marthastewart.com

Stay Up to Watch the Rare Green Comet Shooting Across Tonight's Sky—It Was Last Seen 50,000 Years Ago

Beyond Earth's atmosphere, there is an entire cosmos filled with unimaginable discoveries—but every now and then, these phenomenons pass through our night sky on their epic journeys. If you time it right, you'll be able to see one of these monumental celestial sightings this evening: For the first time in 50,000 years, a rare green comet, formally known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will shoot across the sky, reports Space. The interstellar object will actually be closest to the sun tonight, but still visible from Earth. Come February 1, the comet will be closer to our planet, a mere 28 million miles away.
Noozhawk

Dennis Mammana: Here’s How to Catch a Glimpse of the Green Comet, ZTF

Stargazers might remember Comet NEOWISE, which helped us survive the summer of our first COVID-19 pandemic year. It was faint enough that we required binoculars unless we viewed it from under very dark, un-light-polluted skies. Now, nearly three years later, another comet is swinging past the Earth, and, while, at...
Gizmodo

NASA Announces Successful Test of New Propulsion Technology for Treks to Deep Space

As NASA gears up for a return to the Moon with the Artemis missions, the administration has announced that its researchers have successfully developed and tested a new type of supersonic rocket engine called a rotating detonation rocket engine. The rotating detonation rocket engine, or RDRE, generates thrust with detonation,...
natureworldnews.com

Weird Blue Spiral Spotted in Hawaii Night Sky, Japan Observatory Explains Mysterious Sighting

A strange blue spiral that swirled quickly was seen in the night sky over Hawaii. The mysterious origins of this sighting are explained by the Japan Observatory. A strange blue "flying spiral" was spotted in Hawaii by a Japanese telescope camera. The National Astronomical Observatory of Japan's Subaru Telescope shared the bizarre video on its official YouTube channel featuring the "mysterious" spiral galaxy-shaped whirlpool of light that appeared briefly in the night sky above Mauna Kea in Hawaii, on January 18.
HAWAII STATE
KLFY.com

BBC

Hubble telescope: Supermassive black hole caught eating a star!

The life of a star is pretty dramatic - they're formed when space dust starts bonding together, they give life to solar systems and can burn brightly for millions of years. And sometimes, very rarely, they get eaten by supermassive blackholes!. Scientists at Nasa managed to catch this happening recently,...
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics: Rare green comet passing Earth, last visited 50,000 years ago

A rare green comet discovered in 2022 is approaching Earth for the first time since the Neanderthal era. It will be closest to Earth on Feb. 1. The comet is harmless, but it’s proximity will allow some viewers in favorable conditions to see it with the naked eye, while others may be able to catch a glimpse of the bright green tail with the aid of binoculars or a small telescope.
KLFY.com

BBC

Face of a bear found on the surface of Mars

The face of a bear has been found in the most unusual of places - the surface of Mars. Astronomers from the University of Arizona found the strange structure using high resolution cameras onboard a Nasa spacecraft, orbiting above the red planet. Two craters, likely to be from asteroids that...

