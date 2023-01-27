Read full article on original website
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Mississippi?
MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Mississippi? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Mississippi has no state law or restrictions for riding in the back of a truck at any age. […]
Eight Signature Louisiana Dishes That Cajuns Love In Lake Charles, Louisiana
Louisiana's culture is beautiful and vibrant. The best-known segment of our culture worldwide is our food. People travel from across the U.S. or even from other countries just to taste the cuisine here in Louisiana.
Aldi plans to open 5 South Louisiana stores this year. Here's where they will be.
Fast growing grocery chain Aldi should begin construction on its first Baton Rouge-area location in the next couple of weeks. Work is set to begin soon on a store in the Settlement at Shoe Creek, said Heather Moore, a division vice president for Aldi USA. The Central store is one...
Louisiana worker filling potholes killed when vehicle crashes into dump truck
MANSFIELD, La. — A Louisiana highway department worker who was filling potholes died and two others were injured Wednesday when a logging truck collided with their dump truck, authorities said. According to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development, Chris Gray, 35, of Lake Charles,...
Louisiana fishing boat captain accused of fraud, arrested
A Louisiana charter captain has been arrested after allegedly issuing worthless checks, and taking payment for trips and not following through, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
Louisiana Man Killed and Woman Injured in House Fire Caused by a Space Heater too Close to Combustibles
Louisiana Man Killed and Woman Injured in House Fire Caused by a Space Heater too Close to Combustibles. Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana – A disabled man has died and his wife was injured in a house fire in Louisiana caused by a space heater placed too close to combustible objects.
31 Miles of Paved Hiking, Biking and Riding Louisiana Perfection
Biking, hiking, walking, riding, playground, Tammany Trace Trail is a Louisiana gem that has everything to make your next outdoor outing a fantastic experience with 31 miles of "paved peddling perfection". Formally the route for the Illinois Central Railroad you might say the Tammy Trace Trail is a rails-to-trails masterpiece.
Evacuation ordered after northwest Louisiana haz-mat train derailment
Approximately four-square miles of a northwest Louisiana community was evacuated following a late Friday night train derailment involving hazardous materials. The incident occurred on the Union Pacific railroad tracks in Keatchie, about 80 miles north of Jasper. According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Department, they were dealing with a spill...
30-Acre Go-Kart Track in Louisiana Largest in the U.S.
If you have a need for speed you need not leave Louisiana, the largest go-kart track in the U.S. is just a car ride from Lafayette.
NBC 10 News Today: Missing Louisiana child
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Louisiana State Police are searching for a missing child. 8-year-old Jett Gremillion was last seen in Covington on Sunday night when he was taken by his non-custodial mother.
Two Mississippians arrested in Arkansas after 9 pounds of drugs headed for Magnolia State intercepted
More than 9 pounds of marijuana bound for Mississippi was intercepted by an Arkansas deputy Friday. Patrick Chambers, 44, and Kacee Hyland, 29, both of Vicksburg, were arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with the purpose of delivering. The Desha County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas reports that on Friday,...
UPDATE: Missing Louisiana Child Is Found Safe
UPDATE: Louisiana State Police say this child has been found safe. Louisiana State Police have issued an alert for a missing boy. This endangered child advisory has been issued on behalf of the Covington Police Department for 8-year-old, Jett Gremillion. The 8-year-old non verbal boy was last seen in Covington...
LSU PETE Professor Proposes Plan for Orphan Oil Wells
BATON ROUGE, LA – Oil drilling has had its fair share of controversy as of late, leaving engineers trying to determine how to keep fossil fuels in play while considering environmentally-friendly solutions. LSU Craft & Hawkins Department of Petroleum Engineering Professor Dandina Rao has a plan that will not only create less carbon dioxide during oil production but will also make use of the millions of orphan wells that are scattered throughout the United States.
6 Unique Restaurants Located in Louisiana
Check out six of the most unique restaurants in Louisiana.
Winnfield woman dies after Lasalle Parish crash
LASALLE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Hwy 125 in LaSalle Parish around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2023. LSP says Faye Johns, 70, failed to yield while turning at the intersection of Louisiana Hwy 124 and 125 causing the vehicle to get hit by an oncoming car.
Louisiana has 8 of the worst water-polluting refineries in the country, study says
With roaring flares and stacks that billow clouds of smoke and vapor, it’s no secret that oil refineries harm the air. But the toxic chemicals spilling out of refineries as wastewater also pose environmental risks, especially in Louisiana, where eight facilities ranked among the top oil operations that pollute public waterways, according to a nationwide study.
$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Louisiana
The Powerball jackpot will climb to $653 million for Wednesday but still, a Louisiana-sold ticket earned a $50,000 win in last night's game.
Why is La.'s State Capitol bathed in different colors sometimes? Curious Louisiana finds out
Louisiana's State Capitol may be glowing in purple, green and gold when Mardi Gras rolls around on Feb. 21. "It's a possibility," said Jacques Berry, Policy and Communication director for the state Division of Administration. "The state lit it in red and green for Christmas." It also was bathed in...
Missing from Pollock: Sophia Guillory
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile: Sophia Guillory. Guillory, 13, of Pollock, left her home on Monday, Jan. 30. If you know of her whereabouts, call 318-627-3261.
Richard Nelson becomes youngest candidate in Louisiana governor's race
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP/KADN) — State Rep. Richard Nelson launched his campaign for Louisiana governor this past week and visited Lafayette after making his announcement. He'sjoining a swelling list of prominent Republicans who are running to lead the state. Nelson, of Mandeville, joins Attorney General Jeff Landry, State Treasurer John...
