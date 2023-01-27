ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Disneyland unveils new Runaway Railway ride for Disney100 celebration: Here's an inside look

By Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

ANAHEIM, Calif. – When faced with a tornado, it's important to hold onto your ears.

I learned this lesson the hard way, when my ears flew from my head as our vehicle sharply swiveled around the large twister.

The ears, of course, weren't mine, but a hairband accessory designed after Minnie Mouse's ears. The tornado wasn't a real tornado, but a cartoon one that seemed to appear via a combo of animatronics and some sort of projection sorcery I'm still trying to figure out. And our vehicle wasn't a car, but a cart gliding through Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway – a newly opened attraction at Southern California's Disneyland , which is commemorating the Walt Disney Company 's 100th anniversary with Disney100 .

And luckily, when the fast-swerving, colorful, chaotic joy ride came to an end, my ears were waiting in our cart in the row behind me.

Guests will find in Runaway Railway an attraction Disney lovers of all generations can enjoy. What makes the experience stand out from others is its combination of classic Disney aesthetics with a sleek, modern execution.

Disneyland vs. Disney World: What is the difference? How to choose which one to visit.

So long Splash Mountain. Hello Princess Tiana.: Big changes coming to Disneyland and Disney World

Runaway Railway, the first Disneyland attraction to star the company's icons Mickey and Minnie Mouse, takes guests on a trip down memory lane by showing Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Daisy Duck and more beloved characters in a retro animation style fans may recognize from Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts .

But Runaway Railway tells its own story. Following a romantic picnic outing between Mickey and Minnie that goes awry, guests are jolted from roving green hills to a cragged canyon to a waterfall and beyond, which appear seamlessly on walls and animatronics in poppy, cartoon style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hAKCg_0kTNZff700
Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway opened at Disneyland Park on Jan. 27, 2023, for the Disney100 anniversary at Disneyland Resort. Matt Stroshane, Disney Parks

Following in the footsteps of more modern Disneyland fare, like the Galaxy's Edge attraction Rise of the Resistance, Runaway Railway continues the trackless trend. Guests think they're boarding a train (operated not so expertly by Goofy) when, not too long after, the train carts break off and race across the floor in their own path, making it hard to predict where you'll go next.

At one point, the carts face a mirror for Daisy's dance class and softly sway from side-to-side, mirroring ballet steps, before spinning out into a fierce conga, a moment that put an instant smile on my face.

Though the carts swivel and swerve, they never jerk too roughly, making the attraction an exciting, but smooth experience overall. The only drawback, if any, is that there's so much to take in at once, and it can feel a bit overwhelming the first go-round. I noticed more detail and ultimately got more out of the attraction my second ride through.

I'm sure I'd get even more riding a third, fourth or fifth time.

Is one day enough at Disneyland?: What you'll get and what you'll miss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GOHjR_0kTNZff700
Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is set in El CapiTOON Theater in Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland. Sandy Hooper, USA TODAY

Is Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway worth a long queue?

New attractions at Disneyland infamously come with long wait times. But in this case, especially if you're visiting the park with kids, I think enduring a long queue is worth it, and it's totally different from the queue at Walt Disney World's version of the ride.

The front of the Disneyland attraction, called El CapiTOON, is a tribute to Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre, and the queue features adorable posters of classic films replaced with Disney characters, like "The Chipmunk Trap," "High School Goofical 3" and "Goofy Friday." The queue ends with a short film screening that features Mickey and Minnie, before the screen literally breaks open, revealing the secret entrance to the boarding era.

For adults, putting up with a long wait depends on what type of attraction you prefer. If your favorite Disneyland experiences are gentler ones that immerse you in another world, you'll want to prioritize Runaway Railway. If it's speedy thrills you're after, your precious hours are likely better spent waiting for epic classics like Big Thunder or Space Mountain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSBJK_0kTNZff700
Guests will rarely see the queue for Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway this empty at Disneyland. Sandy Hooper, USA TODAY

New nighttime spectacular 'Wondrous Journeys' is extra in the best way

More is more seems to be the Disney100 motto.

In honor of the company's anniversary, two new nighttime spectaculars debuted Friday at Disneyland and Disney's California Adventure. One of them, Disneyland's " Wondrous Journeys ," which I caught at a preview Thursday, is completely overwhelming – but in the best way.

The 13-minute show, which combines projections on Sleeping Beauty Castle with relentless fireworks, packs in nods to every film released by Walt Disney Animation Studios over the past 100 years. Waves of cheers broke out at one projection from "Treasure Planet," a niche but beloved 2002 film, and my heart swelled as Moana, Hercules, Belle and Quasimodo somehow formed a cohesive musical melody from each of their respective power anthems. At one point, the Blue Fairy from "Pinocchio" floated by the castle spires, and at another Baymax from "Big Hero 6" circled in the air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WlXtH_0kTNZff700
The new nighttime spectacular “Wondrous Journeys” lights up the sky with fireworks and projections during Disneyland's Disney100 celebration. Christian Thompson, Disneyland Resort

" World of Color – ONE " at Disney's California Adventure wasn't available for preview Thursday, but its producer Jennifer Magill says the show has been in the works for a year and builds on the previous "World of Color" by focusing on the potential of each individual to impact the world. It also involves plenty of lasers and intricate lighting.

"We heard about the Disney100 celebration, and it really sparked in the team this creative idea (that) it all started with Walt Disney," she says. "What is the power of one? One small gesture, one small action can have this ripple effect."

Coming soon: These Disneyland, Disney World additions will have fans itching to go back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ezfka_0kTNZff700
“World of Color – ONE” gives beloved Disney animation moments new life through water and light at Disney California Adventure. Sean Teegarden, Disneyland Resort

What else is going on for Disney100?

The Disney100 celebration will also bring tons of new merchandise, specialty food and platinum park decorations to peruse. A new exhibit at The Disney Gallery will also pay tribute to Disney history by featuring art and and designs of iconic characters and moments.

Mickey's Toontown, where Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway is located , also fully reopens March 8, with revamped areas to check out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ib58_0kTNZff700
Pieces from the platinum-infused Disney100 merchandise collection are seen through a window along Disneyland's Main Street, U.S.A. Sandy Hooper, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Disneyland unveils new Runaway Railway ride for Disney100 celebration: Here's an inside look

Comments / 2

MACK
4d ago

Ever notice that you never see Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Minnie Mouse at the same time?....🤔🐭🤪

Reply(1)
5
Related
Inside the Magic

Disney Park Guest Sneaks Into Restricted Backstage Area, Regrets What They See

Peeking backstage at the Disney Parks is a dream for many Disney fans. While the reality of what’s “behind the curtain” is mostly break rooms, storage, and maintenance areas, the mystery intrigues many Guests. Some Disney “urban explorers” have gone so far as to get arrested for trespassing and theft.
Inside the Magic

Fans Praise Disneyland For Plus Size Inclusivity

Walt Disney made one thing clear: Disneyland is for everyone. As time passes and society changes, the definition of “everyone” shifts, and the Disney Parks change. Disney Cast Members dress codes have loosened to be more gender inclusive. We’ve seen more diverse entertainment performers. Rides with questionable source material like Splash Mountain are rethemed to better align with modern values.
Inside the Magic

Disney World’s Classic Attraction Needs To Be “Gutted”

Walt Disney had dreams for his theme parks to be places where Guests from all over the world could come and enjoy the magic: Disneyland and Disney World were born. Walt Disney World Resort is known for being the ‘most magical place on earth.” Disney World has four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Inside the Magic

Disney World Warns Guests Staying In Luxury Resorts

Walt Disney World Resort recently posted a warning message to Guests staying at several luxury Resorts. Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is home to four theme parks– Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– as well as two water parks– Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park (which is currently closed for refurbishment).
Inside the Magic

Mold Infestation Closes Disney World Attraction, Fate Confirmed

Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Guests from all over visit Walt Disney World Resort daily look to enjoy magnificent shows, meet characters, and enjoy iconic rides. Disney World is constantly changing and updating attractions for Guests to experience the most...
Inside the Magic

Multiple Disney World Attractions Closed After Fire Damage

A reported fire shut down an entire area of a popular Walt Disney World Resort theme park. When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, Guests are treated to plenty of magical attractions at four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. While attractions like...
Inside the Magic

Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
disneyfanatic.com

Disney World Guest Had Seizure on Popular Roller Coaster

Another round of reported injuries have been released from Walt Disney World Resort from the tail end of last year and include instances of injured limbs, cardiac issues, and a seizure. Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcome Guests of all ages, often in almost any...
ORLANDO, FL
Elite Daily

Is Disney’s MagicBand+ Worth It At Disneyland? A Breakdown

Disney is always looking for new ways guests can experience the parks for the first time. Usually, it’s through all-new attractions, Mickey Mouse-shaped menu items, and characters making their debut for meet and greets, but the MagicBand+ is something completely different. If you’ve been to Walt Disney World in the last decade, you’ve probably experienced the OG MagicBands, but the new Disney MagicBand+ at Disneyland comes with some extra perks that might make you consider adding it to your theme park visit.
Rebekah Barton

Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy Changes

Now that Bob Iger is once again Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, theme park fans have been hopeful that certain Bob Chapek-era changes will be reversed at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Disneyland Is “Dropping the Ball,” Guests Notice Park “Falling Apart”

Disneyland Resort is known as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” and it’s clear that Cast Members try to keep the Disney magic going for Guests of all ages. Disneyland Resort is home to two theme parks in Disneyland Park, and Disney California Adventure Park. Each Disney Park includes different attractions for Guests to enjoy. At Disneyland Park, Guests can enjoy iconic attractions like Jungle Cruise, Splash Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world,” and many more.
WDW News Today

Limited Release Vintage Magic Kingdom Map MagicBand+ at Walt Disney World

A new vintage Magic Kingdom map MagicBand+ has joined the 50th-anniversary Vault Collection available throughout Walt Disney World. Instead of the opening day map featured on earlier merchandise, this features a late 1970s map. Previous items with this design include a pin, bags, and a travel tumbler. Limited Release Magic...
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Fans Speak Out Against Theme Park Reservations Again

Whether or not these were executive decisions from Bob Iger or not, there have appeared to be a lot of changes happening at Disney Parks since he took the reigns back from now-former Disney CEO Bob Chapek. But one change that fans continue to demand is the elimination of the detested Theme Park Reservation System.
disneyfanatic.com

Disney’s Iconic Tower of Terror is Going to Get Special Treatment Starting Soon!

The latest in news from the Disney Parks; fan-favorite Tower of Terror is going to be taken over by another beloved Disney-owned franchise. (Any guesses?) The Disney Parks around the world are renowned for their ability to transport any Guest, no matter age, culture, or background, to the world of Disney, giving them the absolute and immersive Disney experience. One of the primary ways any Disney Theme Park in a Disney Resort makes this happen is through the incredible rides designed and crafted by Walt Disney Imagineering.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

763K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy