Trios match announced for AEW Rampage

Best Friends & Danhausen will take on Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal for the first time.

A trios match has been added to tonight's AEW Rampage lineup as Best Friends & Danhausen will take on Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh.

The two teams have been at odds for several weeks.

This will be the first time Jarrett, Lethal and Singh have been in a trios match together as different pairings have been in traditional tag team matches. Similarly, this is the first trios action for the unit of Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Danhausen.

It will be a homecoming for Taylor, who is known as the "Kentucky Gentleman.

The new match joins a lineup that already features Hangman Page vs. Wheeler Yuta in addition to both AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter and Powerhouse Hobbs in action.

Here's the current lineup, taped this past Wednesday in Lexington, Kentucky: