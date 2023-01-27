Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Tyre Nichols: As prosecutors consider more charges, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the burial.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols' Life Will Be Honored At His Funeral In MemphisAbdul GhaniMemphis, TN
3 Firefighters have been fired and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Related
Healthline
How Poverty, Stress, and Trauma Can Change the Brain Structure in Children
Researchers say racial inequities can produce poverty and trauma that can lead to changes in the brain structure of children. They say these changes can bring on conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder. They say their findings should dispel any notions that there are fundamental differences in the brains of...
studyfinds.org
Having ADHD in adulthood strongly linked to development of anxiety, depression
BATH, England — Adults living with severe ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience depression and anxiety than those with high levels of autistic traits, according to a new study. While scientists have linked autism to mental health issues in the past, this is first project ever to conclude...
Insiders reveal their opioid trafficking system
The CNN Film "American Pain" follows Chris and Jeff George, two 27-year-olds who ran the largest opioid pill mill in the US. The documentary premieres on CNN Sunday, February 5, at 9 p.m. ET.
Medical News Today
Insomnia: Is it a mental illness?
There is a close link between insomnia and many mental health conditions. Many people with a mental health condition also experience insomnia. Insomnia may also increase the risk for mental health conditions. Insomnia is a sleep disorder that causes people to have difficulty falling or staying asleep or to wake...
boldsky.com
Depression In Children: Does My Child Have A High Risk Of Suicide? What Parents Should Know
Children, like adults, experience emotional ups and downs. For some children, feeling blue for an extended period of time can be indicative of depression. There is a difference between childhood depression and the normal blues and everyday emotions that children experience as they develop. Just because a child seems sad does not necessarily mean that they are suffering from significant depression [1].
scitechdaily.com
Defying Prevailing Assumptions: People With Autism Are Not “Indifferent or Hypo-Sensitive” to Pain
According to a study published in PAIN, the official journal of the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP), individuals with autism may have normal pain thresholds but increased sensitivity to painful stimuli. “This evidence demonstrating enhanced pain sensitivity warrants changing the common belief that autistic individuals experience less...
Harvard Health
More mindfulness may be part of the answer for anxiety-ridden U.S.
Research has shown that the U.S. is facing a mental health crisis, with specialists unable to keep pace with a surge in cases during the pandemic. Amanda Baker, an assistant professor of psychology at Harvard Medical School and director of Mass General’s Center for Anxiety and Traumatic Stress Disorders, recently worked with colleagues from New York University and Georgetown to examine one potential response: mindfulness-based stress reduction. The team compared the effectiveness of the intensive intervention with that of the commonly prescribed anxiety drug escitalopram. Participants in the study improved about the same amount after an eight-week course. We spoke with Baker about the research and its implications for treatment of mental health issues. The interview has been edited for clarity and length.
Managing Chronic Pain With Your Spouse
Today I’d like to share with you how I dealt with my husband’s chronic pain. Although I had my own rheumatoid disease to deal with, the pain, deformities, fatigue, my husband also suffered his own pain. He fell from an attic opening and broke his back. Unfortunately he hit a cast iron bathtub on the way down. After undergoing several spinal surgeries, he was left with disabling chronic pain. He also was medicated and responsibly took opioids. I mention the medications because they affect your personality, affect and sleep, etc. His drug regime was monitored carefully by two different doctors. He had an implanted morphine device and was given small doses in the device every month. He was afraid of the drug, so he insisted on very low dosage. Needed to provide some background.
Ease Anxiety to Make Life Easier
Most people have experienced anxiety at some point in their lives. When we are worried or stressed, it can lead us to feel more anxious about life. Learning to ease anxiety before it spirals will make your life easier.
MRI scans reveal impact of racism and poverty on Black children’s brains
MRI scans have revealed how the impact of “toxic stress” caused by racism and poverty on Black children’s brains can impact mental health in later life.A study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry found that disparities in eight of 14 brain areas were affected by adverse childhood experiences, such as coming from a low household income.Researchers analysed the MRI scans of Black children in the US to identify differences in the volume of certain brain structures. They found that these could accumulate as children grow older and play a role in the development of mental health issues, such as...
MedicalXpress
Can chewing help manage stress, pain and appetite? Here's what the science says
Ever feel a bit stressed or need a concentration boost? Research suggests one remedy may be right under your nose. Chewing has benefits for brain function, stress, anxiety, exam performance, pain perception, as well as hunger and food intake. Here's what the research about chewing more says, in experiments that...
MedicalXpress
Research to reduce insomnia in autistic adults
Researchers from La Trobe University have conducted a world first pilot study investigating a sleep intervention for autistic adults, showing promising evidence at reducing insomnia and co-occurring anxiety symptoms. Two in every 100 Australians is on the autism spectrum. It is known that autistic people can have trouble falling asleep...
lhshorizon.com
How Much Stress is Too Much Stress for Teens?
Parents today often complain about their teenager’s stress levels. ‘They’re just overreacting;’ ‘Back in my day, I had it much worse;’ ‘Stop complaining and just get the thing done already,’ are just a few of the expressions I have heard from the mouths of adults. As a teenager who is enrolled in multiple AP courses and involved in several time-consuming extracurriculars, finding time to decompress and destress can be a chore. Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic, stress in teenagers has risen dramatically; abilities and strategies to deal with that stress, though, have not been emphasized enough. The question that arises is, “How much stress is too much stress?”
Overcoming Racial Battle Fatigue: How Black People Can Minimize Race-Induced Stress
As long as racism persists in education, students of color may never be able to completely avoid racial battle fatigue. The post Overcoming Racial Battle Fatigue: How Black People Can Minimize Race-Induced Stress appeared first on NewsOne.
icytales.com
5 Stages of Change Addiction? Here Is a Clear Answer!
The change model’s stages are the pre-contemplation stage, contemplation stage, preparation stage, action stage, and maintenance stage. This model is also known as a transtheoretical model or stages of change addiction model. It was developed by Prochaska and DiClemente in the late 1970s. The model is a way of...
psychreg.org
Drug Addiction and Mental Health: Understanding the Connection
Drug addiction and mental health problems often go hand in hand. Drug use can lead to mental health problems, and mental health problems can lead to drug addiction. People who struggle with mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety, or trauma, turn to drugs as a way to cope with their feelings and emotions. Unfortunately, this often leads to drug addiction, as the person may become physically and psychologically dependent on the drug to feel better.
myzeo.com
How to Select a Pain Management Doctor: Everything You Need to Know
Did you know that more than 50 million US adults report daily pain?. Chronic pain impacts the daily lives of sufferers. Something as simple as getting out of bed or using the bathroom can become an ordeal when you’re dealing with constant pain. However, help is available. A board-certified...
Meghan Trainor on navigating her panic disorder with medication: Listen now
Meghan Trainor got vulnerable during her appearance on Chelsea Handler’s ‘Dear Chelsea’ podcast. The 29-year-old bared all as she opened up about getting treatment for panic attacks and depression despite judgement in her family.
CNN
1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0