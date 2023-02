LEWISBURG (WVDN) – The Greenbrier East Lady Spartans will play at home on Friday night, Jan. 27, at 7:30 p.m. against the Bluefield Lady Beavers. The JV game will be at 5:45 with the varsity following.

The team had to pause last week after Coach Jim Justice tested positive for COVID-19.

The post Lady Spartans add game; play Bluefield tonight appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .