Related
BBC

Gareth Thomas: Former Wales rugby star settles HIV case with ex

Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas has settled a legal dispute with an ex-partner who accused him of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to him. Ian Baum alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status and "failed to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on. The former British and...
BBC

Vistara: Italian woman 'punched and spat' on India flight

The crew of an Indian airline tied an Italian woman to her seat during a flight after she allegedly punched one member of staff and spat on another. The woman, who was travelling on a Vistara flight from Abu Dhabi, was arrested in Mumbai on Monday and later released on police bail.
BBC

Rugby legends inspire Bridgnorth man's 52-marathon challenge

The fundraising efforts of rugby legends Kevin Sinfield and Doddie Weir are the inspiration for one man's aim to run 52 marathons this year. Robin Mawby, from Bridgnorth, Shropshire, set himself the target after turning 52 this month. His marathons will include runs in Paris and Dublin and all in...
AFP

France, Australia to hasten comeback from submarines row in Paris

Australian and French ministers are to meet Monday in a fresh drive to mend fences 16 months after Canberra pulled the plug on a big submarines contract, leaving Paris seething. - 'Back on track' -  Monday's meeting in Paris of French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu with their Australian counterparts, Penny Wong and Richard Marles, is to build on "the positive momentum" seen since Albanese's July trip, foreign ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said.
BBC

Kyle Smaine: US freestyle skier dies aged 31 in avalanche in Japan

Former US world champion freestyle skier Kyle Smaine has died in an avalanche, his family have confirmed. Smaine, 31, was one of two skiers killed on the east slope of Mount Hakuba Norikura in Japan, when the incident happened on Sunday. His father, William Smaine, confirmed to NBC News on...

