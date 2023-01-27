Read full article on original website
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PortlandTed RiversPortland, OR
An 8-year-old boy hasn't been seen for 7 months and his grandparents refused to reveal his location. Where is Breadson?Fatim HemrajVancouver, WA
Anarchic wonderland: Understanding the unique chaos of PortlandEdy ZooPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Protesters march following release of Tyre Nichols' police beating footageEmily ScarviePortland, OR
kptv.com
Is Portland getting another WNBA team?
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Is Portland getting another WNBA team? That seems to be the question of the week after it was announced that Women’s National Basketball Association commissioner Cathy Engelbert is visiting the Rose City next week. Senator Ron Wyden (D) of Oregon in a press release Monday...
Portland’s Alex Fowler breaks school’s all-time scoring record
“It only came on my radar the last game. I didn’t realize how close I was to the record,” said Alex Fowler, who only learned how close she was in a postgame interview.
kptv.com
High School Spotlight: Barlow Bruins friend-duo make 1k Career Point Club
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A pair of elite scorers for Gresham’s Sam Barlow High School are longtime buddies making it rain buckets on buckets along the Barlow Trail. Kennedie Shuler and Annie Koenig have been friends from third grade to their senior year in high school. “There was this...
shipreport.net
Containership set to be towed up the Columbia to Portland early Tuesday
Very early tomorrow morning an unusual occurrence will happen on the river: Tugs will tow a large containership upriver to Portland to have her rudder repaired. She’s been towed all the way from Seattle and will end up at Portland’s Swan Island shipyard. Getting her all the way here with tugs helping her steer is a delicate matter, made more complex by the mighty, winding Columbia. We’ll talk a little about the process.
kptv.com
Oregon Zoo condor program welcomes first egg of 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The first California condor egg of 2023 has arrived at the Oregon Zoo. The zoo says the egg arrived at the Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation on Jan. 29 to condors No. 492 and No. 432. The pair have been together for three years and have hatched and raised two previous chicks.
Mike Schrunk, Multnomah County’s longest serving former D.A., dies at age 80
Mike Schrunk, the humble public servant who masterfully led the largest district attorney’s office in the state for a record 32 years, died Monday from complications from battling Alzheimer’s disease, his family said. He was 80. As Multnomah County’s top prosecutor, Schrunk earned the respect of deputy prosecutors,...
Blue Diamond ‘overwhelmed, humbled’ by musical fundraiser
Following repeated burglaries, a Northeast Portland jazz hotspot is holding a benefit show Sunday to help raise funds to recover what they've lost.
thatoregonlife.com
An Old-Time General Store Has One Of Oregon’s Best Bakeries
Over the past 30 years, Apple Valley Country Store has served the Hood River community. They offer a wide variety of goods that prove how diverse and creative this region of Oregon is. Small batch jams, syrups, pie fillings, pepper jellies, and more are available – all made from locally sourced ingredients. This was once the sight of a lumber mill around the turn of the 1900s, and is now the sight of a few homes and the Apple Valley Country Store.
kptv.com
High School Spotlight: Gaston girls rebuild school pride
GASTON Ore. (KPTV) - The Gaston High School girls basketball team has gone through four coaches in five years, but their new head coach Brandon Begley is determined to rebuild both the sports program and the team’s expectations. “I love being able to come in and just changing the...
Convicted Portland murderer faces jail time for California crimes
Convicted Portland murderer Larry Hurwitz is facing a potential six-month jail term for violating the terms of his post-prison release supervision for the infamous 1990 murder of Tim Moreau.
Marijuana giant Curaleaf will shut down in Oregon and two other states
Marijuana producer Curaleaf announced Thursday it plans to shutter operations in Oregon, California and Colorado as it seeks to shore up its business with $60 million in cost cuts. Curaleaf also said it will reduce its workforce by about 4% companywide but didn’t comment on the future of its Oregon...
WWEEK
A Music Venue Is Bringing Pickleball Back to Lake Oswego After the City Closed the Town’s Only Courts
Lake Oswego: A solution is emerging to your long-standing pickleball crisis. At the Garages Eatery & Taphouse, located on the LO side of Interstate 5 just a stone’s throw from Bridgeport Village, is installing courts specifically for the tennis/ping-pong hybrid as a response to the closure of the town’s only other venue for the sport.
The richest person in Portland is giving away billions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Daily Journal of Commerce
Oregon City’s ‘Las Flores’ preparing to bloom
A 171-unit affordable housing project is being constructed in Oregon City. Las Flores is intended to serve larger families and older residents, agricultural workers, and people either at risk of homelessness or transitioning out of it; on-site resident services will be provided. The apartment complex will be co-owned by co-developers...
pdxpipeline.com
Rose City Rollers Heartless Heathers vs. High Rollers @ Oaks Amusement Park | Food Carts, Drinks
Rose City Rollers Presents – Rose City Rollers Home Teams High Rollers vs. Heartless Heathers. Rose City Rollers hosts various food carts on a rotating basis, we will have fun options available for food purchasing along with beverages from our Plow Stop Bar featuring Rose City Rollers Sponsors 2Towns Cider and Seek Out Seltzer, PBR and Red Bull.
The best public high schools in Oregon for 2023, according to data site rankings
When it comes to attending high school in Oregon, some schools are better than others, according to rankings released by Niche.
Brrr: How long will we have these cold temps in Oregon?
Break out the heavy comforter and the hot chocolate. Portland’s overnight temperatures will remain freezing through early Thursday morning as a stream of dry, frigid air continues to blow through the region.
Portland firefighters battle multiple blazes overnight
Portland Fire & Rescue crews were busy responding to two separate fires across the city overnight.
Yelp ranked this Oregon coast pizzeria higher than Portland restaurants
Five Oregon pizza restaurants made Yelps’ list of the Top Pizza Spots in the U.S.
Former Trail Blazer Norman Powell’s Lake Oswego chateau for sale at $6.5 million
When the Portland Trail Blazers traded Norman Powell to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2022, they lost a player who brought intensity and toughness to the court, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive reporter Aaron Fentress. The high-powered scorer and solid defender, who was only on the team for a year, left...
