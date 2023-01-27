Curaleaf Launching Adult-Use Cannabis Sales At Stamford, CT Dispensary

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURLF CURA has been approved by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection to commence adult-use sales at its Stamford, Connecticut location, beginning January 28 at 10:00 a.m. Curaleaf Stamford, located at 814 East Main St, is the company's first dispensary in the state to open its doors to adult-use customers.

Curaleaf currently serves medical patients at three other dispensaries across the state located in Hartford, Milford and Groton. The company anticipates welcoming adult-use customers at additional locations in the near future, pending regulatory approvals.

To celebrate the start of adult-use sales on January 28th, Curaleaf Stamford invites patients and customers for festivities throughout the day which will include vendor-sponsored giveaways, product discounts, music, and complimentary food and drinks. The dispensary's wide array of cannabis goods includes Curaleaf whole flower, pre-rolls, edibles, topicals, tinctures, Select Elite vapes, and Curaleaf's vape hardware, Cliq by Select.

At Curaleaf Stamford, existing medical patients will have priority access into the dispensary through a separate entrance, experience quicker check-ins with a dedicated staff, and will have a separate line for check-out. In addition, medical patients will continue to have access to Curaleaf's Compassionate Care Plan, pharmacy team and patient consult rooms.

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash