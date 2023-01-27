ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elderly woman dies in hit-and-run accident in Austin neighborhood, police say

By Deanese Williams-Harris, Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
Elderly woman dies in hit-and-run accident in Austin neighborhood, police say Chicago Tribune/TNS

An elderly woman died Thursday afternoon after she was struck by a Porsche SUV while she was crossing the street in the Austin neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., police said the 93-year-old victim was in a crosswalk in the 300 block of South Laramie Avenue when a Porsche Cayenne drove around a stopped vehicle, into the bike lane and through the crosswalk striking the victim, police said.

The Porsche continued driving, leaving the scene.

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.

