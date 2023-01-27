ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
Laramie Live

A Bill to Prohibit Deployment of Wyoming National Guard into Active Combat Without Declaration of War Appearing in Senate Today

Today S.B. 119, the Defend the Guard Act, is scheduled to appear before committee in the Wyoming Senate. If passed, S.B. 119 (companion to H.B. 197) would prohibit the deployment of the Wyoming National Guard into active combat without a declaration of war by Congress as required by Article I, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Watch A Woman Actually Reach Out And PET A Big Ol Wyoming Bison

The story is the same. The outcome could've been way worse. It still doesn't mean that it's ok. STOP PETTING/TRYING TO PET/ GETTING TOO CLOSE TO THE BISON. Visitors enter Yellowstone National Park and think the rules aren't meant for them. It really doesn't matter if your only goal in life is to pet a bison, DON'T DO IT.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Cowboy State Provides NASA With A Space Lasso

The University of Wyoming has announced a University Of Wyoming student team is advancing to the second phase of NASA’s 2023 Micro-g Neutral Buoyancy Experiment Design Teams (NExT) engineering design challenge. There are 7 undergraduate students in the UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences, dubbed The UW Space...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Univ. of Wyoming Raked In Awards At The Annual Wyoming Press Association

University of Wyoming Institutional Communications and Marketing specialists and UW Extension communications team members received nearly 20 awards during the annual Wyoming Press Association (WPA) Associates group contest, last weekend in Cheyenne, according to a release. The convention attracts Wyoming’s newspaper professionals and the WPA’s Associate members -- many of...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Univ. Of Wyoming Trustees Approved New Contract For President

Last Friday, the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees approved a new contract for President Ed Seidel through June 30, 2026, at their regular business meeting, according to a release by the institution. His current contract was set to expire on June 30, 2023. Board Chairman John McKinley said,. “Over...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Bill To Ban Teaching Critical Race Theory In Wyoming Filed

A bill that would prohibit the teaching of Critical Race Theory in Wyoming classrooms through 12th grade and in workplace training for public employers has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. House Bill 205 here. It applies to state agencies as well as preschool through 12th-grade classrooms. The legislation specifies...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Wyoming Bill On Trans Athletes In Girls Sports Passes Committee

A bill that would ban people born as males from competing in girls K-12 sports has passed a committee vote and will now move on to the full Senate. The vote in the Senate Education Committee on Monday was 3-0, with two members absent. Senate File 133 is sponsored by Sen. Wendy Schuler [R-Uinta County]. She sponsored a similar, but not identical bill in 2022.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
839K+
Views
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy