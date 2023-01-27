ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

1972 GEHS championship basketball team to be honored Jan. 31

By Brandon Baker
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago
LEWISBURG (WVDN) – On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Greenbrier East will be honoring the 1972 Boys’ State Championship Basketball Team during the current Spartans’ showdown matchup with Woodrow Wilson at the Spartan gym in Fairlea.

The ‘72 team finished that season 25-1 with their only loss to Bluefield. They beat Dunbar for the championship on March 18, 1972. They defeated George Washington in round one and Huntington in overtime to make it to the title game.

The Spartan team featured all-American Warren Baker, Bruce Johnson, Lester Tharp, Ralph “Chink “Ballard, Dale Young, Billy Burns, Melvin Marshall, Bob Browning, Bobby Guet, Mike Dixon, Wayne Weese, Rick Fox and Nicky Luster.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early. A big crowd is expected.

Lewisburg, WV
