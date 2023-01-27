Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Festivals in Maine That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversMaine State
Things to do This Weekend 1/14 and 1/15 in MaineThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Camden on Canvas: The must-attend event for art lovers and collectorsRachel PerkinsCamden, ME
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
Related
lcnme.com
Patricia Lane Retires from Bath Savings
Bath Savings President and CEO Glenn Hutchinson announces the retirement of Patricia “Patty” Lane, vice president and manager of the Damariscotta branch, effective at the end of February. Lane joined Bath Savings in 1988 as a teller at the Damariscotta branch and became manager of the branch in...
penbaypilot.com
Metalsmith works out of tiniest little jewelry store in Rockland
ROCKLAND—With fewer than 200 square feet on 497 Main Street, Dana Ruth, a self-taught metalsmith and studio jeweler, has everything she needs to make her art and she couldn’t be any more pleased to be in Rockland, Maine. At the height of the pandemic, she packed her dog...
Hang On! You Could Own This Successful Maine Ropes Course
In addition to agriculture and aquaculture, one of the biggest industries in Maine is tourism. In fact, depending on how wide you go with the industry (what businesses you include), tourism can be considered the biggest industry. If you have been re-evaluating your life and thinking about making a change,...
Planning an Outdoor Wedding? This Maine Mobile Bar is Perfect For You
Food trucks are pretty commonplace in the biggest cities in Maine like Portland, but that doesn't mean they're only there. I mean, they have wheels right? So how cool would it be to have one of these trucks at your outdoor wedding this summer, but instead of serving food, they're serving adult beverages?
Why Are There Two Burlington Stores One Mile Apart in South Portland, Maine?
In larger cities, it's not uncommon to find multiple locations of a business within the city limits. Even midsized cities might find the same grocery store, pharmacy, coffee purveyor, or fast food chain available in multiple spots to satisfy demand. What is uncommon is for a big box store to have multiple locations barely over a mile from one another. But that's what has been going on in South Portland with Burlington.
Maine Hidden Gem Only Place in the State Named in Yelp’s Top 100 Pizza Places
There is nothing better than grabbing a slice with the best bubbly crust, raising it to your mouth and taking a bite. The cheese is perfect, the sauce it scrumptious, and the dough is cooked to perfection. Pizza, that's right. Pizza is a traditional staple in all of our diets and has been for centuries.
mainepublic.org
First-of-its-kind model for protecting affordable rental housing in rural Maine hailed as success
A nonprofit is taking over a few dozen rental units in Thomaston under a first-of-its kind model for preserving affordable housing properties that long received federal subsidies. Maine has about 7,700 rental units at more than 300 properties that are part of a U.S. Agriculture Department Rural Development program, which...
mainebiz.biz
Finnish company rebuilding second paper machine for Sappi
Sappi's Somerset paper manufacturing facility in Skowhegan is rebuilding its paper machine two (PM2), which will increase its capacity from 240,000 to 470,000 tons per year. PM2 will be rebuilt by Valmet Oyj using advanced manufacturing technology, producing various packaging and coated paper products. The rebuilt machine is scheduled to start up in mid-2025.
lcnme.com
Kernan Cross
Kernan Cross, a long-time Midcoast businessman and fixture in several community performing arts groups, passed away Jan. 13, 2022 in Brunswick. A native of upstate New York, he resided in Boothbay Harbor from 1973 until a recent move to Wiscasset. He was 75. Kernan’s open manner earned many friends, whom...
Popular Soup and Sandwich Shop Opening on Main Drag in Old Orchard Beach, Maine
If you typically visit Old Orchard Beach during the height of the summer, you know the main drag is bustling with plenty of food options. Most of those options center around pizza, French fries, lobster rolls, and ice cream. According to Saco Bay News, there will be a new option for those seeking soups, salads, and sandwiches, as a popular shop is moving right to the center of town.
mainebiz.biz
Lewiston’s tallest building planned for residential redevelopment
After turning over three times in three years, the new owner of Lewiston’s tallest building plans to convert it from office to residential use. Jason Hutchins bought 145 Lisbon St. from JL Dale LLC for $600,000. Frank Carr of Maine Realty Advisors represented the deal. “We’ll do a renovation,...
Researchers seek statewide changes to save clam fishery from climate-driven collapse
Bailey Pennell digs for quahogs, also known as hard clams, in Freeport. Photo by Annie Ropeik. The Harraseeket River recedes slowly but steadily around Chad Coffin’s metal skiff, until the boat is beached on a partly exposed mudflat. Coffin and his daughter, Bailey Pennell, are already out of the skiff, rakes in hand and rubber boots sinking deep into the gray-brown muck.
lcnme.com
Elizabeth Lincoln Page
Elizabeth Lincoln Page, age 98, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 in her long-term care residence at 913 Depot St. in Waldoboro. Born on Sept. 8, 1924 in Eastham, Mass., she was the wife of Cleveland A. Page and the daughter of Captain Frank. B. Lincoln and Florine Davis Lincoln.
lcnme.com
Barbara Jane Frederick
Barbara Jane Frederick, 89, of Topsham, died peacefully at the Midcoast Senior Health Center on Dec. 11, 2022 with her family at her side. BJ, as she liked to be called, was born in Medford, Mass. on May 28, 1933, the only child of Everett Knox and Edith Rankin Knox. After graduating from Medford High School, BJ attended the University of Maine at Orono, majoring in Speech Arts and Education, then went on to Boston University where she earned her Master’s degree in Speech and Hearing Therapy and Audiology. In 1957, she married Willis S. Reed and spent the next 20 years raising their three children while working at several schools in New Hampshire. In her free time, she could be found on the tennis court, canning vegetables from the family garden, bird-watching, and napping!
lcnme.com
Space Still Available for Sea Kayak Pool Sessions
Space is still available in the four remaining sea kayak pool sessions at the Boothbay Region YMCA. The Maine Association of Sea Kayak Guides and Instructors has been working with the YMCA to provide this chance for anyone who wishes to work on their paddling skills during the off-season. This is a great opportunity for those new to paddling who would like to practice essential self-rescue and assisted-rescue skills, others who want to work on bracing, and more experienced paddlers who wish to develop the muscle memory for bombproof Eskimo rolls in a safe indoor pool setting.
lcnme.com
Linda Susan Sicotte
Linda Susan Sicotte, 68, passed away with her family by her side, on the morning of Jan. 30, 2023, at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta. A full obituary, with service details, will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News. Arrangements are under the direction and...
lcnme.com
Rev. Corbett to Depart Second Congo for Healthy Kids
After exactly six years of pastoral leadership, the Rev. Char Corbett is departing The Second Congregational Church of Newcastle to become executive director of Healthy Kids in Damariscotta. Corbett’s last day at the church will be Sunday, Feb. 19, six years to the day since she signed her contract. She...
Breathtaking Central Maine Home Has Serious B&B Possibilities
There are hundreds, if not thousands, of amazing homes in Central Maine. They come in all sizes, styles, and ages. However, there is no denying that some of the best homes are the more mature ones. For example, this classic colonial in Manchester, Maine. The home, which covers about 6,000...
lcnme.com
Paul Fossett Sproul
Paul Fossett Sproul, 73, of Round Pond, passed away Dec. 28, 2022 with his wife, Norma, and family by his side. Paul was born Nov. 24, 1949 to Ervine “Buster” and Lila Sproul of Pemaquid. Paul graduated from Lincoln Academy class of 1968, and went on to graduate college with a degree in architectural and civil engineering.
Stop throwing tomatoes in the cemetery, Bath Parks & Recreations says
BATH, Maine — The Bath Parks & Recreation Department is asking members of the public to stop throwing tomatoes and onions in the Oak Grove Cemetery. The vegetables are reportedly being dumped in other areas of the city as well, the department said in a Facebook post on Friday.
Comments / 0