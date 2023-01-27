A City Council committee recommended approval Monday of an ordinance that aims to close a loophole allowing hotels in Los Angeles to avoid paying taxes. Currently, hotels could bypass paying the city’s transient occupancy tax via a “secondary operator” that would collect the tax on the hotel’s behalf, but the city would have no method of collecting the tax if the secondary operator does not “have any assets and fails to collect the tax,” according to a September motion.

