Keeping It Together: What Tom Brady is showing us about masculinity

This week I wrote about Tom Brady and our evolving views of masculinity. Love him or hate him, people pay attention to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. So much so that when he recently posted photos showing affection to his 13-year-old son (with the caption "love this boy"), people had a lot to say about it.

Many people praised Brady for showing his love for his son with a kiss on the cheek. Others expressed some discomfort. The mixed reactions are a stark reminder about differing views on masculinity and the roles of fathers today.

Brady is, in many ways, a classic "manly man." He plays football. He's conventionally handsome. He's a seven-time Super Bowl champion. That's part of why when it comes to his parenting style – he's affectionate and is frequently emotional when talking about his children and fatherhood – people grow uncomfortable.

Brady shows that masculinity is complex. What if "real men," in fact, do cry?

