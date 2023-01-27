ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles Daily News

Must! Charities to invest $100,000 into local nonprofits

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05H0n4_0kTNVkVG00

Local nonprofits can apply for funding now

– Must! Charities’ recently announced that the organization’s $100K Out of the Box Investment will invest a total of $100,000 into organizations in SLO County.

“The organizations and foundations in our region have an abundance of expertise and know-how to best serve,” says Randy Gray, community projects manager at Must! Charities. “What we bring is resources to strategically invest in partnerships with them, together building a stronger community and increasing the impacts to our most precious resource: people.”

Since its inception, Must! Charities has invested over $5-million into the community.

For organizations who want to get “out of the box” with Must! Charities, it is as easy as 1, 2, 3.

  1. Answer yes to: Are you a 501(c)3? Do you have a need that will create positive, measurable change for your organization and the people you serve?
  2. Determine what project ($500-$10K) will create a positive change in your organization and our community.
  3. Apply online (spoiler alert: it is fast and easy) at www.mustcharities.org/what-we-do/100k

For more information, visit mustcharities.org or call (805) 226-5788.

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Scholarship open for students planning to study forestry, skilled trades

Big Creek Lumber announces return of third annual McCrary Family Scholarship. – Big Creek Lumber will be offering the McCrary Family Scholarship for the third consecutive year. The scholarship was founded in 2021 to celebrate the company’s 75th year in business and was named after the McCrary family who has owned the business since it was founded in 1946. The scholarship helps fund the educations of graduating high school seniors who will be pursuing careers in the skilled trades or forestry. Past scholarship recipients are also invited to apply for a one-time scholarship renewal for the continued support of their education.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

New school wellness center opening in Shandon

Grand Opening of Shandon Wellness Center to be held on Thursday. – In collaboration with multiple county agencies, Shandon Joint Unified School District will be holding a grand opening of its new Wellness Center on Thursday at 10 a.m. This center will serve as a place for students and their families to access mental health services, telehealth appointments, and academic counseling, as well as a meeting facility for similar agencies to meet with students and their families.
SHANDON, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy