Today I’d like to share with you how I dealt with my husband’s chronic pain. Although I had my own rheumatoid disease to deal with, the pain, deformities, fatigue, my husband also suffered his own pain. He fell from an attic opening and broke his back. Unfortunately he hit a cast iron bathtub on the way down. After undergoing several spinal surgeries, he was left with disabling chronic pain. He also was medicated and responsibly took opioids. I mention the medications because they affect your personality, affect and sleep, etc. His drug regime was monitored carefully by two different doctors. He had an implanted morphine device and was given small doses in the device every month. He was afraid of the drug, so he insisted on very low dosage. Needed to provide some background.

5 DAYS AGO