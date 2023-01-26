ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Exploring Ohio: Hand-feeding Chickadees

ALLIANCE, Ohio — Winter can be challenging for birds in Ohio as food can be scarce, and energy is precious. But, that makes this the best time of year for feeding birds by hand. Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve in Alliance invites visitors to hand-feed wild chickadees....
ALLIANCE, OH
WFMJ.com

WRTA asking Valley residents who they love this Valentine's Day

WRTA is celebrating Ohio Loves Transit Week and Valentine's Day by asking riders and residents an important question: "Who do YOU love?" Valley residents who would like to share that love for their special someone can click here. From there, they can complete a simple form and enter the contest.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Reactions around Ohio after release of Tyre Nichols video

OHIO — The city of Memphis released footage of Tyre Nichols' arrest Friday evening. The video footage is incredibly disturbing and contains strong language, viewer discretion is advised. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died three days after a confrontation with Memphis police officers. The five officers, who are all...
MEMPHIS, TN
Cleveland.com

The apocalyptic video of the December turnpike crash scene is almost unimaginable: Today in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Snow swirled, wind pummeled and temperatures plunged two days before Christmas, when dozens of semi trucks and cars collided on the Ohio Turnpike. More than 40 vehicles crashed in the pile-up, which killed four people and injured 73 around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. We’re talking about the body cam footage from State Highway Patrol troopers, as they walked through the aftermath, on Today in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

15 Trumbull County high schools compete in academic prep bowl

Trumbull County Education Service Center hosted the annual High School Academic Prep Bowl with 15 different schools from Trumbull County Saturday. Competitors are tested in head-to-head team-based competition, answering questions about mathematics, literature, world history, science, sports, and more. Jack Dietelbach, a Junior at LaBrae High School has been apart...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
cityofmentor.com

Mentor Police Department Statement

The men and women of the Mentor Police Department are saddened at the death of Tyre Nichols which occurred earlier this month at the hands of five former officers in the Memphis Police Department. We are sickened by the actions of these individuals and share in the collective disgust felt...
MENTOR, OH
whbc.com

Alliance Fire Victim Identified

Courtesy Alliance Professional Firefighters Local 480 and Stark Fire Department Rehab Unit. The identity of the person killed in the fire in Alliance on Thursday has now been released. The Stark County Coroner’s Office says the man who died was 55-year old Frank Rowan. The fire happened in a home on South Arch Avenue. A cause of death has not yet been determined. Fire officials say they are working with the state fire marshall’s office to determine a cause.
ALLIANCE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy