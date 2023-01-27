Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Pop Coffee Break’ game

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Department of Education acknowledged Tuesday that an error in a mathematical formula it provides to local K-12 school divisions led some schools to expect more state funding than they are set to receive. Charles Pyle, a department spokesperson, said in an interview that the mistake was contained in an Excel spreadsheet the department makes available to local divisions. It led to funding calculations that were “overly generous,” he said, a difference of $201 million between expectation and reality statewide over two fiscal years. “Unfortunately, because of this issue with the calculation tool, school divisions that didn’t catch this would have been operating under estimates that overstated how much state aid they were going to receive,” he said. He noted that the mistake had no impact on actual funding and said divisions are receiving all of the aid authorized under the state budget. Advocates for public schools said the problem raised serious concerns and were pushing for additional funding to match their expectations.

