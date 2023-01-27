ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Runaway June’s Natalie Stovall Ends 15-Day Hospitalization

Runaway June singer Natalie Stovall is home after spending 15 days in the hospital. On social media, she details a series of frightening medical procedures that resulted in a blood transfusion, NG tube and 13 days without eating. Stovall thought she was just having three grapefruit-sized fibroids removed when she...
Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile to Perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Luke Combs and Brandi Carlile will be representing the country and Americana genres onstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The artists are both performing during the show, along with a slew of other stars from a variety of genres. When they announced the news, the Recording Academy said the just-named acts are the "first wave" of performers on the bill.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TikTok Sensation Austin Snell Pushes Past the Demons on ‘Get There First’ [Watch]

It was just last year that Austin Snell found himself in the fight of his life. “I ended up having a pretty extensive back surgery a week after I signed my lease to move (to Nashville),” the country rocker remembers during a recent interview with Taste of Country. “I used to be pretty big in the gym and I thought I had pulled a disc in my back, but I went to have an MRI done last January and they found a tumor in my spine.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Luke Combs Shows the Step-by-Step Process of Making His ‘Gettin’ Old’ Album Cover [Watch]

Luke Combs' latest album cover design is a little bit of a thinker, but plenty of eagle-eyed fans got it. In late January, when he revealed the title and cover art for his next album, it was immediately clear that there's a connection between this project — Gettin' Old — and his 2022 album — Growin' Up. For one thing, both titles are a reference to his song, "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old," which is a reflection on life's different phases and stages.
Kane Brown Plucks a Fan to Sing ‘Thank God’ With Him + the Result Is Stunning! [Watch]

No Kate, no problem for Kane Brown. Mariella Meyer filled in for the singer's wife during "Thank God" over the weekend — if you're asking, "Who?" you're not alone. The 25-year-old tells Taste of Country she came to the show in Munich, Germany, as fan but brought a poster asking Brown to let her join him, just in case. With Katelyn Brown back home for the final few dates of her husband's European tour, "just in case" became reality.
Dolly Parton Brags on Miley Cyrus’ New Song: ‘I Am Just So Proud’

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
Elvis Presley’s Incredible Honeymoon ‘House of Tomorrow’ Sells for $5.65 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]

The stunningly futuristic Palm Springs estate where Elvis Presley and Priscilla Beaulieu spent their honeymoon recently sold, and pictures show a one-of-a-kind estate that truly deserves its "House of Tomorrow" nickname. Presley and his new wife honeymooned in high style at the luxury property in California, which renowned architect William...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Chris Janson’s ‘All I Need Is You’ Is a Grown-Up Love Story [Listen]

If you listen to the lyrics of Chris Janson's new single, "All I Need Is You," the words might remind you of something familiar. In the first verse alone, he sings about all the things he wants in life — "A Tracker boat on a big blue lake," "A brand-new truck in my driveway," "A Lotto ticket worth a million bucks" — that's right, it sounds a whole lot like the lyrics of his 2015 breakout single "Buy Me a Boat," in which he's speaking from the perspective of a blue-collar guy salivating over everything disposal income could buy him, like "A boat," "A truck to pull it" and "A Yeti 110 iced down with some silver bullets."
ALABAMA STATE
