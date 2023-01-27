Read full article on original website
Adrian Fontes asks attorney general to investigate Kari Lake for posting voter signatures online
Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes has called for an investigation of former Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake after she posted online what appear to be signatures of more than a dozen Arizona voters. Fontes on Monday asked Attorney General Kris Mayes, also a Democrat, to “investigate and take appropriate...
New chair of Arizona Republican Party Jeff DeWit says he’ll help candidates he disagrees with
PHOENIX – The new chair of the Arizona Republican Party said Monday he was going to focus on getting candidates into office even if he doesn’t share all of their beliefs. “I’m going to be helping every Republican – it doesn’t mean I believe in everything they’re saying or everything they want to do,” DeWit told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News.
Arizona Secretary of State Fontes calls for investigation into Kari Lake over election signatures
PHOENIX — Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes called for an investigation into Kari Lake on Monday after she posted photos of voter signatures onto social media. Fontes in a letter sent to Attorney General Kris Mayes, said Lake violated ARS 16-168(F) when she posted images of 16 voter signatures on Twitter.
Maricopa County Supervisor and Rose Law Group Partner Thomas Galvin quoted in Wall Street Journal report: GOP leadership battles expose divisions in 2024 battleground states
Rifts in the GOP between those who support Donald Trump‘s false 2020 election fraud claims and those who want the party to move on from the former president have resurfaced in party leadership races in key states, with each side blaming the other for disappointing midterm results. In Arizona,...
Arizona GOP takes on new leaders ahead of 2024 election
(The Center Square) – The Arizona Republican Party voted on new leadership as the state prepares itself again to be a battleground state in 2024. In the party chairman’s race, former Arizona State Treasurer Jeff DeWit was elected on the first ballot, winning 1,225 votes, or 71.8%. Former Arizona state house candidate Vera Gebran placed in second with 243 votes and activist Steve Daniels placed in third with 129 votes. Kelli Ward opted not to run for re-election after serving two terms starting in 2019. ...
Arizona Republicans elect former Trump official Jeff DeWit to become next party chair, will replace Kelli Ward
Former Donald Trump officiate Jeff DeWit has won an election to become the next chair of the Republican Party in Arizona. He will replace current chair Kelli Ward.
No one’s rights get hurt when we disclose who really bought that campaign ad
Opinion: A new Arizona law was written to surgically target major donors who fund campaign ads. And for good reason. Arizona voters want a fuller picture of who is funding campaign ads. The “dark money” apologists are at it once again. They have been relentlessly attacking Proposition 211,...
Arizona Democrats elect Yolanda Bejarano as next party chair
PHOENIX — Arizona Democratic Party State Committee members elected Yolanda Bejarano as their next chair. Bejarano defeated Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo 440 votes to 186 during a virtual party meeting on Saturday, according to ABC 15’s Garrett Archer. “Arizona Democrats had huge successes in both 2020 and...
Arizona Republicans set to decide on party chair, future this weekend with key votes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The future of the Republican party in Arizona is coming to a head this weekend. After a string of key losses in the midterm, the party is meeting to choose a new leader and that’s not all. Besides picking up a new chair, the more than 1,000 Republicans meeting will vote on a number of resolutions that will show which direction the party wants to go. Some of the issues include the possibility of censuring the Republican-controlled Maricopa County Board of Supervisors for certifying the 2020 and 2022 elections and demanding a “do-over” of last year’s elections where the party suffered high-profile losses like in the race for governor. “The idea that we’re going to do-over the election, we’re not going to do-over the election. The elections are done. the courts have ruled and we need to move on and what the party needs to do is focus on what we need to do to elect Republicans,” said Wes Gullet, who has been a Republican precinct member since the late 1980s.
Packed Crowd Attends Kari Lake Rally Exposing Voter Disenfranchisement in Maricopa County
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – At a standing-room-only event Sunday, Kari Lake signaled she is not giving up her legal battle to install her as the rightful Arizona governor instead of Democrat Katie Hobbs. Lake held a Save Arizona rally at Orange Tree Golf Club in Scottsdale with over a thousand in attendance, assuring her supporters she intended to fight until the “victorious end.” The mainstream media recently ran stories claiming Lake was switching her focus to running against Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ).
AZFamily
Arizona GOP lawmakers vote to allow deleting emails, texts after 90 days
Arizona bill would charge fentanyl dealers with murder for overdose deaths. A new bill in the Arizona Senate would have drug dealers be charged with first-degree murder for overdose deaths linked to fentanyl. Arizona Democratic Party chair race will decide the future of the party. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
Florida Senate weighs tax hike for EV owners
Florida lawmakers met in Tallahassee last week to weigh a proposal to raise taxes on electric vehicle owners so that they pay their fair share of road maintenance.
After election losses, Ariz. Republicans will choose a new leader. Will they also choose a new path?
Arizona Republican Party officials are slated to elect a new leader Jan. 28 who will attempt to heal the fractured political organization — or drive a wedge deeper into it. The party’s recent schism has critics, including many Republicans, blaming current party chair Kelli Ward for over-focusing on former President Trump and baseless allegations of election fraud, contributing to high-profile election losses in 2020 and 2022.
The rise of progressive politics in Arizona: Is change coming?
PHOENIX, AZ. - In recent years, Arizona, once known as a conservative stronghold, has seen a shift toward progressive politics. However, with the election of Kyrsten Sinema as the first Democratic senator in 30 years and the increasing number of progressive candidates running for office, many are left wondering if this signals a change in the state's political landscape.
'It's a nightmare for a lot of people': Attorney helping Arizonans deal with DES overpayments
PHOENIX — As of Monday, a new director is at the helm of Arizona’s Department of Economic Security. Gov. Katie Hobbs appointed Angie Rodgers to fill the role at the state agency, which has never been more in demand in its history than the pandemic. However, issues that...
Arizona Freedom Caucus Takes Stand on Lifting School Spending Limit: Only If it Comes with Reforms
The Arizona Freedom Caucus (AFC) announced it would take a stand against lifting the highly contested aggregate expenditure limit (AEL), which puts a cap on public school spending unless it comes with systemic reform. “Fiscal responsibility is a foundational tenant of good governance, and the legislature has a fiduciary duty...
Kristi Noem under fire from state Freedom Caucus for allegedly overstepping South Dakota constitutional limits
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is getting heat from some state Freedom Caucus members who say her executive branch has “overstepped” its constitutional authority.
Arizona public schools once again at risk of massive budget cuts
If the state legislature does nothing to lift a constitutionally-mandated spending cap, public schools could be looking at over a billion dollars in spending cuts. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
U.S. Dept. of Energy approves funds for Arizona’s updated Weatherization Assistance Plan
PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Energy recently approved the Arizona Department of Housing’s updated Weatherization Assistance Program plan. The DOE is expected to release 35% of total funding to the state as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which amounts to $47 million, according to a press release.
AP Exclusive: Emails reveal tensions in Colorado River talks
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Competing priorities, outsized demands and the federal government's retreat from a threatened deadline stymied a deal last summer on how to drastically reduce water use from the parched Colorado River, emails obtained by The Associated Press show. The documents span the June-to-August window...
