Virginia State

VA Lottery

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 5

01-05-13-21-38

(one, five, thirteen, twenty-one, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $235,000

Cash Pop After Hours

09

(nine)

Cash Pop Coffee Break

02

(two)

Cash Pop Lunch Break

07

(seven)

Cash Pop Prime Time

06

(six)

Cash Pop Rush Hour

01

(one)

Cash4Life

09-18-34-38-49, Cash Ball: 1

(nine, eighteen, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-nine; Cash Ball: one)

Mega Millions

04-43-46-47-61, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4

(four, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, sixty-one; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $31,000,000

Pick 3 Day

4-0-1, FB: 1

(four, zero, one; FB: one)

Pick 3 Night

4-3-0, FB: 2

(four, three, zero; FB: two)

Pick 4 Day

6-9-5-3, FB: 8

(six, nine, five, three; FB: eight)

Pick 4 Night

1-2-2-9, FB: 8

(one, two, two, nine; FB: eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 572,000,000

Comments / 0

