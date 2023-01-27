ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, NY

Peter wise one
4d ago

question...when the police finally showed up, did the officers direct the simple orders like...please take your hands out of your pockets, please raise your hands or get on the ground with you arms and legs spread out OR did he not do those things and started to refuse and argue with the officers and started to fight the officers. one does not fight the police because you will loose either way.

TheDailyBeast

White Cop Who Wanted Colleagues to ‘Stomp’ Tyre Nichols Is Suspended

A white Memphis cop involved in the fatal arrest of Tyre Nichols, who was allegedly caught on body-cam saying he hoped other officers would “stomp his ass,” has been relieved of duty, authorities said Monday. Memphis police told the Associated Press that Preston Hemphill, 26, was “relieved of duty” shortly after the Jan. 7 traffic stop, but his name wasn’t made public until Monday.He is the sixth Memphis officer to be punished for the traffic stop that led to a brutal beating and the eventual death of Nichols. The department also revealed Monday that it had relieved a seventh,...
MEMPHIS, NY
TheDailyBeast

Memphis Police Chief Says Tyre Nichols Video May Be ‘Worse’ Than Rodney King

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis provided an ominous preview ahead of the release of body-cam footage showing five cops brutally beating 29-year-old Black man Tyre Nichols. The footage, set to be released at 6 p.m. local time Friday, is “about the same if not worse” than the footage of cops assaulting Rodney King in Los Angeles in 1991, she told CNN Friday. “I was outraged. It was incomprehensible to me. I don’t think I’ve witnessed anything of that nature in my entire career,” she said. Nichols was pulled over on Jan. 7 for reckless driving however police have not provided...
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

Memphis cops charged in Tyre Nichols murder hired after PD relaxed job requirements

At least two out of of five Memphis police officers charged with murder in the fatal beatdown of Tyre Nichols joined the force after the department relaxed its hiring requirements. Tadarrius Bean and Demetrius Haley both joined the Memphis Police Department in Aug. 2020, NBC News reported, more than two years after the department dramatically loosened the education qualifications to become an officer. Recruits no longer needed an associate’s degree or 54 college credit hours to join the force, and could get by with five years of work experience, Action 5 reported. Loosening the required qualifications however means that the department...
MEMPHIS, NY
Syracuse.com

Details emerge in Armory Square arrest that hospitalized woman. Chief refuses to answer questions

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department released more information Monday about an Armory Square arrest that left a woman hospitalized with a head injury. Police Chief Joseph Cecile refused to answer questions about the arrest at a news conference Monday. The police showed parts of videos from six officers’ body camera footage and discussed the arrest, but would not take questions.
SYRACUSE, NY
TheDailyBeast

Memphis Cops Arrested for Murder After Horrific Beating of Tyre Nichols

Five Memphis police officers involved in the brutal beating of 29-year-old Black man Tyre Nichols were arrested and indicted for murder Thursday ahead of the expected release of video capturing the fatal encounter.Nichols, who police said was pulled over for alleged reckless driving on Jan. 7, was hospitalized after the incident and died three days later when doctors removed life support.Five police officers—Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith—were fired shortly after the fiasco. All were members of a fairly new, specialized anti-crime unit. At a press conference at 2 p.m. local time, Shelby...
MEMPHIS, NY
WHIO Dayton

Police arrest 3 in connection with death of 11-year-old girl in New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Police announced Friday a third person has been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl in Syracuse, New York. In a news release from the Syracuse Police Department, officers were called out to a shooting on Jan. 16 just before 8 p.m. near the 400 block of Oakwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found one victim who was identified as Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 11, with a gunshot wound. First responders provided first aid at the scene. She was transported to the hospital.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Protestors demand answers from Syracuse police in "use of force" incident

Syracuse, N.Y. — While Syracuse Police said they are investigating what they are calling a “use of force” incident, a small group of protestors took their feelings to the Syracuse Police Department Monday night, calling for officers to come out and answer their questions about the released body cam footage.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Seventeen-year-old shot in both arms in Syracuse early Friday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 17-year-old was shot in both arms near the 100 block of South Alvord St. in Syracuse. The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, Syracuse Police Officers found the injured 17-year-old and transported them to Upstate Hospital. The individual is expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse to roll out pilot program to address violence

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was only 11 years old. Her death continues to impact a community of people who knew her and those who did not. “In pain, there has to be healing,” said Lateef Johnson-Kinsey, the Director of the Mayor’s Office to Reduce Gun Violence. For months he’s been working with community […]
SYRACUSE, NY
