wccsradio.com
EIGHT FROM INDIANA COUNTY NAMED TO PBC’S TOP 100 OF 2023
Eight people from Indiana County were recently named to Pittsburgh Business Central’s Top 100 of 2023 list. Dave Reed, Senior Vice President and Pennsylvania state president of First Commonwealth Bank. Laura Herrington, Executive Director of the Indiana County Tourist Bureau. Joe Reschini, President of the Reschini Group and CEO...
wccsradio.com
JOSEPH MAX QUERRY, 97
Joseph Max Querry, 97 of Indiana, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Rose Haven Personal Care Home, Indiana. Born on December 26, 1925 in Osterburg, Bedford County, to the late Chester and Hulda (Roland) Querry, he graduated from Roaring Spring High School in 1944 and joined the United States Marine Corps serving in WWII in the Pacific Theater as well as mainland China. Max worked for McCreary Tire and Rubber Company as a Power Engineer for 30 years retiring in 1983.
wccsradio.com
ROBERT GOODWIN TRAUGH, JR., 96
Robert Goodwin Traugh, Jr., 96, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29. 2023, at his home. The son of the late Robert G. and Luella (Werts) Traugh, Sr., he was born July 26, 1926, in Berwick. As a child his family moved numerous times. He graduated from Indiana Area School...
wccsradio.com
CAROLYN R. GROVE, 83
Carolyn R. (Kirschman) Grove, 83, of Indiana, died Thursday, January 26, 2023 at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh. Born, September 14, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Dorothy (McGibbeny) Kirchman. She was married to Royden P. Grove on August 24, 1963. Carolyn graduated from Bethel Park...
wccsradio.com
RAWN L. SHUMAKER, 69
Rawn L. Shumaker, 69 of Blairsville, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home. He was born February 04, 1953 in Latrobe, PA, the son of the late Robert C.L. Shumaker and Edna (Smith) Shumaker. Rawn was a 1971 graduate of Blairsville High School. He was a member...
wccsradio.com
TIMOTHY LYNN DEYARMIN, 68
Timothy Lynn “Slacker” Deyarmin, 68, of Homer City died January 28, 2023, at his residence. He was the son of the late Stanly and Edna Deyarmin and was born July 23, 1954, in Indiana, PA. Timothy is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Donna (Fedder) Deyarmin,...
wccsradio.com
DOROTHY M. (REARICK) ADAMS, 100
Dorothy M. (Rearick) Adams, 100, of Indiana, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Village. Born June 25, 1922, in Plum Creek, she was the last surviving child born to the late Arthur Eugene and Mary Jane (Grantz) Rearick. Dorothy worked at Musser Forests for over 40...
wccsradio.com
UTILITY LINES DOWN, ASSISTANCE CALLS REPORTED ON SUNDAY BY INDIANA COUNTY 911
Only four calls were reported on Sunday that brought Indiana County first responders into action. The first was reported at 2:08 AM, and it was a structure fire in Westmoreland County on Thomas Road. Clyde Volunteer Fire Department was called out to assist first responders in Westmoreland County. At 12:21...
wccsradio.com
FEW INJURIES REPORTED IN ROUTE 286 CRASH
Several first responders were on the scene of a crash along Route 286 in White Township this morning. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) Indiana County 911 dispatched Indiana Fire Association, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police to Route 286 East near Helman Road around 7:20 a.m. for a reported head-on crash. Indiana assistant fire chief Ron Moreau said a captain from the Clymer Fire Department was on his way to work when he reported the crash, saying one car was on its side in the middle of the road. All passengers were able to get out of their respective cars. Two people suffered minor injuries and were treated on-scene.
wccsradio.com
SENTENCING, PLEA HEARINGS SET FOR TODAY
It is expected to be a busy day in Indiana County’s Court of Common Pleas. Along with the many ARD hearings on the schedule, there will also be a handful of plea and sentencing hearings today. One of the sentencing hearings today will be for Kevin T. Albright of...
wccsradio.com
POLICE ISSUE ACCIDENT REPORTS
State police have issued releases on three accidents. An Indiana woman was taken by ambulance to the Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at about 5 PM at the intersection of Oakland Avenue and Rustic Lodge Road in White Township. Police say 66-year-old Donna Jobe tried to make a left turn but pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by 38-year-old John Bence of Indiana, causing a head-on collision. Jobe was taken to the hospital. Bence, who was uninjured, fled the scene on foot. He was later charged with operating a vehicle while his license was suspended or revoked.
wccsradio.com
FIRE CREWS CALLED FOR FIRE IN ROSSITER
Three fire departments from Indiana County and three from Jefferson County are on the scene this morning of a structure fire in Canoe Township. Indiana County 911 reported the fire at the intersection of Buffalo Lodge Road and Smyerstown Road just outside of Rossiter. Crews from the Rossiter fire department were joined by Marion Center and Glenn Campbell fire departments from Indiana County, and the Big Run, Punxsutawney Central and Punxsy-Lindsey fire departments from Jefferson County at 5:01 this morning. According to initial scanner reports, a vehicle fire turned into a structure fire at the facility. Marion Center Fire Department posted that a pickup truck caught fire and that spread to a nearby garage.
wccsradio.com
VEHICLE CRASHES INTO BUILDING IN GREEN TOWNSHIP
Another crash was reported late this morning, this one in Green Township where a vehicle crashed into a building. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) The accident was reported at 10:57 AM on Route 403 North in Dixonville at the intersection with Alison Road. Commodore and Clymer fire departments along with state police and Citizens’ Ambulance were dispatched by Indiana County 911.
wccsradio.com
IUP SENDS EAST STROUDSBURG HOME WITH PAIR OF LOSSES
IUP played host to East Stroudsburg Saturday and the Warriors left the KCAC with a 71-53 loss to the Crimson Hawks women and a 67-53 loss to the top-ranked IUP men. Here’s the recap from U92’s Jack Benedict, the Voice of the Hawks. Comments from IUP women’s coach...
wccsradio.com
HIT AND RUN UNDER INVESTIGATION
Indiana Borough Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened over the weekend. Police say that on Saturday, January 28th, a vehicle hit a vehicle parked at a meter in the 600 block of Philadelphia Street. The victim says this happened between 10:30 AM and 4:55 PM. The offending vehicle is not known at this time, but it did leave a white paint transfer. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-349-2121.
wccsradio.com
TWO IUP ONLINE MASTER’S PROGRAMS SELECTED BY U.S. NEWS AND WORLD REPORT
Two online graduate programs at IUP have been selected by a national publication for “best online programs”. The IUP online masters programs in criminology and mathematics education were recently selected for the 2023 Best Online Program rankings for U.S. News and World Report. These rankings are the only U.S. rankings that evaluate specific online programs rather than grouping all of the programs into a single ranking. The five factors used to set the ranking include engagement, faculty credentials, expert opinions through peer assessment, services and technology and student excellence.
wccsradio.com
PANTHERS READY FOR SECOND HALF OF ACC SEASON
The Pitt Panthers begin the second half of the ACC season tomorrow night with a visit to North Carolina, a team the Panthers beat, 76-74, in Pittsburgh on December 30th. Pitt is 15-7, and at 8-3 is third in the ACC. The Tar Heels, the preseason number one team in the nation, are 15-6 and 7-3, a half-game behind Pitt in the standings.
wccsradio.com
INDIANA INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD TEAMS COMPETE AT TSTCA INVITATIONAL
The Indiana indoor track and field teams returned to action Saturday at a TSTCA invitational at Edinboro University. Senior Abbie Huey continued her outstanding indoor season, winning the 60 meter dash while re-establishing her own school record with her time of 7.79 seconds. In the pole vault Charlie Weber took...
wccsradio.com
MARGARET ROAD INTERSECTION TO CLOSE TOMORROW
A portion of Margaret Road in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County will close tomorrow for the relocation of overhead utility lines, which are being moved underground as part of the Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project. The intersection about six-and-a-half miles west of Elderton is being moved 1,600 feet west and redesigned to a T-style crossroads rather than a four-way.
wccsradio.com
POLICE REPORTS: DUI, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
State police have charged a Clymer man with DUI for an incident early Sunday morning. Police say they pulled over the driver, identified only as a 28-year-old Clymer man at the intersection of Hancock and 3rd Streets in the borough, and found he was under the influence of alcohol. The incident was reported at 2:18 AM on January 29th.
