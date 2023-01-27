Read full article on original website
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) - In the spirit of the late great comedian Bernie Mac "can we be honest here America"?. Let's not kid each other, let's discuss the obvious elephant in the room that everyone wants to ignore which is newly elected Sheriff Robert Luna, from the former Long Beach Police Department, failed miserably in his department's response to the mass shooting in Monterey Park.
mynewsla.com
Fired Unvaccinated LAUSD Employee Loses Round in Court
A former Los Angeles Unified School District employee who sued the district, alleging she was fired in 2021 in retaliation for objecting to its mandatory employee coronavirus vaccine mandate on religious grounds, lost a round in court Monday when a judge trimmed one of the claims in her case. Los...
uscannenbergmedia.com
L.A. City Council approves new anti-eviction policies to protect renters
The Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to add more anti-eviction protections for L.A. renters, which will safeguard an additional 400,000 housing units from receiving eviction notices before previous protections implemented at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic expire. According to City News Service, City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto will...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Votes for Relocation Assistance for Tenants After Rent Increases
The City Council gave preliminary approval Tuesday to an ordinance requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance to tenants in Los Angeles who move out following rent increases of more than 10%. The ordinance — which will return to the council next week for a final vote — is the final...
mynewsla.com
Felon Shot by Riverside Cops During Warrant Service Sentenced
A parolee who was shot by Riverside police officers serving him with an arrest warrant after he successfully eluded them during a chase was sentenced Monday to four years in state prison. Xavier Daniel Lopez, 31, of Moreno Valley pleaded guilty in November to resisting arrest, being a felon in...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Chief Michel Moore Reappointed to a Second 5-Year Term
On a unanimous vote, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore was re-appointed to a second five-year term Tuesday by the Board of Police Commissioners. Moore had asked for re-appointment to a second term leading the LAPD, but the decision had initially been delayed after Mayor Karen Bass said she wanted additional time to decide if she favored the reappointment.
mynewsla.com
LAPD: 2 Victims of Beverly Crest Shooting Released from Hospital
Two people who were injured in a shooting that left three women dead inside a car in the Beverly Crest neighborhood north of Beverly Hills remained hospitalized in critical condition Monday, according to police, who again reached out to the public for help solving the killing. According to the Los...
mynewsla.com
Two Men Killed in San Juan Capistrano Crash
Two men were killed and a third person was hospitalized in critical condition when the car they were in hit a tree in San Juan Capistrano. The driver — 21-year-old Riley Hans Sullivan from the unincorporated community of Preston in Sonoma County — and a passenger, 19-year-old Rex Aziz Devenny of San Juan Capistrano, were killed in the crash about 10 p.m. Sunday at Rancho Viejo and Malaspina roads, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Scott Steinle.
L.A. Mayor Bass announces Deputy Mayors for safety, housing
Mayor Karen Bass announced the addition of two deputy mayors today as she continues to build her administration.
Update: Water usage restricted for all Dist 29 customers from Feb 1 to Feb 2
Updated information: LA County Waterworks District 29 notified the City of Malibu that all District No. 29 customers must restrict water use to essential drinking and sanitation needs Wednesday, February 1, 2:00 PM – Thursday, February 2, 2:00 PM due to a Los Angeles County Public Works project that will impact water supplies. (It was […] The post Update: Water usage restricted for all Dist 29 customers from Feb 1 to Feb 2 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
2urbangirls.com
Bicyclist killed in Orange County
FULLERTON, Calif. – A bicyclist has died in a hit-and-run crash this afternoon, according to authorities. Fullerton police officers responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. about a possible hit-and-run that occurred near Beach Blvd. and Rosecrans Ave. Upon arrival, they found a solo bicyclist lying unresponsive in the...
Three Reports of Armed Intruders at Area Walmarts
A trio of Los Angeles County Walmarts have been the subject of reported armed intruders over the last 24 hours, including one Sunday in Santa Fe Springs that was evacuated as a result.
Loved ones remember L.A. street vendor killed by suspected DUI driver
Friends and family of a beloved street vendor in Los Angeles remain in shock after she was killed in a brutal crash involving a suspected DUI driver. Adding to the pain of their loss, is the knowledge that the man behind the wheel responsible for their mother’s death was released from custody that same day. […]
mynewsla.com
Vote Center Open for Tuesday’s Special Election in Downey
A vote center is open in Downey for Tuesday’s special municipal election, county election officials announced. The vote center is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Furman Park for safe in-person voting, or to return a completed vote-by-mail ballot, according to Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Irvine Rocked by News of Ongoing FBI Investigation Connected to Attempted Bribery of Irvine City Councilmembers
The case of former Orange County Democratic Party Executive Director and political consultant Melahat Rafiei continued to roil Irvine politics this past week, as the press and public strained to figure out which former City Councilmembers Rafiei allegedly tried to bribe in 2018 while the current City Council grappled with the issue of starting its own investigation into Rafiei.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Long Beach
Authorities Monday identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a collision with an SUV in Long Beach. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. Friday on Long Beach Boulevard near Ellis Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. John Blackwell Jr., 57, of Long Beach died at the scene, the...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Committee Moves Forward Ordinance Aimed at Hotel Tax Loophole
A City Council committee recommended approval Monday of an ordinance that aims to close a loophole allowing hotels in Los Angeles to avoid paying taxes. Currently, hotels could bypass paying the city’s transient occupancy tax via a “secondary operator” that would collect the tax on the hotel’s behalf, but the city would have no method of collecting the tax if the secondary operator does not “have any assets and fails to collect the tax,” according to a September motion.
1 arrested for felony vandalism during LA protest of death of Tyre Nicholas
About 50 demonstrators protesting the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police left some eight businesses vandalized across Los Angeles Sunday evening, says Los Angeles police. One person was arrested for suspicion of felony vandalism and was in possession of spray paint and a glass-breaking tool.Demonstrators have been out in Los Angeles all weekend. Demonstrators began to gather about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Vine Street, near Sunset Boulevard, walking in the street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.About 8:15 p.m. Ezequiel Riesgo, 22, dressed in all-black clothing with a gray backpack, allegedly used a...
mynewsla.com
Two Arrested For DUI in San Jacinto Checkpoint
Two people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol during a DUI checkpoint in San Jacinto, authorities announced Sunday. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s San Jacinto Station conducted a DUI checkpoint Saturday on State Street, north of Seventh Street between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Their identities were not immediately released.
Former Pasadena Symphony Music Director Sues for Religious Discrimination
A former music director for the Pasadena Symphony Association who is member of Church of Christ, Scientist, is suing the association, alleging he was wrongfully stripped of his job in 2021 for seeking a religious and medical exemption to its mandatory coronavirus vaccination policy
