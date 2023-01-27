Must! Charities to invest $100,000 into local nonprofits

Local nonprofits can apply for funding now

– Must! Charities’ recently announced that the organization’s $100K Out of the Box Investment will invest a total of $100,000 into organizations in SLO County.

“The organizations and foundations in our region have an abundance of expertise and know-how to best serve,” says Randy Gray, community projects manager at Must! Charities. “What we bring is resources to strategically invest in partnerships with them, together building a stronger community and increasing the impacts to our most precious resource: people.”

Since its inception, Must! Charities has invested over $5-million into the community.

For organizations who want to get “out of the box” with Must! Charities, it is as easy as 1, 2, 3.

Answer yes to: Are you a 501(c)3? Do you have a need that will create positive, measurable change for your organization and the people you serve? Determine what project ($500-$10K) will create a positive change in your organization and our community. Apply online (spoiler alert: it is fast and easy) at www.mustcharities.org/what-we-do/100k

For more information, visit mustcharities.org or call (805) 226-5788.