GILLETTE, Wyo. — Cold temperatures are expected to hit Gillette today, as the National Weather Service predicts it won’t get above 0 degrees today. The NWS forecasts a frigid high temperature of 0 with a low of -16 at night. During the day, strong winds should make it feel even colder, with wind chill values as low as -35. The winds will move in from the north, and later from the west after midnight.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO