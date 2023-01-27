Jay Leno to NBC you later: CNBC to cancel Garage show, ending 30 years with NBCUniversal



C omedian and longtime show host Jay Leno’s 30-year run with NBCUniversal is set to expire.

CNBC is set to cancel Leno’s reality TV show Jay Leno’s Garage amid the network’s lineup shake-up, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Leno’s Garage show has been a prime-time staple for CNBC since 2015. It aired its seventh and final season last fall.



Before CNBC picked up Leno’s Garage series, the comedian hosted The Tonight Show , which began in 1992, when he took it over from Johnny Carson.

In 2009, Leno left The Tonight Show to Conan O’Brien for a short time and began hosting The Jay Leno Show. However, Leno returned to host The Tonight Show when O’Brien left amid ratings troubles and a disagreement over the show's air time. Leno’s last time hosting The Tonight Show was in February 2014.

(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Billy Crystal (left) talks to Jay Leno during the final taping of NBC's "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," in Burbank, California, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2014. Leno was at the helm of the show for 22 years.



In November, Leno suffered serious burns while working on one of his cars. He spent nine days in the hospital undergoing treatment to remold his ear and help heal burns to his face and hands.

Aside from his work with NBCUniversal, Leno hosts the syndicated game show You Bet Your Life, which is produced by Fox. He also continues his comedy tour with the next ticketed stop scheduled for Cleveland, Ohio, on Feb. 2.