is First Baptist's decision to only allow people who identify with biblical sexuality to be members...
fernandinaobserver.com
Big Raise Approved for Nassau Teachers
Nassau County is making moves, working to better compensate the school district’s teachers. A new agreement with the local teachers’ union is headed in that direction. The deal makes starting salaries higher than any of Nassau’s surrounding counties, “as well as our Georgia neighbors,” Superintendent Kathy Burns said.
floridapolitics.com
Florida leaders express outrage over Tyre Nichols’ murder by Memphis police
The global outrage over the murder of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police registered in Florida also, where Democrats and Republicans expressed emotions that haven’t been heard since the police murder of George Floyd nearly two years ago. Orlando Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, the youngest member...
WCJB
Hate crime bill proposed after anti-semetic message displayed at Florida Georgia game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A proposed bill from the state capitol defines certain anti-semetic acts as hate crimes and increases criminal penalties. Under the proposed bill, any person who distributes pamphlets or flyers with hateful anti-semetic imagery or messages, any person who defaces or damages religious property, or any person who projects images onto another person’s property without permission could be charged with a third-degree felony.
citizensjournal.net
Please Help: Preserving the Character of Historic Downtown Fernandina Beach
Tringali Property Townhome Opinion- Preserve the Integrity of our Neighborhoods. A plan will be sent to the City of Fernandina Beach City Commission on February 7, 2023 titled “3rd and 4th Beech Townhomes”. This plan includes demolition and removal of four homes that were built in 1900, 1940, 1945 and 1953. All of these homes were deemed historically significant in the 1980s survey of historic homes in Fernandina Beach. The idea is to replace them with twelve townhomes.
First Baptist Church Jacksonville holds open mic following controversial gender, sexuality document
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Baptist Church Jacksonville held an open mic Sunday night following a controversy caused by their recently released “Statement on Biblical Sexuality.”. This statement requires members of the church to sign a statement acknowledging there are just two genders and that marriage is only heterosexual...
Nazi group throws antisemitic flyers on Jacksonville and Orange Park lawns
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Many residents in the Mandarin and East Arlington areas are waking up to antisemitic literature in their front yards. STORY: ‘A truly remarkable alligator’: Gatorland icon Chester dies at 60. According to residents who spoke with Action News Jax and sent photos, these packets...
ufhealthjax.org
UF Health Jacksonville opens first hybrid emergency/urgent care center in Northeast Florida
UF Health Jacksonville and Intuitive Health cut the ribbon on a groundbreaking health care asset today in Northeast Florida, an emergency room/urgent care concept that gives consumers choices while providing outstanding care to patients throughout the community. The new facility, located near the intersection of I-295 and Baymeadows Road, is...
First Coast News
Brunswick judge says community has habit of not attending jury duty
The court says 180 people were summoned. Of those, 37 people did not show up.
FL Department of Health issues rabies alert for Wesconnett area in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Duval County has issues a rabies alert for the Wesconnett area of Duval County. The alert is in effect through Apr. 30, 2023. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The rabies alert area is bordered on the south by...
actionnewsjax.com
Photos: Veterans Stand Down event in Jacksonville
Veterans Stand Down event Day 1 of the annual Veterans Stand Down event at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds. (City of Jacksonville/Facebook)
Project map with a construction timelinePhoto byFlorida Department of Transportation. The $11.5 million First Coast Expressway is in phase two of construction, connecting Blanding Boulevard to North State Road 16 by 2026, according to Senior Vice President of the Clay Economic Development Corporation Laura Pavlus.
Northeast Jacksonville residents raise environmental concerns over proposed housing development
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jimmy Wood has lived on Black Hammock Island for 50 years and says forest burns and flooding are common. "My wife and I have had to stand out [in his yard] for three days at one point and throw feed sacks onto our house to keep it from burning."
Jacksonville Daily Record
VyStar building-out two floors at its Downtown tower at $6 million
VyStar Credit Union intends to occupy the two floors at its Downtown tower vacated by the Morgan & Morgan law firm, which relocated to Brooklyn. Jacksonville-based VyStar owns the 23-story tower at 76 S. Laura St. The city issued a permit Jan. 26 for Dana B. Kenyon Co. to renovate...
