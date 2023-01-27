ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

KTAR.com

New chair of Arizona Republican Party Jeff DeWit says he’ll help candidates he disagrees with

PHOENIX – The new chair of the Arizona Republican Party said Monday he was going to focus on getting candidates into office even if he doesn’t share all of their beliefs. “I’m going to be helping every Republican – it doesn’t mean I believe in everything they’re saying or everything they want to do,” DeWit told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News.
roselawgroupreporter.com

Maricopa County Supervisor and Rose Law Group Partner Thomas Galvin quoted in Wall Street Journal report: GOP leadership battles expose divisions in 2024 battleground states

Rifts in the GOP between those who support Donald Trump‘s false 2020 election fraud claims and those who want the party to move on from the former president have resurfaced in party leadership races in key states, with each side blaming the other for disappointing midterm results. In Arizona,...
The Center Square

Arizona GOP takes on new leaders ahead of 2024 election

(The Center Square) – The Arizona Republican Party voted on new leadership as the state prepares itself again to be a battleground state in 2024. In the party chairman’s race, former Arizona State Treasurer Jeff DeWit was elected on the first ballot, winning 1,225 votes, or 71.8%. Former Arizona state house candidate Vera Gebran placed in second with 243 votes and activist Steve Daniels placed in third with 129 votes. Kelli Ward opted not to run for re-election after serving two terms starting in 2019. ...
KTAR.com

Arizona Democrats elect Yolanda Bejarano as next party chair

PHOENIX — Arizona Democratic Party State Committee members elected Yolanda Bejarano as their next chair. Bejarano defeated Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo 440 votes to 186 during a virtual party meeting on Saturday, according to ABC 15’s Garrett Archer. “Arizona Democrats had huge successes in both 2020 and...
AZFamily

Arizona Republicans set to decide on party chair, future this weekend with key votes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The future of the Republican party in Arizona is coming to a head this weekend. After a string of key losses in the midterm, the party is meeting to choose a new leader and that’s not all. Besides picking up a new chair, the more than 1,000 Republicans meeting will vote on a number of resolutions that will show which direction the party wants to go. Some of the issues include the possibility of censuring the Republican-controlled Maricopa County Board of Supervisors for certifying the 2020 and 2022 elections and demanding a “do-over” of last year’s elections where the party suffered high-profile losses like in the race for governor. “The idea that we’re going to do-over the election, we’re not going to do-over the election. The elections are done. the courts have ruled and we need to move on and what the party needs to do is focus on what we need to do to elect Republicans,” said Wes Gullet, who has been a Republican precinct member since the late 1980s.
arizonasuntimes.com

Packed Crowd Attends Kari Lake Rally Exposing Voter Disenfranchisement in Maricopa County

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – At a standing-room-only event Sunday, Kari Lake signaled she is not giving up her legal battle to install her as the rightful Arizona governor instead of Democrat Katie Hobbs. Lake held a Save Arizona rally at Orange Tree Golf Club in Scottsdale with over a thousand in attendance, assuring her supporters she intended to fight until the “victorious end.” The mainstream media recently ran stories claiming Lake was switching her focus to running against Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ).
roselawgroupreporter.com

After election losses, Ariz. Republicans will choose a new leader. Will they also choose a new path?

Arizona Republican Party officials are slated to elect a new leader Jan. 28 who will attempt to heal the fractured political organization — or drive a wedge deeper into it. The party’s recent schism has critics, including many Republicans, blaming current party chair Kelli Ward for over-focusing on former President Trump and baseless allegations of election fraud, contributing to high-profile election losses in 2020 and 2022.
Edy Zoo

The rise of progressive politics in Arizona: Is change coming?

PHOENIX, AZ. - In recent years, Arizona, once known as a conservative stronghold, has seen a shift toward progressive politics. However, with the election of Kyrsten Sinema as the first Democratic senator in 30 years and the increasing number of progressive candidates running for office, many are left wondering if this signals a change in the state's political landscape.
KRMG

AP Exclusive: Emails reveal tensions in Colorado River talks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Competing priorities, outsized demands and the federal government's retreat from a threatened deadline stymied a deal last summer on how to drastically reduce water use from the parched Colorado River, emails obtained by The Associated Press show. The documents span the June-to-August window...
