Barbara Jane Frederick, 89, of Topsham, died peacefully at the Midcoast Senior Health Center on Dec. 11, 2022 with her family at her side. BJ, as she liked to be called, was born in Medford, Mass. on May 28, 1933, the only child of Everett Knox and Edith Rankin Knox. After graduating from Medford High School, BJ attended the University of Maine at Orono, majoring in Speech Arts and Education, then went on to Boston University where she earned her Master’s degree in Speech and Hearing Therapy and Audiology. In 1957, she married Willis S. Reed and spent the next 20 years raising their three children while working at several schools in New Hampshire. In her free time, she could be found on the tennis court, canning vegetables from the family garden, bird-watching, and napping!

TOPSHAM, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO