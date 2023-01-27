Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
LAPD: 2 Victims of Beverly Crest Shooting Released from Hospital
Two people who were injured in a shooting that left three women dead inside a car in the Beverly Crest neighborhood north of Beverly Hills remained hospitalized in critical condition Monday, according to police, who again reached out to the public for help solving the killing. According to the Los...
mynewsla.com
LAPD: Man Arrested in Theft of French Bulldogs from Owner at Gunpoint
A man who allegedly stole two French bulldogs from their pregnant owner at gunpoint in Studio City in December has been arrested, authorities said Monday. Sammeiso Lewis, 27, of Las Vegas was taken into custody in Glendale on Thursday, and he was booked on suspicion of robbery, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
LAPD Chief Michel Moore Reappointed to a Second 5-Year Term
On a unanimous vote, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore was re-appointed to a second five-year term Tuesday by the Board of Police Commissioners. Moore had asked for re-appointment to a second term leading the LAPD, but the decision had initially been delayed after Mayor Karen Bass said she wanted additional time to decide if she favored the reappointment.
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (January 29, 2022)…LAPD Arrests Fifth Man Allegedly Tied to Murder, Follow-Home Robberies
One Year Ago Today (January 29, 2022)…Police announced the arrest of a fifth suspect in connection with a spate of follow-home robberies that occurred in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Glendale and Fontana, as well as the fatal shooting of a man near a Hollywood restaurant. Detectives located and arrested...
mynewsla.com
Deputy Shooting in Compton Area Leaves Two Suspects In Custody
A deputy shooting in Compton Tuesday left two suspects in custody, one of whom was taken to a hospital, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 10:30 a.m. near Compton and Redondo Beach boulevards, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. No deputies were injured, the sheriff’s department reported.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death in High-Rise Apartment in Downtown LA
A man was shot to death in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Eighth Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The shooting happened at a high-rise apartment...
mynewsla.com
3 Women Shot, Killed in Car at Gathering Near Beverly Hills
The three victims killed in a shooting that wounded four others at a gathering in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles were women from Illinois and Arizona, authorities said Sunday. Iyana Hutton was a 33-year-old resident of Chicago and 29-year-old Nenah Davis was from Boiling Brook Illinois, according to...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed, Two People Wounded in Shooting Near South Pasadena
A man in his 50s is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday in Monterey Hills near South Pasadena. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Northeast Division responded at 12:28 a.m. Tuesday to 4401 Maycrest Ave. west of Huntington Drive regarding a shots-fired call, police said. They found two men and a woman suffering from gunshots wounds, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Felon Shot by Riverside Cops During Warrant Service Sentenced
A parolee who was shot by Riverside police officers serving him with an arrest warrant after he successfully eluded them during a chase was sentenced Monday to four years in state prison. Xavier Daniel Lopez, 31, of Moreno Valley pleaded guilty in November to resisting arrest, being a felon in...
mynewsla.com
2 People Killed in Shooting at Party in Pomona House
Two people were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
mynewsla.com
Man With Diabetes, Depression Reported Missing in Hacienda Heights
A 66-year-old man who authorities say suffers from diabetes and depression was reported missing Tuesday after he was last seen in Hacienda Heights. Donpin Liu was last seen at approximately noon Monday in the 15800 block of East Regalado Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles
The coroner’s office Sunday released the name of the man shot and killed in the unincorporated Athens community of South Los Angeles County. Devan Williams was a 25-year-old resident of Los Angeles, according to the coroner’s office. He was pronounced dead in a driveway. Deputies were called at...
mynewsla.com
Man Gets 90 Days for Attacking Dog in Irvine
A 36-year-old man was sentenced to 90 days in jail for breaking the neck of a Chihuahua who bit his finger while he was dog sitting, according to court records obtained Monday. Mohammadreza Shojaei was also placed on one year of formal probation on Friday, according to court records. He...
mynewsla.com
Witnesses: Boy Looked Malnourished, Mother Didn’t Seem Upset
A 10-year-old Lancaster boy looked dead when authorities were called to his home in 2018, but his mother didn’t appear to be very upset, witnesses testified Monday in the murder trial of the woman and her boyfriend. Kenney Kinsner, a firefighter/paramedic with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, told...
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Custody After Standoff at Commerce Casino
A man allegedly armed with a knife was taken into custody Tuesday following a standoff with law enforcement at the Commerce Casino. Authorities went to the casino at 6121 Telegraph Road at about 6 a.m. on a report that an assault with a deadly weapon suspect armed with a knife was at the location, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Victim of Fatal Crash in Long Beach
A 26 year-old motorist who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Long Beach was identified Tuesday. Officers were dispatched at about 4:05 a.m. Sunday to Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street, where a motorist was pronounced dead at the scene, the Long Beach Police Department reported. The Los Angeles County...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Long Beach
Authorities Monday identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a collision with an SUV in Long Beach. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. Friday on Long Beach Boulevard near Ellis Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. John Blackwell Jr., 57, of Long Beach died at the scene, the...
mynewsla.com
Fired Unvaccinated LAUSD Employee Loses Round in Court
A former Los Angeles Unified School District employee who sued the district, alleging she was fired in 2021 in retaliation for objecting to its mandatory employee coronavirus vaccine mandate on religious grounds, lost a round in court Monday when a judge trimmed one of the claims in her case. Los...
mynewsla.com
CHP: Man Arrested in Tesla Road Rage Incidents
A Tesla driver who allegedly carried out a series of road-rage attacks recently was behind bars Monday. Nathaniel Walter Radimak, 36, was taken into custody in Torrance about 3 p.m. Sunday by members of the California Highway Patrol’s Southern Division Major Crimes Unit, and he was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and two outstanding warrants totaling $5.17 million, according to the CHP.
mynewsla.com
Marina Del Rey Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Fraud
A Marina del Rey man was sentenced Monday to 45 months in federal prison for stealing the identities of a married couple who died days earlier in a murder-suicide and stealing more than $137,000 from their bank accounts, credit cards, and retirement accounts. Kristopher Brent Cobb, 41, was sentenced by...
