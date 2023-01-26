Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Attorney Convicted of Trying to Swindle $1.3 Million From IRSTaxBuzzYoungstown, OH
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
Niles Police Arrest Man for Alleged Fraudulent Schemes Targeting Elderly ResidentsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinNiles, OH
The richest woman in OhioLuay RahilYoungstown, OH
Related
Rich Center for Autism rocks out for annual fundraiser
The Rich Center for Autism rocked out for its annual fundraising event Saturday night at Mr. Anthony's in Boardman.
Phantom Fireworks owners donate $5M to YSU project
Saturday is Jim Tressel's last day as Youngstown State University's president. As a going away gift Friday night, Tressel announced a huge donation for the naming rights of the new student center.
Community dinner celebrates former Mahoning County prosecutor
Youngstown's Our Lady of Mount Carmel Social Hall was the setting Friday night for a dinner honoring former Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains.
WFMJ.com
Church group where fire victim volunteered to host her memorial Saturday
"She was there, she was a smile," recalls Captain Chris Williams with the Warren Salvation Army. "Chassidy has been coming here to the Salvation Army for church and for the youth programs for years," Williams said Friday. But those 16 years were long enough for Chassidy Broadstone to brighten so...
Teacher describes touching student inappropriately as ‘hiccup’: I-Team
A teacher at Warren G. Harding High School was suspended for two days and sent for additional training after administrators say he inappropriately touched a 15-year-old female student.
ACTION holds ribbon cutting in Trumbull
On Saturday, ACTION of Trumbull County held a ribbon cutting for the expansion of their community work in Trumbull.
Sharon building to be demolished
Officials with the city of Sharon have said the former Huntington Bank building in downtown will be demolished.
Rescued fish get new home thanks to local nonprofit groups
Fish that were rescued from a home in Trumbull County last month now have a new place to call theirs.
Ohio couple who survived Blizzard of ’78 discuss their ordeal
Light snow is falling outside of David and Sandy Tarzanick’s Seven Hills home. The flurries in late January sharply remind them of 1978 and the blizzard that almost killed them.
spectrumnews1.com
Exploring Ohio: Hand-feeding Chickadees
ALLIANCE, Ohio — Winter can be challenging for birds in Ohio as food can be scarce, and energy is precious. But, that makes this the best time of year for feeding birds by hand. Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve in Alliance invites visitors to hand-feed wild chickadees....
Auto dealer under new ownership keeps tradition of giving alive
A local car dealership helped finish Sweeney Chevrolet's Operation Santa campaign on Thursday.
WFMJ.com
WRTA asking Valley residents who they love this Valentine's Day
WRTA is celebrating Ohio Loves Transit Week and Valentine's Day by asking riders and residents an important question: "Who do YOU love?" Valley residents who would like to share that love for their special someone can click here. From there, they can complete a simple form and enter the contest.
spectrumnews1.com
Reactions around Ohio after release of Tyre Nichols video
OHIO — The city of Memphis released footage of Tyre Nichols' arrest Friday evening. The video footage is incredibly disturbing and contains strong language, viewer discretion is advised. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died three days after a confrontation with Memphis police officers. The five officers, who are all...
The apocalyptic video of the December turnpike crash scene is almost unimaginable: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Snow swirled, wind pummeled and temperatures plunged two days before Christmas, when dozens of semi trucks and cars collided on the Ohio Turnpike. More than 40 vehicles crashed in the pile-up, which killed four people and injured 73 around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. We’re talking about the body cam footage from State Highway Patrol troopers, as they walked through the aftermath, on Today in Ohio.
For a good cause: Egg My Yard
An eggs-celent fundraiser is back for a third year.
Several new events coming to Mercer County
The city of Sharon has a lot of exciting plans for the year. There are some great events returning and some new ones to look forward to.
WFMJ.com
15 Trumbull County high schools compete in academic prep bowl
Trumbull County Education Service Center hosted the annual High School Academic Prep Bowl with 15 different schools from Trumbull County Saturday. Competitors are tested in head-to-head team-based competition, answering questions about mathematics, literature, world history, science, sports, and more. Jack Dietelbach, a Junior at LaBrae High School has been apart...
cityofmentor.com
Mentor Police Department Statement
The men and women of the Mentor Police Department are saddened at the death of Tyre Nichols which occurred earlier this month at the hands of five former officers in the Memphis Police Department. We are sickened by the actions of these individuals and share in the collective disgust felt...
Warren family holds vigil for shooting victim
Family and friends gathered to remember an 18-year-old who was shot and killed in Warren.
whbc.com
Alliance Fire Victim Identified
Courtesy Alliance Professional Firefighters Local 480 and Stark Fire Department Rehab Unit. The identity of the person killed in the fire in Alliance on Thursday has now been released. The Stark County Coroner’s Office says the man who died was 55-year old Frank Rowan. The fire happened in a home on South Arch Avenue. A cause of death has not yet been determined. Fire officials say they are working with the state fire marshall’s office to determine a cause.
Comments / 0