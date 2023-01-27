ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capital Repertory Theatre to present World Premiere of Secret Hour

ALBANY — “Secret Hour,” the winning play from the 10th annual NEXT ACT! New Play Summit in 2021, will begin previews of its world premiere at Capital Repertory Theatre on Friday, Jan. 27, opening on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and running through Sunday, Feb. 19. The play was written by Jenny Stafford and will be directed by Margaret E. Hall.

Married couple, Kate and Ben, a workaholic ethics professor, and an unemployed programmer have invented the perfect game for getting to the truth called “Secret Hour.” What started as a fun game to become closer as a couple, turns the tables and puts the couple to the test as to whether knowing the whole truth is really a good thing. When an automobile accident unexpectedly reveals Kate’s deepest and darkest secret, her marriage spins out of control. A delicious adult puzzle about lies and the games we play to keep life moving along on cruise control and what happens when the forces of the universe– or at least human nature– make sure we take the wheel and keep our eyes on the very bumpy road ahead!

A cast of three, all NYC actors, making their debut at theREP, is led by Marina Shay playing university Ethics Professor Kate Gordon. She has many regional theatre credits under her belt as well as “The Good Fight (CBS)” and some independent film work. Joshua David Robinson plays Kate’s husband Ben. Robinson has appeared on stage On and Off-Broadway, most recently in “The Unbelieving” produced by The Civilians as well as working as a voice and dialect coach, currently on the Broadway production of “Death of a Salesman.” Rounding out the cast and playing Leaf, the couple’s go-with-the-flow handyman and the doctor, is Whit K. Lee. Lee has previous credits Off-Broadway, locally with the Adirondack Theatre Festival, and in television with shows like “Orange is the New Black” and “Law & Order: SVU.”

In addition to Margaret E. Hall directing (Associate Artistic Director; “Red Maple,” “LIVE from WVL Radio Theatre: It’s a Wonderful Life”), the creative team includes costume designer Andrea Adamczyk (“Ethel Waters: His Eye is on the Sparrow,” “The True”), scenic designer David McQuillen Robertson (“Jersey Boys,” “It’s a Wonderful Life”), sound designer Julian Evans (Off-Broadway: “Cheek to Cheek,” “Forbidden Broadway”) and lighting designer Travis McHale (“Ethel Waters: His Eye Is on the Sparrow”).

Playwright Jenny Stafford is the winner of the 2021 NEXT ACT! New Play Summit. NEXT ACT! is an annual showcase of new plays designed to shed light on new play development. Stafford is an award-winning playwright, book writer, and lyricist. Her work has been featured at Lincoln Center (The Lyrics of Jennifer Stafford), Joe’s Pub, Ars Nova, 54 Below, Prospect Theatre, Barrington Stage and elsewhere.

Previews for “Secret Hour” take place at Capital Repertory Theatre, 251 N. Pearl St., Albany, Jan. 27 – Jan. 29. Opening night is Tuesday, Jan. 31. Performances continue through Sunday, Feb. 19. Regular performance times Jan. 27- Feb. 19, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday with matinees 3 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday and 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 8.

Tickets range from $27 – $62. For tickets and information, call the Box Office 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 518.346.6204 or visit capitalrep.org.

Special Events:

Opening Night
Tuesday, Jan. 31

Includes complimentary, post-show champagne toast with desserts

Chef’s Table
Tuesday, Feb. 7, 6:30 p.m.

Hors d’oeuvres will be provided by local restaurants/cash bar

ASL Performance
Saturday, Feb. 11, 3 p.m.

This performance features sign language interpreters. To request access to the designated seating section, please call the box office at 518.346.6204

Thirsty Thursday
Thursday, Feb. 16, 6:30 p.m.

Light fare and tasting samples from local breweries, cideries, and distilleries.

Behind the Scenes
Sunday, Feb. 19, 1 p.m.

Complimentary coffee and pastry at 12:30 p.m. before the presentation

A pre-show presentation with Producing Artistic Director Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill with a special presentation. This special conversation is free and open to the public.

