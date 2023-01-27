Read full article on original website
Related
Wyoming Homesteader Takes His Goats For A Walk In The Snow
What a nice day to take the kids for a walk. Okay, actually we call goats kids. Kids (goats under a year of age). They love the Wyoming snow, and they love to climb. So let's take them up to some hoodoos and let them run around up on the sandstone rocks.
A Bill to Prohibit Deployment of Wyoming National Guard into Active Combat Without Declaration of War Appearing in Senate Today
Today S.B. 119, the Defend the Guard Act, is scheduled to appear before committee in the Wyoming Senate. If passed, S.B. 119 (companion to H.B. 197) would prohibit the deployment of the Wyoming National Guard into active combat without a declaration of war by Congress as required by Article I, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution.
Watch A Woman Actually Reach Out And PET A Big Ol Wyoming Bison
The story is the same. The outcome could've been way worse. It still doesn't mean that it's ok. STOP PETTING/TRYING TO PET/ GETTING TOO CLOSE TO THE BISON. Visitors enter Yellowstone National Park and think the rules aren't meant for them. It really doesn't matter if your only goal in life is to pet a bison, DON'T DO IT.
Cowboy State Provides NASA With A Space Lasso
The University of Wyoming has announced a University Of Wyoming student team is advancing to the second phase of NASA’s 2023 Micro-g Neutral Buoyancy Experiment Design Teams (NExT) engineering design challenge. There are 7 undergraduate students in the UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences, dubbed The UW Space...
Univ. of Wyoming Raked In Awards At The Annual Wyoming Press Association
University of Wyoming Institutional Communications and Marketing specialists and UW Extension communications team members received nearly 20 awards during the annual Wyoming Press Association (WPA) Associates group contest, last weekend in Cheyenne, according to a release. The convention attracts Wyoming’s newspaper professionals and the WPA’s Associate members -- many of...
Know What Steps To Take If You Fall Into Freezing Wyoming Water?
Ice fishing is fun for the whole family, but safety and survival knowledge are important. We're into the part of the year when weekends are full of ice fishing. Ice fishing tournaments, family ice fishing adventures and full weekends spent on the ice are occurring all over Wyoming. When you're...
Univ. Of Wyoming Trustees Approved New Contract For President
Last Friday, the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees approved a new contract for President Ed Seidel through June 30, 2026, at their regular business meeting, according to a release by the institution. His current contract was set to expire on June 30, 2023. Board Chairman John McKinley said,. “Over...
Old ‘Unflattering’ Wyoming Meme Is Making Its Way Around Social Media Again
Folks from Wyoming have a good sense of humor and it's a good thing too, because we get made fun of, a lot!. In the last week (starting around Monday, January 23rd, 2023), a meme that was originally posted back in January 2019, has started going viral again. The meme says:
Laramie Is Invited To Celebrate This 100th Anniversary Celebration
The University of Wyoming announced in a release, that they are inviting the Laramie community to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Aven Nelson Building, named after a well-known botanist and the University of Wyoming’s 11th president, this Thursday, January 26. David Tank, a professor in the UW Department...
Wyoming Lands in the Top 5 for ‘2023’s Best States to Retire’
There are many reason that living in Wyoming is appealing, but now one more attribute can be added to the list. A recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed 2023’s Best States to Retire, and the Cowboy State landed in the top five out of all fifty states. As a matter of fact, overall, Wyoming ranked 4th.
Bill To Ban Teaching Critical Race Theory In Wyoming Filed
A bill that would prohibit the teaching of Critical Race Theory in Wyoming classrooms through 12th grade and in workplace training for public employers has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. House Bill 205 here. It applies to state agencies as well as preschool through 12th-grade classrooms. The legislation specifies...
Walmart’s Ridiculous Bag Ban Is Sweeping The US, Is Wyoming Next?
Have you heard that Walmart is changing it's starting wage to $14/hr? That's great. You know what's not great? Walmart now charging for bags in some states and it's catching on. Is Wyoming next?. At the beginning of 2023, Colorado Walmart stores stopped giving out single-use plastic bags and paper...
Wyoming Bill On Trans Athletes In Girls Sports Passes Committee
A bill that would ban people born as males from competing in girls K-12 sports has passed a committee vote and will now move on to the full Senate. The vote in the Senate Education Committee on Monday was 3-0, with two members absent. Senate File 133 is sponsored by Sen. Wendy Schuler [R-Uinta County]. She sponsored a similar, but not identical bill in 2022.
Laramie Live
Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
839K+
Views
ABOUT
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0