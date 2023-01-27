Read full article on original website
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Joey Bosa Uses Homophobic Language During Exchange With Eagles Fans
Joey Bosa went at it with fans in Philadelphia prior to the Eagles-49ers game. Joey Bosa got into a heated argument with fans in Philidelphia prior to the Eagles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers. The incident comes after the Chargers lost to the Jaguars in the Wild Card round after forfeting a 27-point lead.
NFL World Reacts To Eric Bieniemy Announcement
Despite being a head coaching candidate in almost every coaching cycle for five years, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy did not get any requests for head coaching interviews this cycle. An interesting new report could explain the reason. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, ...
NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Jerry Rice Announcement
The San Francisco 49ers will have the legendary Jerry Rice in their midst during Sunday's NFC Championship. Rice has been invited to be an honorary captain for the 49ers-Eagles game tomorrow afternoon. He will be joined by Eagles legend Brian Dawkins. "Honorary captains for ...
49ers' roughing the punter penalty draws scrutiny in intense NFC Championship
In the third quarter, NFL officiating came under fire once again in the NFC Championship between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.
NFL World Convinced Huge Penalty Was Missed On Punt Return
Was a key penalty missed on the Kansas City Chiefs' punt return with less than a minute remaining in the game? Kansas City rookie Skyy Moore had a huge punt return leading to the game-winning, Super Bowl-appearance clinching field goal by Harrison Butker. But did the Chiefs get away with a block in ...
Tony Romo Trends As Fans Think He Almost Said Racial Slur On Live TV
Various fans are trying to make sense of what he was trying to say. Tony Romo is a man who gets paid a lot of money to talk about football on TV. Alongside Jim Nantz, Romo is the analyst on CBS, and fans have enjoyed his commentary. Although Romo has his haters, he is still someone who is respected a guy who knows a lot about the sport.
NFL needs to consider 1 rule change after 49ers debacle
The NFL needs to consider making one rule change after what happened with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Niners quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury on the team’s opening drive in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Backup quarterback Josh Johnson entered the game and replaced him. But Johnson... The post NFL needs to consider 1 rule change after 49ers debacle appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Damar Hamlin Speaks For First Time Since Field Emergency
The Buffalo Bills star thanked fans and supporters for their love after a health scare during their game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Damar Hamlin spoke on camera recently for the first time since his emergency incident during a game. While he already updated fans on his state a couple of times, a new Instagram video shares his appreciation. Overall, the Buffalo Bills safety gave a touching statement on his well-being.
Lil Uzi Vert Leads Eagles Onto The Field: Watch
Uzi turned out to be a good luck charm. Lil Uzi Vert comes from Philadelphia and he has always shown an interest in his city’s sports teams. Philadelphia has a rich sports culture, even if the fans are known for being some of the craziest in North America. However, a lot of players love being in Philly.
Shannon Sharpe Puts An End To Mahomes Vs. Burrow Debate
Shannon Sharpe had a lot to say about the AFC Championship Game. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have been debating all season long about NFL quarterbacks. Bayless seems to believe that Joe Burrow is the best QB in the league. However, Shannon has been adamant that it is actually Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Michael B. Jordan Gives His Super Bowl Prediction
Michael B. Jordan gave his prediction while on “First Take.”. In two weeks from now, the Super Bowl will be played out in Arizona. This is going to be a fantastic game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Overall, these were the two best teams in the league all season, and they deserve this spot.
4x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent
Kemba Walker is in attendance at Sunday's game between the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets (earlier this season, he played for the Dallas Mavericks).
Travis Kelce Slams Cincinnati Mayor After Chiefs Win: “Shut Your Mouth”
Travis Kelce called out the Mayor of Cincinnati after the Chiefs beat the Bengals on Sunday night. Travis Kelce went after Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval following the Kansas City Chiefs’ 23-20 win over the Bengals in the AFC Conference Championship. Pureval had taunted Patrick Mahomes in a viral tweet implying Joe Burrow is the star quarterback’s father.
NBA refs reverse course on major blown call
Saturday night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics, a 125-121 Celtics victory in overtime, would have ended differently if NBA officials made a crucial call had gone the Lakers’ way. Lakers forward LeBron James attempted the game-winning shot at the end of regulation and appeared to be fouled by Celtics guard Read more... The post NBA refs reverse course on major blown call appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Anthony Edwards Reveals Insane Diet
Anthony Edwards has strange eating habits. Anthony Edwards is one of the more interesting players in the NBA right now. He has always had a unique perspective on the game, and his media interactions are always hilarious. Overall, he is the future of the Timberwolves, and the fanbase is happy to have him around.
Anansa Sims Defends Matt Barnes Following Fight At 49ers Game
Anansa Sims wants people to know that Matt Barnes isn’t at fault for what happened with her ex-husband. Anansa Sims and Matt Barnes have been going through a lot over the past week. As we previously reported, Barnes got into an altercation with Sims’ ex-husband, David Patterson Jr. This all happened at the 49ers game against the Dallas Cowboys. Overall, it was a heated incident that led to Barnes spitting on Patterson.
Meek Mill Freestyles Over “Hit ‘Em Up” After Eagles Win NFC Championship
Meek Mill had some words for the 49ers fans after the Eagles win on Sunday night. Meek Mill had bars for the 49ers after the Eagles won the NFC Championship on Sunday night. The excitement is real in Philadelphia now that the Eagles have secured their place in the Super Bowl. Many of the city’s most prominent figures, such as Kevin Hart and Lil Uzi Vert, were in attendance. Uzi actually walked the Eagles onto the field ahead of the big game.
