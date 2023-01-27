ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Tompkins: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) _ Tompkins Financial Corp. (TMP) on Friday reported net income of $19.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Ithaca, New York, said it had earnings of $1.36 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $85.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $75.6 million, missing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $85 million, or $5.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $308.3 million.

