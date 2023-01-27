ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeline, LA

KPEL 96.5

31 Miles of Paved Hiking, Biking and Riding Louisiana Perfection

Biking, hiking, walking, riding, playground, Tammany Trace Trail is a Louisiana gem that has everything to make your next outdoor outing a fantastic experience with 31 miles of "paved peddling perfection". Formally the route for the Illinois Central Railroad you might say the Tammy Trace Trail is a rails-to-trails masterpiece.
LOUISIANA STATE
kjas.com

Evacuation ordered after northwest Louisiana haz-mat train derailment

Approximately four-square miles of a northwest Louisiana community was evacuated following a late Friday night train derailment involving hazardous materials. The incident occurred on the Union Pacific railroad tracks in Keatchie, about 80 miles north of Jasper. According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Department, they were dealing with a spill...
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

UPDATE: Missing Louisiana Child Is Found Safe

UPDATE: Louisiana State Police say this child has been found safe. Louisiana State Police have issued an alert for a missing boy. This endangered child advisory has been issued on behalf of the Covington Police Department for 8-year-old, Jett Gremillion. The 8-year-old non verbal boy was last seen in Covington...
COVINGTON, LA
lsu.edu

LSU PETE Professor Proposes Plan for Orphan Oil Wells

BATON ROUGE, LA – Oil drilling has had its fair share of controversy as of late, leaving engineers trying to determine how to keep fossil fuels in play while considering environmentally-friendly solutions. LSU Craft & Hawkins Department of Petroleum Engineering Professor Dandina Rao has a plan that will not only create less carbon dioxide during oil production but will also make use of the millions of orphan wells that are scattered throughout the United States.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KNOE TV8

Winnfield woman dies after Lasalle Parish crash

LASALLE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Hwy 125 in LaSalle Parish around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2023. LSP says Faye Johns, 70, failed to yield while turning at the intersection of Louisiana Hwy 124 and 125 causing the vehicle to get hit by an oncoming car.
WINNFIELD, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana has 8 of the worst water-polluting refineries in the country, study says

With roaring flares and stacks that billow clouds of smoke and vapor, it’s no secret that oil refineries harm the air. But the toxic chemicals spilling out of refineries as wastewater also pose environmental risks, especially in Louisiana, where eight facilities ranked among the top oil operations that pollute public waterways, according to a nationwide study.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Missing from Pollock: Sophia Guillory

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile: Sophia Guillory. Guillory, 13, of Pollock, left her home on Monday, Jan. 30. If you know of her whereabouts, call 318-627-3261.
POLLOCK, LA
kadn.com

Richard Nelson becomes youngest candidate in Louisiana governor's race

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP/KADN) — State Rep. Richard Nelson launched his campaign for Louisiana governor this past week and visited Lafayette after making his announcement. He'sjoining a swelling list of prominent Republicans who are running to lead the state. Nelson, of Mandeville, joins Attorney General Jeff Landry, State Treasurer John...
LOUISIANA STATE

