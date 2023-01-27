It's finally time for WWE's Royal Rumble, one of the biggest events of the year on the WWE calendar. It's fitting then to kick off the premium live event with the Men's Royal Rumble match, and after a thrilling Rumble match of surprise eliminations and unexpected moments, it was down to the No. 1 and No. 30 competitors. That was Gunther, who came in first, and Cody Rhodes, who came in at No. 30. Both men gave everything they had and at several points, it looked like either could win, but it would ultimately be Rhodes who came out on top, securing his shot at the Title at WrestleMania 39.

2 DAYS AGO