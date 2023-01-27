ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damariscotta, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lcnme.com

Patricia Lane Retires from Bath Savings

Bath Savings President and CEO Glenn Hutchinson announces the retirement of Patricia “Patty” Lane, vice president and manager of the Damariscotta branch, effective at the end of February. Lane joined Bath Savings in 1988 as a teller at the Damariscotta branch and became manager of the branch in...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Metalsmith works out of tiniest little jewelry store in Rockland

ROCKLAND—With fewer than 200 square feet on 497 Main Street, Dana Ruth, a self-taught metalsmith and studio jeweler, has everything she needs to make her art and she couldn’t be any more pleased to be in Rockland, Maine. At the height of the pandemic, she packed her dog...
ROCKLAND, ME
92 Moose

Hang On! You Could Own This Successful Maine Ropes Course

In addition to agriculture and aquaculture, one of the biggest industries in Maine is tourism. In fact, depending on how wide you go with the industry (what businesses you include), tourism can be considered the biggest industry. If you have been re-evaluating your life and thinking about making a change,...
WISCASSET, ME
103.7 WCYY

Why Are There Two Burlington Stores One Mile Apart in South Portland, Maine?

In larger cities, it's not uncommon to find multiple locations of a business within the city limits. Even midsized cities might find the same grocery store, pharmacy, coffee purveyor, or fast food chain available in multiple spots to satisfy demand. What is uncommon is for a big box store to have multiple locations barely over a mile from one another. But that's what has been going on in South Portland with Burlington.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Finnish company rebuilding second paper machine for Sappi

Sappi's Somerset paper manufacturing facility in Skowhegan is rebuilding its paper machine two (PM2), which will increase its capacity from 240,000 to 470,000 tons per year. PM2 will be rebuilt by Valmet Oyj using advanced manufacturing technology, producing various packaging and coated paper products. The rebuilt machine is scheduled to start up in mid-2025.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
lcnme.com

Kernan Cross

Kernan Cross, a long-time Midcoast businessman and fixture in several community performing arts groups, passed away Jan. 13, 2022 in Brunswick. A native of upstate New York, he resided in Boothbay Harbor from 1973 until a recent move to Wiscasset. He was 75. Kernan’s open manner earned many friends, whom...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
94.9 HOM

Popular Soup and Sandwich Shop Opening on Main Drag in Old Orchard Beach, Maine

If you typically visit Old Orchard Beach during the height of the summer, you know the main drag is bustling with plenty of food options. Most of those options center around pizza, French fries, lobster rolls, and ice cream. According to Saco Bay News, there will be a new option for those seeking soups, salads, and sandwiches, as a popular shop is moving right to the center of town.
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
mainebiz.biz

Lewiston’s tallest building planned for residential redevelopment

After turning over three times in three years, the new owner of Lewiston’s tallest building plans to convert it from office to residential use. Jason Hutchins bought 145 Lisbon St. from JL Dale LLC for $600,000. Frank Carr of Maine Realty Advisors represented the deal. “We’ll do a renovation,...
LEWISTON, ME
The Maine Monitor

Researchers seek statewide changes to save clam fishery from climate-driven collapse

Bailey Pennell digs for quahogs, also known as hard clams, in Freeport. Photo by Annie Ropeik. The Harraseeket River recedes slowly but steadily around Chad Coffin’s metal skiff, until the boat is beached on a partly exposed mudflat. Coffin and his daughter, Bailey Pennell, are already out of the skiff, rakes in hand and rubber boots sinking deep into the gray-brown muck.
FREEPORT, ME
lcnme.com

Elizabeth Lincoln Page

Elizabeth Lincoln Page, age 98, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 in her long-term care residence at 913 Depot St. in Waldoboro. Born on Sept. 8, 1924 in Eastham, Mass., she was the wife of Cleveland A. Page and the daughter of Captain Frank. B. Lincoln and Florine Davis Lincoln.
WALDOBORO, ME
lcnme.com

Barbara Jane Frederick

Barbara Jane Frederick, 89, of Topsham, died peacefully at the Midcoast Senior Health Center on Dec. 11, 2022 with her family at her side. BJ, as she liked to be called, was born in Medford, Mass. on May 28, 1933, the only child of Everett Knox and Edith Rankin Knox. After graduating from Medford High School, BJ attended the University of Maine at Orono, majoring in Speech Arts and Education, then went on to Boston University where she earned her Master’s degree in Speech and Hearing Therapy and Audiology. In 1957, she married Willis S. Reed and spent the next 20 years raising their three children while working at several schools in New Hampshire. In her free time, she could be found on the tennis court, canning vegetables from the family garden, bird-watching, and napping!
TOPSHAM, ME
lcnme.com

Space Still Available for Sea Kayak Pool Sessions

Space is still available in the four remaining sea kayak pool sessions at the Boothbay Region YMCA. The Maine Association of Sea Kayak Guides and Instructors has been working with the YMCA to provide this chance for anyone who wishes to work on their paddling skills during the off-season. This is a great opportunity for those new to paddling who would like to practice essential self-rescue and assisted-rescue skills, others who want to work on bracing, and more experienced paddlers who wish to develop the muscle memory for bombproof Eskimo rolls in a safe indoor pool setting.
BOOTHBAY, ME
lcnme.com

Linda Susan Sicotte

Linda Susan Sicotte, 68, passed away with her family by her side, on the morning of Jan. 30, 2023, at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta. A full obituary, with service details, will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News. Arrangements are under the direction and...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
lcnme.com

Rev. Corbett to Depart Second Congo for Healthy Kids

After exactly six years of pastoral leadership, the Rev. Char Corbett is departing The Second Congregational Church of Newcastle to become executive director of Healthy Kids in Damariscotta. Corbett’s last day at the church will be Sunday, Feb. 19, six years to the day since she signed her contract. She...
NEWCASTLE, ME
lcnme.com

Paul Fossett Sproul

Paul Fossett Sproul, 73, of Round Pond, passed away Dec. 28, 2022 with his wife, Norma, and family by his side. Paul was born Nov. 24, 1949 to Ervine “Buster” and Lila Sproul of Pemaquid. Paul graduated from Lincoln Academy class of 1968, and went on to graduate college with a degree in architectural and civil engineering.
ROUND POND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy