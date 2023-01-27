VA Lottery

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s recently inaugurated Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek plans to ask lawmakers to allocate more than $1 billion to housing and hundreds of millions more to mental health and education, unveiling her strategy for tackling the state’s most pressing crises in a budget proposal released Tuesday. Oregon is short 110,000 homes and has some of the highest rates of homelessness and drug addiction in the nation, overwhelming service providers, the criminal justice system and the beleaguered state psychiatric hospital. “You will see in the budget that the state is taking a bigger role on housing and homelessness, because we have to,” Kotek told reporters Tuesday at the State Library of Oregon in Salem. “I’m proposing investments to disrupt the harmful and expensive pipeline of Oregonians who move from homelessness to jail or the state hospital.” Of the total money requested for housing, Kotek has asked the Legislature to act as quickly as possible to allocate a $130 million homeless package aimed at reducing the number of people living outside. The package would fund 600 new shelter beds and provide rental assistance for tenants and landlords in order to stem evictions.

OREGON STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO