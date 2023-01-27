Read full article on original website
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Jan. 30
GILLETTE, Wyo.— Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Traffic accident, Jan. 27, Interstate 90, CCSO. Deputies responded to...
Arrests, Arraignments for Tuesday, Jan. 31
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Jan. 30
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Campbell County health and food inspections (1/23/23–1/29/23)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
Obituaries: Gleason; Walton
William Michael Gleason: November 17, 1953 — January 28, 2023. William “Bill” Michael Gleason was born November17, 1953 to Wendell “Bud” Gleason and Gail (Butler) Gleason in Gillette, WY. He passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023. Bill was raised in Weston, WY on the Gleason...
Cold temperatures hit Gillette on Sunday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Cold temperatures are expected to hit Gillette today, as the National Weather Service predicts it won’t get above 0 degrees today. The NWS forecasts a frigid high temperature of 0 with a low of -16 at night. During the day, strong winds should make it feel even colder, with wind chill values as low as -35. The winds will move in from the north, and later from the west after midnight.
Rockpile to host ‘old school fun’ carnival Feb. 11
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Rockpile Museum will hold an “old school fun” school carnival event from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 11. All ages are invited to try their luck at a cake walk, fish pond and bingo and test their skills with a cow chip toss and an egg race. The museum will be free that morning, the event announcement said.
Campbell County gas prices up another 6 cents as national prices rise for 5th week
GILLETTE, Wyo. — National gas prices have increased for a fifth consecutive week, and that’s resulted in a 6-cent hike for Campbell County’s average price for a gallon of regular fuel. The nation’s average gas price climbed 9.7 cents from a week ago to $3.49 per gallon...
Hands on Pottery to host fundraiser for family of Irene Gakwa
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Hands on Pottery and Find Irene Gakwa will be hosting a 1-year remembrance event for Irene Gakwa on Feb. 20. Event organizers invite the public to join them in painting mugs in remembrance of Gakwa’s disappearance. Painting will take place in three time slots: 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
St. John Paul II Catholic School will host meet-and-greet Thursday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — St. John Paul II Catholic School in Gillette will have a meet and greet event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 2. The event will include hotdogs, s’mores, prizes and more. Current families who bring a new family that enrolls will receive a credit for...
