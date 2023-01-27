Read full article on original website
Reba McEntire’s ‘Reba’s Place’ is Officially Open for Business — Peek Inside! [Watch]
Reba's Place is officially open for business! Reba McEntire hopped on social media on Saturday (Jan. 28) to show off her new hot spot in Atoka, Okla. in celebration of the grand opening, which took place on Thursday (Jan. 26.) McEntire began by serenading fans with a few bars of...
Reba McEntire Will Perform Via Livestream at Her Restaurant Opening
Reba McEntire will officially open her brand-new restaurant and bar, Reba's Place, in Atoka, Okla., on Thursday (Jan. 26), and she'll give a very special performance to commemorate the occasion. The singer announced Wednesday (Jan. 25) that she will perform at the grand opening event, and although it is closed...
Wynonna Judd Wrote a Song About Grieving Naomi Judd’s Death
When she opens up to fans about her grief process surrounding the April 2022 death of her mother Naomi, Wynonna Judd has used the phrase "broken and blessed" to describe how her heartbreak and anguish coexist with the gratitude and love of her experience on the Judds Final Tour. Now, that phrase is finding its way into a brand-new song.
Naomi Judd’s Death Brought Wynonna + Ashley Judd Together After Years of Estrangement
Following Naomi Judd's death by suicide in April 2022, her daughter and the Judds band mate Wynonna Judd says she's an "orphan" — but that doesn't mean she's going through her grief without family support. The singer finds comfort in her husband of a decade, drummer Cactus Moser, and is also reconnecting with her sister, actor Ashley Judd.
Lauren Alaina Just Crushed This Cover of Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ [Watch]
Lauren Alaina has put her vocal chops to one of the most popular songs in the world right now. While warming up for a recent performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, the one-time Idol star opted for an acoustic cover of "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus. "I can buy myself...
Runaway June’s Natalie Stovall Ends 15-Day Hospitalization
Runaway June singer Natalie Stovall is home after spending 15 days in the hospital. On social media, she details a series of frightening medical procedures that resulted in a blood transfusion, NG tube and 13 days without eating. Stovall thought she was just having three grapefruit-sized fibroids removed when she...
Wynonna Judd Doesn’t Think The Judds Final Tour Will Extend Again: ‘There Are No Plans’
Over the past several months, The Judds Final Tour has provided an unforgettable, cathartic outlet for singer Wynonna Judd, her fans and fellow artists to celebrate the music of the Judds as well as the life and legacy of her late mother and bandmate, Naomi Judd. But now, she says...
Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile to Perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards
Luke Combs and Brandi Carlile will be representing the country and Americana genres onstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The artists are both performing during the show, along with a slew of other stars from a variety of genres. When they announced the news, the Recording Academy said the just-named acts are the "first wave" of performers on the bill.
Luke Combs Reveals His New Album’s Title and Cover Artwork
Luke Combs wasn't lying when he said he wasn't going to put out a deluxe version of his 2022 album, Growin' Up — but that doesn't mean there's not a special connection between that record and his upcoming new project. On Thursday (Jan. 26), Combs announced the title of...
TikTok Sensation Austin Snell Pushes Past the Demons on ‘Get There First’ [Watch]
It was just last year that Austin Snell found himself in the fight of his life. “I ended up having a pretty extensive back surgery a week after I signed my lease to move (to Nashville),” the country rocker remembers during a recent interview with Taste of Country. “I used to be pretty big in the gym and I thought I had pulled a disc in my back, but I went to have an MRI done last January and they found a tumor in my spine.”
Luke Combs Shows the Step-by-Step Process of Making His ‘Gettin’ Old’ Album Cover [Watch]
Luke Combs' latest album cover design is a little bit of a thinker, but plenty of eagle-eyed fans got it. In late January, when he revealed the title and cover art for his next album, it was immediately clear that there's a connection between this project — Gettin' Old — and his 2022 album — Growin' Up. For one thing, both titles are a reference to his song, "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old," which is a reflection on life's different phases and stages.
Kane Brown Plucks a Fan to Sing ‘Thank God’ With Him + the Result Is Stunning! [Watch]
No Kate, no problem for Kane Brown. Mariella Meyer filled in for the singer's wife during "Thank God" over the weekend — if you're asking, "Who?" you're not alone. The 25-year-old tells Taste of Country she came to the show in Munich, Germany, as fan but brought a poster asking Brown to let her join him, just in case. With Katelyn Brown back home for the final few dates of her husband's European tour, "just in case" became reality.
Meet Struggle Jennings, the Man Jelly Roll Can’t Stop Talking About
Struggle Jennings won't hesitate to tell you about the moment he chose to turn his life around. It's why he's here, in every sense of the word. "I was sitting in a prison cell and I was watching my family and my life and my world that I built completely crumble outside of the walls," the Nashville rapper-turned-country-singer confesses.
Dolly Parton Brags on Miley Cyrus’ New Song: ‘I Am Just So Proud’
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
Elvis Presley’s Incredible Honeymoon ‘House of Tomorrow’ Sells for $5.65 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]
The stunningly futuristic Palm Springs estate where Elvis Presley and Priscilla Beaulieu spent their honeymoon recently sold, and pictures show a one-of-a-kind estate that truly deserves its "House of Tomorrow" nickname. Presley and his new wife honeymooned in high style at the luxury property in California, which renowned architect William...
Luke Bryan Sets the Record Straight on His ‘Absurd’ Dustin Lynch Comments at Crash My Playa
After some fans were offended by Luke Bryan's onstage banter during the final night of his Crash My Playa festival on Sunday (Jan. 22), the singer hopped on social media to address their concerns and clear up any misunderstanding. It all started when Bryan was onstage warming up the crowd...
New Father Chase Wright Tells a New Story on ‘Never Loved Before’ [Exclusive Premiere]
The last two months have been quite a whirlwind for Chase Wright. Not only is the Indiana native and rising singer-songwriter in the middle of making a name for himself in the country music industry, but he is also a brand-new father. “I took him to his two-month appointment today...
Report: The 2023 Grammy Awards Might Include a Loretta Lynn Tribute
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) As details continue to roll in about the 2023 Grammy Awards, it seems like more exciting news for country fans might be on its way. Variety reports that an all-star tribute to Loretta Lynn, who died last fall, is expected to take place during the show.
Chris Janson’s ‘All I Need Is You’ Is a Grown-Up Love Story [Listen]
If you listen to the lyrics of Chris Janson's new single, "All I Need Is You," the words might remind you of something familiar. In the first verse alone, he sings about all the things he wants in life — "A Tracker boat on a big blue lake," "A brand-new truck in my driveway," "A Lotto ticket worth a million bucks" — that's right, it sounds a whole lot like the lyrics of his 2015 breakout single "Buy Me a Boat," in which he's speaking from the perspective of a blue-collar guy salivating over everything disposal income could buy him, like "A boat," "A truck to pull it" and "A Yeti 110 iced down with some silver bullets."
Carrie Underwood’s ‘Mom Voice’ Is Both Hilarious and Endearing [Watch]
Carrie Underwood is one proud mama! While both of her sons are now officially potty trained, her youngest son, Jacob, was in the middle of his training in 2022. Being a country music sensation, Underwood was not home to witness all of his progress, including the milestone of using the toilet by himself for the first time.
