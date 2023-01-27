ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
roselawgroupreporter.com

Buckeye to spend $80M on groundwater rights

Buckeye City Council celebrates the inclusion of State Route 30 extending into Buckeye as part of the transportation tax headed to voters in 2022. From left: council members Michelle Hess and Tony Youngker, Mayor Eric Orsborn, and council members Clay Goodman and Craig Heustis.|| City of Buckeye. The Buckeye City...
BUCKEYE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Maricopa County Supervisor and Rose Law Group Partner Thomas Galvin quoted in Wall Street Journal report: GOP leadership battles expose divisions in 2024 battleground states

Rifts in the GOP between those who support Donald Trump‘s false 2020 election fraud claims and those who want the party to move on from the former president have resurfaced in party leadership races in key states, with each side blaming the other for disappointing midterm results. In Arizona,...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Egyptian Motor Hotel opens in Phoenix

The historic Egyptian Motor Hotel on Grand Avenue in Phoenix is reopening after a major renovation. The Egyptian Motor Hotel is back. The Best Western Signature Collection hotel, which opened in 1950s and operated for decades as the Las Palmas Inn, has been restored at its original location at 765 Grand Ave. in Phoenix. It reopens to the public on Jan. 27. The two-story open-air hotel is distinctive because it is clad in Egyptian emblems and has an exaggerated neon sign.
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Tempe mixed-use waterfront project breaks ground

The skyline across the Tempe Town Lake waterfront will see new additions in the coming years. South Pier Tempe Holdings LLC, an entity of Washington state-based McBride-Cohen Management, recently broke ground on the first phase of a multibillion-dollar master-plan development along the lake. The first phase will include three apartment towers totaling 724 units and 26,000 square feet of retail on 3.3 acres and located along Vista Del Lago Drive.
TEMPE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Small-scale subdivision planned in Mesa

A seven-home subdivision called Lemon Lane is to be constructed at the site of a 100-year-old citrus grove south of McLellan Road and east of Val Vista Drive in Mesa. The Mesa Planning and Zoning Board on Jan. 25 voted unanimously in a consent agenda with other items to recommend that the City Council approve a preliminary plat for the 10-acre development and rezoning the property to single residence-35 with a planned area development overlay. Board Chair Jeffrey Crockett and Vice Chair Benjamin Ayers were absent.
MESA, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Legacy Gateway Self Storage planned in Mesa

A self-storage facility is to be constructed on 10 acres south of State Route 24 Gateway Freeway on the east side of Ellsworth Road in Mesa. The landscaping and look of the Legacy Gateway Self Storage development were discussed at the Jan. 10 meeting of the Mesa Design Review Board.
MESA, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Graycor completes construction on Gilbert Spectrum

Buildings 9, 10 and 11 have reached 93% occupancy at Gilbert, Arizona industrial park. GILBERT, ARIZONA, January 30, 2023 – On behalf of developers GID and SunCap Property Group, Graycor Construction Company has completed construction on Gilbert Spectrum Buildings 9, 10 and 11, three brand new Class A buildings within the 64-acre Gilbert Spectrum industrial park, located at McQueen and Elliot roads in Gilbert, Arizona.
GILBERT, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Here’s what Valley economists say about possible Phoenix housing market plunge

PHOENIX – Local economists are saying a recent report projecting a 2008-like plunge in the Phoenix housing market is no reason to panic. The New York Post reported Tuesday that Goldman Sachs warned clients that the Phoenix; Austin, Texas; San Jose, California; and San Diego markets “will likely grapple with peak-to-trough declines of over 25%” in 2023.
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Kitchen appliance manufacturer expands with another Valley facility

A Wisconsin kitchen appliance maker is set to expand with a second facility in Goodyear. Phoenix-based ViaWest Group and Scottsdale Investment Management broke ground Thursday on a new Sub-Zero Group Inc. facility in Goodyear. The real estate and investment firms are building a new 599,351-square-foot building for the high-end kitchen...
GOODYEAR, AZ

