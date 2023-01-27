ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

cw39.com

Man found dead in north Houston apartment, deputies say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are still investigating a shooting in north Harris County that left a man dead Tuesday morning. It happened around 1 a.m. at the La Monterra Apartments at 310 Parramatta Lane near Trevor Way, just north of Houston. According to authorities, a man had gunshot wounds...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Sheriff: Man found dead in Brazoria County after possible home invasion

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — A man was found dead in a home early Saturday morning, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said they received multiple calls reporting a possible home invasion and gunshots at around 2:52 a.m. on Ocean Boulevard in Treasure Island. When they arrived, deputies found a 45-year-old man dead inside the home.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX

