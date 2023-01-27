ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10-year-old boy accused of killing mother to undergo competency evaluation

By Katie Crowther
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
The 10-year-old Milwaukee boy accused of shooting and killing his mother because she woke him up early and refused to buy him video game equipment faced a judge Friday afternoon.

The boy appeared in juvenile court for his preliminary hearing. He walked into court and sat next to his defense team who had a stuffed animal waiting for him to hold during proceedings. He couldn't take it back with him into juvenile detention. He also waved to family members as he walked out.

Though the family did not want to talk, in previous interviews they shared the boy has mental health issues, which ended up being the focus of Friday's proceedings. The boy’s defense attorney, Angela Cunningham, requested the 10-year-old undergo a competency evaluation with a doctor.

“There’s been indications that he may not understand what's going on and is not able to assist in his defense, so we are asking the court for a competency evaluation,” Cunningham said.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Jane Carroll agreed to that, as did the prosecutor in the case, Paul Dedinsky.

A doctor who works with children in delinquency cases was assigned to speak with him.

The boy's attorney will also fight to get the case moved to juvenile court. Wisconsin law requires children as young as 10 to be charged as adults for certain serious crimes.

According to court records, the boy initially told police that shooting his mom inside their home near 87th and Hemlock in November was an accident. But investigators say he later told them he did it on purpose because he was mad.

The judge addressed the 10-year-old directly Friday about the mental competency evaluation he'll undergo within the next two weeks.

"The doctor is going to come and talk to you at detention,” Judge Carroll said. “She's going to ask you a bunch of questions and go over a bunch of things with you. She's very nice. You will like her.”

The boy nodded his head.

The court has ordered the media not to share the boy's name, face, or any details about him because he is a minor. He also cannot be shackled or restrained because of his age.

If tried as an adult, the child will face a mandatory life sentence under the intentional homicide count, if convicted by a jury.

Previous coverage:

According to a criminal complaint, the boy was allegedly mad at his mom for waking him up early and not letting him buy the VR set on Amazon.

The deadly shooting took place near 87th and Hemlock around 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. Police initially reported the boy was playing with the gun when it discharged, striking his mom. The woman, identified as Quiana Mann, was shot in the head and died from her injuries.

"It's hard because she's supposed to be here," Lueritha Mann said.

That thought keeps Lueritha Mann and her family up at night. Losing her daughter, Quiana Mann, feels like a nightmare that she cannot escape.

"I can't believe he did it," Lueritha stated.

Her 10-year-old grandson is accused of killing his mother, Quiana.

Detectives say the boy told them he got the gun because he was mad at his mom for waking him up at 6 a.m. and that she would not allow him to order a virtual reality headset from Amazon.

Police initially reported the boy was playing with the gun when it discharged, striking his mom.

