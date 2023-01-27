Read full article on original website
WWE Royal Rumble: Bray Wyatt Debuts New Mask, Uncle Howdy Sends LA Knight to Hell
Although the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event is usually showcasing the Men's and Women's Rumble matches, but this year also had one of the most curious additions. After weeks and months of teasing Bray Wyatt's full return to in-ring action on WWE programming, we were finally going to get to see him for the MTN Dew Pitch Black match. At the same time, there was a question as to what this match was actually going to be in-ring considering it's never been done before. Especially true when considering Wyatt's currently wacky story.
WWE Royal Rumble: Uncle Howdy Missed LA Knight on His Stage Dive (Video)
Bray Wyatt was victorious over LA Knight in the Pitch Black Match at Saturday night's Royal Rumble. But Wyatt's torment of Knight didn't stop there, as he debuted a brand new mask and chased Knight away from the ring to a portion of the stage near the entrance ramp. After no-selling a few kendo stick shots, Wyatt finally attacked Knight and left him prone on the stage. Uncle Howdy then appeared on a platform above the stage and dove onto Knight, prompting pyro and flames to shoot off around the ring.
Cody Rhodes Wins the 2023 WWE Men's Royal Rumble
It's finally time for WWE's Royal Rumble, one of the biggest events of the year on the WWE calendar. It's fitting then to kick off the premium live event with the Men's Royal Rumble match, and after a thrilling Rumble match of surprise eliminations and unexpected moments, it was down to the No. 1 and No. 30 competitors. That was Gunther, who came in first, and Cody Rhodes, who came in at No. 30. Both men gave everything they had and at several points, it looked like either could win, but it would ultimately be Rhodes who came out on top, securing his shot at the Title at WrestleMania 39.
Massive WWE Royal Rumble Record Broken at Royal Rumble 2023
The Men's Royal Rumble match in WWE's pay-per-view of the same name has come to an end, and while things might not have worked out how Gunther had hoped, he was able to break a major record when it came to the battle royales of the past that happened in the organization's history. With most of his time in the finale spent fighting "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes, the Intercontinental Champion is going home with a big accomplishment despite not being the victory in this year's Royal Rumble.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Roman Reigns Dominates Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn Finally Turns Against The Bloodline
Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens on Saturday night at the 2023 Royal Rumble event. Reigns won in brutal, dominant fashion, hitting Owens with multiple spears and smashing the back of his head on the steel ring steps. The big story surrounding the match was Sam Zayn's loyalties, as he was ordered to stand at ringside and support Reigns. "The Tribal Chief" initially ordered Zayn to do nothing while at ringside, but when the referee got knocked out he ordered Sami to get a chair from ringside.
WWE Royal Rumble: Fans Are Reeling From The Bloodline's Fallout With Sami Zayn, Jey Uso
WWE fans are still reeling from the fallout of the WWE Royal Rumble main event as not only did Sami Zayn finally turn on the Bloodline, but Jey Uso is starting to have his own doubts as well! The main event of the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event featured Roman Reigns taking on Kevin Owens, and the weeks leading into the match had started to form many doubts for Sami Zayn as his friend was constantly put in trouble. This all came to a head with Sami's final test, which ended up being help Roman to win. But that wasn't all.
Seth Rollins Makes His View on CM Punk Returning to WWE Crystal Clear
It's been a minute since CM Punk was in an AEW wrestling ring, and even longer since he was last in a WWE ring. Now that his time in AEW seems to have run its course, some fans have wondered if Punk (real name Phil Brooks) could return to WWE. The thinking is that WWE is now run by Triple H and he has left the door open for things that are good for business, but you can count Seth Rollins as not a fan of that notion. Wrestling Inc asked Rollins about a possible Punk return, and he made his viewpoint crystal clear.
WWE Royal Rumble: Dominik Mysterio Steals and Wears Father Rey Mysterio's Mask
Dominik Mysterio entered the Men's Royal Rumble match in a huge way during the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event this year by stealing his father Rey Mysterio's mask and wearing it during his entrance! With both Mysterios feuding throughout last year and heading into the road to WrestleMania 39 later this Spring, there was a question of what would happen when the two of them happened to cross paths during the Men's Royal Rumble match. But as we saw, this ended up going down in a much different way than any fans could have expected it to.
WWE Royal Rumble: Zelina Vega Debuts Street Fighter 6 Juri Gear
Zelina Vega really went all out for the WWE Royal Rumble this year with an in-ring look inspired by Street Fighter 6's Juri, but there's a bigger twist to go along with her debut of this new gear as well. Fans of the WWE Superstar are always looking forward to her entrance in the Women's Royal Rumble matches as she usually goes all out with fun in-ring gear inspired by her pop culture favorites. This time around she showed some love to the Street Fighter franchise, which in turn has shown her some love in return.
Cody Rhodes & Rhea Ripley Both Suffered Minor Injuries During the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley won the 2023 Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches on Saturday night in San Antonio, entering from the No. 30 and No. 1 spot respectively. But neither walked out of their matches unscathed as both revealed they suffered minor injuries during the show. Rhodes casually admitted in a post-match interview with Fox Sports' Ryan Satin that he popped his eardrum during the match, while Ripley's knee dislocated at one point and she had to immediately push it back in.
