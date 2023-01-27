The historic Egyptian Motor Hotel on Grand Avenue in Phoenix is reopening after a major renovation. The Egyptian Motor Hotel is back. The Best Western Signature Collection hotel, which opened in 1950s and operated for decades as the Las Palmas Inn, has been restored at its original location at 765 Grand Ave. in Phoenix. It reopens to the public on Jan. 27. The two-story open-air hotel is distinctive because it is clad in Egyptian emblems and has an exaggerated neon sign.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO