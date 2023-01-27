Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Friday, January 27
Upgrades:
> AENA (ANNSF) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays
> Chewy (CHWY) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Wedbush; tgt $55
> Las Vegas Sands (LVS) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus; tgt $68
> Plexus (PLXS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Sidoti; tgt $116
> Premier (PINC) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $38
> Take-Two (TTWO) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $140
> Vir Biotechnology (VIR) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $30
Downgrades:
> Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $17
> CBRE Group (CBRE) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $88
> Confluent (CFLT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $24
> Datadog (DDOG) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG Research
> Northrop Grumman (NOC) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Playtika (PLTK) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $11
> Polaris Industries (PII) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $112
> Ralph Lauren (RL) downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $100
> Steel Dynamics (STLD) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt raised to $118
> Teradyne (TER) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Loop Capital; tgt lowered to $102
> Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $4
Others:
> Activision Blizzard (ATVI) assumed with an Outperform at Wedbush; tgt $95
> Alerus Financial (ALRS) assumed with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> CBRE Group (CBRE) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $100
> Electronic Arts (EA) assumed with an Outperform at Wedbush
> InterDigital (IDCC) initiated with an Outperform at William Blair
> Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $200
> Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $209
> Nintendo (NTDOY) assumed with an Outperform at Wedbush
> Prothena (PRTA) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $94
> Rain Oncology (RAIN) placed on 90-day Positive Catalyst Watch at Citigroup
> Standex International (SXI) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $150
> Take-Two (TTWO) assumed with an Outperform at Wedbush
