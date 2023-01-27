ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Martin Gramatica introduces Strikers soccer to Tampa Bay

By Kristie Ackert
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eOuaM_0kTNa30h00
Former Bucs kicker Martin Gramatica coaches the Tampa Bay Strikers men's and women's teams of the National Indoor Soccer League. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

TAMPA — Martin Gramatica already was juggling his job as a broadcaster for the Buccaneers, working with a medical imaging company and coaching youth soccer when the call came in. The National Indoor Soccer League was coming to Tampa Bay and wanted him to coach its men’s and women’s teams.

“My youth soccer team made nationals, so we were in Colorado,” Gramatica recalled. “So the first thing I said is, ‘Look, I’m doing so much, I’m busy.’ I’m coaching my kids. I do the Bucs Spanish radio. I work at an imaging company where we do preventative scans. I’m busy.”

Gramatica wondered how he could possibly fit coaching the new pro teams into his schedule. The more he thought about it, however, the former Bucs kicker wondered how he could possibly pass up the opportunity. It was a position that would combine two of the loves of his life: soccer and Tampa Bay.

So, Gramatica will make his debut as coach of the Tampa Bay Strikers Sunday, when they play the Columbus Rapids at 2 p.m. at Yuengling Center on the campus of USF in Tampa to open their first season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47FR47_0kTNa30h00
Strikers head coach Martin Gramatica, back center, watches players practice Friday at Cinco Soccer in Tampa. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

Each scheduled date is a doubleheader with both the men’s and women’s teams playing. The game features unique rules like15-minute quarters, with five players and a goalkeeper on a 200-foot long field.

“For the casual fans, I think it’s more like hockey,” Gramatica said. “So the fans that aren’t really soccer fans, they may end up loving indoor soccer. ... (It’s) very high-paced, a lot of scoring,”

The back-and-forth action on a smaller playing surface reminds Gramatica a bit of basketball, too.

“Every player attacks, every player defends,” he said. “It’s not like, oh, you’re forward, so you’d sit up there and wait for the ball to get to you, because that’s not going to happen. You’ve got to come back and defend.

“... That’s why I think the casual fan will love it and the soccer fan can love the fact that we have another chance to watch a different type of soccer, but it’s soccer. So yeah, it’s exciting to be able to reach a bigger and a broader audience.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wremQ_0kTNa30h00
Martin Gramatica was a placekicker for the Bucs from 1999-2004 and a member of the 2002 Super Bowl championship squad. [Times files (2004)]

While known for his 10 years in the NFL, Gramatica was born in Argentina and soccer was his first love. That endured after his family moved to Florida when he was 9 and he began his journey to becoming a placekicker in American football.

After his playing days, Gramatica joined the soccer community in Tampa Bay, where his children grew up. He began coaching his sons, who are now playing on the under-19 teams, and his 11-year old daughter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VGb6T_0kTNa30h00

He has drawn from his NFL experience and the coaches he played for to teach the kids at West Florida Flames East Lake, the youth soccer program where he has coached for the last couple of years.

“Especially from Tony Dungy,” Gramatica said of the former Bucs Hall of Fame coach. “The first thing I tell (the players) is we have the same rules as we had with Tony Dungy. We have no excuses and no explanations. That’s the rules we will live by.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05cFCY_0kTNa30h00
Martin Gramatica knew a lot of the players who tried out for the Strikers because of his experience coaching in Tampa Bay’s youth soccer community. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

Gramatica knew a lot of the players who tried out for the Strikers because of his experience coaching in Tampa Bay’s youth soccer community. That the team was going to include local players was a big draw for him, he said.

The Strikers had open tryouts in Tampa Bay during the summer and fall to build their rosters. The 19-player women’s roster includes Puerto Rican national team member and University of Tampa alum Madison Cox, plus USF player Bri Blethen. The men’s team features several Tampa Bay residents, including Skylar Wilks, who played at Florida Gulf Coast University, and Hermon Constant, who played at Saint Leo University.

“The best thing, and in the end the main reason I took this job was that (they) wanted local talent,” Gramatica said. “We’re not out scouting European kids or South American kids and bringing them in. We’re taking local kids who have either played college or in our youth system. They are players that are living in Tampa Bay, and this is their home.

“That really made it interesting to me, because I want our local kids that have that goal (to continue playing soccer) to see that pathway, to say, ‘Look, if I played locally, I played college locally, there is a chance to play professional indoor soccer in my hometown.’

“... I would have never taken this job if it made me move from Tampa,” he continued. “If this job was in Orlando or Fort Myers, wherever, I would have said no. This is my home. So the chance to stay home and coach at a professional level and to coach players from Tampa, that was what was exciting to me.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

From Bandits to Bombers, our area has produced an assortment of sports franchises

Another pro sports franchise has hit our shores, promising fun, physicality and a fast pace. Forgive us if we greet it with more than a smidgen of skepticism. The Tampa Bay Strikers, fielding both men’s and women’s teams in the second-year National Indoor Soccer League, debuted Sunday (the women won, the men lost) before a sparse audience at Yuengling Center on USF’s campus. With an enclosed setting, 200-foot-long field and six players to a side (including the goalkeeper), the sport seems a hockey-soccer hybrid.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

MLB looking forward to working with St. Petersburg on Rays stadium

ST. PETERSBURG — Major League Baseball appears on board with the Rays’ plans to build a new stadium adjacent to their current Tropicana Field location. The team is set to begin negotiations soon, after St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch on Monday chose a group led by the team and the global Hines company to lead the redevelopment of the 86-acre Historic Gas Plant District, including a new stadium.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg Mayor picks Tampa Bay Rays, Hines to redevelop Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG — Mayor Ken Welch made the biggest decision of his political career on Monday, selecting the team lead by the Tampa Bay Rays to redevelop Tropicana Field. With the selection, Welch sought to remake history, both trying to keep the Rays in St. Petersburg after their threats to leave and to repay the mostly Black community that was plowed over to build a stadium and court baseball by building a new district that creates jobs and offers affordable homes.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning ride momentum into All-Star break

TAMPA — About an hour and a half before the puck dropped Saturday night, Jon Cooper had a concern. The Lightning coach was thrilled with how his team had played in beating the NHL-leading Bruins on Thursday night, and he was happy with how his players had stepped up against the Wild on Tuesday.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning’s Victor Hedman finding his legs as he nears milestone

TAMPA — It was over a dozen years ago, but time has not dimmed the memory. Nor has it taken away the smile it brings when Victor Hedman talks about his first NHL assist. “I got a D-to-D pass from Mattias Ohlund, and then I was able to find Marty (St. Louis) backdoor,” the Lightning defenseman said with a big grin. “So, yeah, it was a special moment. Your first game in the NHL. You get a point to one of the greatest to ever wear this uniform. That was a very cool experience.”
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

The ‘show goes on’ for retired Bucs quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen

TAMPA — Clyde Christensen was asked to review the play sheet to see if anything was missing. Less than a week after retiring as Bucs quarterbacks coach, part of the purge of nine assistants from Todd Bowles’ staff on Jan. 19, Christensen received a text message and follow-up phone call from Peyton Manning, who is the AFC coach for the NFL’s first Pro Bowl flag football game.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
90K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy