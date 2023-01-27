ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

floridapolitics.com

Lindsey Brock lands law enforcement backing for Jax City Council bid

'He is the only candidate in District 2 that has a proven track record of supporting law enforcement.'. Hot on the heels of an endorsement from the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters, Lindsey Brock is announcing new support from Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5-30, and U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, a former Jacksonville Sheriff.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Calls for investigation into mayoral candidate's connection to JEA sale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The controversial sale of JEA collapsed in 2019, but the radioactive scandal continues to reverberate in Jacksonville politics. Rival attack ads produced by political committees for Republican mayoral candidates Daniel Davis and LeAnna Cumber put JEA front and center. Cumber, who fired the first salvo, claimed Davis supported privatizing the city-owned utility.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jax City Council members call for probe of LeAnna Cumber over ties to JEA sale push

Pressure intensifies as calls for investigation grow. Jacksonville City Council members are calling for an investigation of one of their own. Republicans Rory Diamond and Nick Howland are calling for a probe of LeAnna Cumber, a Republican running for Mayor who has sought to use last decade’s failed JEA sale push against an opponent, Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Davis.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Beth Sweeny to chair St. Johns Chamber of Commerce

Sweeny will lead a diverse board of business leaders. A St. Augustine Beach Commissioner is slated to chair the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce. Beth Sweeny will lead the board in Fiscal Year 2022-23. Sweeny, the director of External and Government Relations at St. Augustine’s Flagler College, will helm a board that includes some of the most prominent members of the St. Johns County business establishment.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

T.K. Waters endorses Raul Arias for Jacksonville City Council

Arias is running to succeed termed-out City Councilmember Danny Becton. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters is endorsing Republican Raul Arias for Jacksonville City Council District 11. “Raul Arias is the only candidate for District 11 who has the integrity and principles that we can trust on the City Council. He is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Duval legislators back local bills expanding drinking & dining zones

Three bills affecting Jax Beach and Jacksonville met little resistance. A meeting of the Duval County legislative delegation saw legislators review and ultimately approve local bills making it easier to drink and dine where they couldn’t before. One bill applies to the Beaches, while the other two cover the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Big Raise Approved for Nassau Teachers

Nassau County is making moves, working to better compensate the school district’s teachers. A new agreement with the local teachers’ union is headed in that direction. The deal makes starting salaries higher than any of Nassau’s surrounding counties, “as well as our Georgia neighbors,” Superintendent Kathy Burns said.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Hate crime bill proposed after anti-semetic message displayed at Florida Georgia game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A proposed bill from the state capitol defines certain anti-semetic acts as hate crimes and increases criminal penalties. Under the proposed bill, any person who distributes pamphlets or flyers with hateful anti-semetic imagery or messages, any person who defaces or damages religious property, or any person who projects images onto another person’s property without permission could be charged with a third-degree felony.
FLORIDA STATE
citizensjournal.net

Please Help: Preserving the Character of Historic Downtown Fernandina Beach

Tringali Property Townhome Opinion- Preserve the Integrity of our Neighborhoods. A plan will be sent to the City of Fernandina Beach City Commission on February 7, 2023 titled “3rd and 4th Beech Townhomes”. This plan includes demolition and removal of four homes that were built in 1900, 1940, 1945 and 1953. All of these homes were deemed historically significant in the 1980s survey of historic homes in Fernandina Beach. The idea is to replace them with twelve townhomes.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

VyStar building-out two floors at its Downtown tower at $6 million

VyStar Credit Union intends to occupy the two floors at its Downtown tower vacated by the Morgan & Morgan law firm, which relocated to Brooklyn. Jacksonville-based VyStar owns the 23-story tower at 76 S. Laura St. The city issued a permit Jan. 26 for Dana B. Kenyon Co. to renovate...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

