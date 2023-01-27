ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

kalb.com

Family of Madison Brooks announces funeral arrangements

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Funeral arrangements for LSU student Madison Brooks have been set, the family announced on Saturday, Jan. 28. Visitation for the 19-year-old sophomore from Covington will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington on Friday, Feb. 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A...
COVINGTON, LA
stmarynow.com

Romero will run against Jones for School Board seat

A race has developed for a St. Mary Parish School Board seat on the March 25 ballot. Mark R. Romero of Oaklawn Street in Franklin qualified during the Wednesday-Friday qualifying period to run against interim member Debra R. Jones of Trainor Street, also in Franklin. The race is for the...
FRANKLIN, LA
stmarynow.com

ANDREW JONES JR>

Andrew Brown Jr. passed away peacefully with his family at his side at the age of 81 on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Andrew was born on August 31, 1941 in Morgan City and was the eldest of six children born to the union of Andrew Brown Sr. and Elma Brown.
MORGAN CITY, LA
WAFB

High water causes road closures in BR area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heavy rain and high water have led to several road closures throughout the Baton Rouge area on Sunday, Jan. 29. A lot of roads remain closed as of Monday, Jan. 30. SEE TRAFFIC MAP: https://bit.ly/2VfUvTb. Officials in East Baton Rouge Parish released the below list...
BATON ROUGE, LA
lsu.edu

LSU PETE Professor Proposes Plan for Orphan Oil Wells

BATON ROUGE, LA – Oil drilling has had its fair share of controversy as of late, leaving engineers trying to determine how to keep fossil fuels in play while considering environmentally-friendly solutions. LSU Craft & Hawkins Department of Petroleum Engineering Professor Dandina Rao has a plan that will not only create less carbon dioxide during oil production but will also make use of the millions of orphan wells that are scattered throughout the United States.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2 found dead off of Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were found dead near Siegen Lane overnight. The bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 in the parking lot of a Waffle House located in the 10000 block of Reiger Road, officials confirmed. A possible suspect or motive is unknown...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Several minor high water rescues made in Baton Rouge, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is warning drivers about high water after crews made several minor rescues on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 29. Officials said some of the high water rescues were made on Gourrier Avenue, River Road at South Boulevard, South Boulevard at Maximillian, Haig Street, and Mckinley Street at Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Domestic abuse, dating partner battery arrests reported

City and parish authorities reported weekend arrests on charges of domestic abuse aggravated assault and battery of a dating partner. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 159 calls for service over the last 72-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. --Georgianna jacquilin...
MORGAN CITY, LA
wbrz.com

Officials identify 2 men killed in Waffle House parking lot Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead inside a car at a Waffle House early Monday morning after a reported shooting. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it got a report of shots being fired around 3 a.m. Monday morning at the Waffle House on Rieger Road near Siegen Lane. Sources said the two male victims, later identified as 33-year-old Leonard Leslie and 37-year-old Horace Watson, were dead before first responders arrived.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?

Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
LOUISIANA STATE

