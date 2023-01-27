ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Is Portland getting another WNBA team?

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Is Portland getting another WNBA team? That seems to be the question of the week after it was announced that Women’s National Basketball Association commissioner Cathy Engelbert is visiting the Rose City next week. Senator Ron Wyden (D) of Oregon in a press release Monday...
PORTLAND, OR
Containership set to be towed up the Columbia to Portland early Tuesday

Very early tomorrow morning an unusual occurrence will happen on the river: Tugs will tow a large containership upriver to Portland to have her rudder repaired. She’s been towed all the way from Seattle and will end up at Portland’s Swan Island shipyard. Getting her all the way here with tugs helping her steer is a delicate matter, made more complex by the mighty, winding Columbia. We’ll talk a little about the process.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Zoo condor program welcomes first egg of 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The first California condor egg of 2023 has arrived at the Oregon Zoo. The zoo says the egg arrived at the Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation on Jan. 29 to condors No. 492 and No. 432. The pair have been together for three years and have hatched and raised two previous chicks.
PORTLAND, OR
An Old-Time General Store Has One Of Oregon’s Best Bakeries

Over the past 30 years, Apple Valley Country Store has served the Hood River community. They offer a wide variety of goods that prove how diverse and creative this region of Oregon is. Small batch jams, syrups, pie fillings, pepper jellies, and more are available – all made from locally sourced ingredients. This was once the sight of a lumber mill around the turn of the 1900s, and is now the sight of a few homes and the Apple Valley Country Store.
HOOD RIVER, OR
High School Spotlight: Gaston girls rebuild school pride

GASTON Ore. (KPTV) - The Gaston High School girls basketball team has gone through four coaches in five years, but their new head coach Brandon Begley is determined to rebuild both the sports program and the team’s expectations. “I love being able to come in and just changing the...
GASTON, OR
Oregon City’s ‘Las Flores’ preparing to bloom

A 171-unit affordable housing project is being constructed in Oregon City. Las Flores is intended to serve larger families and older residents, agricultural workers, and people either at risk of homelessness or transitioning out of it; on-site resident services will be provided. The apartment complex will be co-owned by co-developers...
OREGON CITY, OR

