ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
studyfinds.org

Having ADHD in adulthood strongly linked to development of anxiety, depression

BATH, England — Adults living with severe ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience depression and anxiety than those with high levels of autistic traits, according to a new study. While scientists have linked autism to mental health issues in the past, this is first project ever to conclude...
CNN

Insiders reveal their opioid trafficking system

The CNN Film "American Pain" follows Chris and Jeff George, two 27-year-olds who ran the largest opioid pill mill in the US. The documentary premieres on CNN Sunday, February 5, at 9 p.m. ET.
Medical News Today

Insomnia: Is it a mental illness?

There is a close link between insomnia and many mental health conditions. Many people with a mental health condition also experience insomnia. Insomnia may also increase the risk for mental health conditions. Insomnia is a sleep disorder that causes people to have difficulty falling or staying asleep or to wake...
boldsky.com

Depression In Children: Does My Child Have A High Risk Of Suicide? What Parents Should Know

Children, like adults, experience emotional ups and downs. For some children, feeling blue for an extended period of time can be indicative of depression. There is a difference between childhood depression and the normal blues and everyday emotions that children experience as they develop. Just because a child seems sad does not necessarily mean that they are suffering from significant depression [1].
Harvard Health

More mindfulness may be part of the answer for anxiety-ridden U.S.

Research has shown that the U.S. is facing a mental health crisis, with specialists unable to keep pace with a surge in cases during the pandemic. Amanda Baker, an assistant professor of psychology at Harvard Medical School and director of Mass General’s Center for Anxiety and Traumatic Stress Disorders, recently worked with colleagues from New York University and Georgetown to examine one potential response: mindfulness-based stress reduction. The team compared the effectiveness of the intensive intervention with that of the commonly prescribed anxiety drug escitalopram. Participants in the study improved about the same amount after an eight-week course. We spoke with Baker about the research and its implications for treatment of mental health issues. The interview has been edited for clarity and length.
Black Coffee and Blue Jeans

Managing Chronic Pain With Your Spouse

Today I’d like to share with you how I dealt with my husband’s chronic pain. Although I had my own rheumatoid disease to deal with, the pain, deformities, fatigue, my husband also suffered his own pain. He fell from an attic opening and broke his back. Unfortunately he hit a cast iron bathtub on the way down. After undergoing several spinal surgeries, he was left with disabling chronic pain. He also was medicated and responsibly took opioids. I mention the medications because they affect your personality, affect and sleep, etc. His drug regime was monitored carefully by two different doctors. He had an implanted morphine device and was given small doses in the device every month. He was afraid of the drug, so he insisted on very low dosage. Needed to provide some background.
EF Bomb Coach

Ease Anxiety to Make Life Easier

Most people have experienced anxiety at some point in their lives. When we are worried or stressed, it can lead us to feel more anxious about life. Learning to ease anxiety before it spirals will make your life easier.
The Independent

MRI scans reveal impact of racism and poverty on Black children’s brains

MRI scans have revealed how the impact of “toxic stress” caused by racism and poverty on Black children’s brains can impact mental health in later life.A study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry found that disparities in eight of 14 brain areas were affected by adverse childhood experiences, such as coming from a low household income.Researchers analysed the MRI scans of Black children in the US to identify differences in the volume of certain brain structures. They found that these could accumulate as children grow older and play a role in the development of mental health issues, such as...
MedicalXpress

Can chewing help manage stress, pain and appetite? Here's what the science says

Ever feel a bit stressed or need a concentration boost? Research suggests one remedy may be right under your nose. Chewing has benefits for brain function, stress, anxiety, exam performance, pain perception, as well as hunger and food intake. Here's what the research about chewing more says, in experiments that...
MedicalXpress

Research to reduce insomnia in autistic adults

Researchers from La Trobe University have conducted a world first pilot study investigating a sleep intervention for autistic adults, showing promising evidence at reducing insomnia and co-occurring anxiety symptoms. Two in every 100 Australians is on the autism spectrum. It is known that autistic people can have trouble falling asleep...
lhshorizon.com

How Much Stress is Too Much Stress for Teens?

Parents today often complain about their teenager’s stress levels. ‘They’re just overreacting;’ ‘Back in my day, I had it much worse;’ ‘Stop complaining and just get the thing done already,’ are just a few of the expressions I have heard from the mouths of adults. As a teenager who is enrolled in multiple AP courses and involved in several time-consuming extracurriculars, finding time to decompress and destress can be a chore. Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic, stress in teenagers has risen dramatically; abilities and strategies to deal with that stress, though, have not been emphasized enough. The question that arises is, “How much stress is too much stress?”
icytales.com

5 Stages of Change Addiction? Here Is a Clear Answer!

The change model’s stages are the pre-contemplation stage, contemplation stage, preparation stage, action stage, and maintenance stage. This model is also known as a transtheoretical model or stages of change addiction model. It was developed by Prochaska and DiClemente in the late 1970s. The model is a way of...
psychreg.org

Drug Addiction and Mental Health: Understanding the Connection

Drug addiction and mental health problems often go hand in hand. Drug use can lead to mental health problems, and mental health problems can lead to drug addiction. People who struggle with mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety, or trauma, turn to drugs as a way to cope with their feelings and emotions. Unfortunately, this often leads to drug addiction, as the person may become physically and psychologically dependent on the drug to feel better.
myzeo.com

How to Select a Pain Management Doctor: Everything You Need to Know

Did you know that more than 50 million US adults report daily pain?. Chronic pain impacts the daily lives of sufferers. Something as simple as getting out of bed or using the bathroom can become an ordeal when you’re dealing with constant pain. However, help is available. A board-certified...
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy