Read full article on original website
Related
Fight between couple ends with deadly shooting at N. Harris Co. apartments, deputies say
At this point -- investigators are working to figure out who actually pulled the trigger. The woman had several injuries that indicated she was involved in a fight, deputies said.
cw39.com
Man found dead in north Houston apartment, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are still investigating a shooting in north Harris County that left a man dead Tuesday morning. It happened around 1 a.m. at the La Monterra Apartments at 310 Parramatta Lane near Trevor Way, just north of Houston. According to authorities, a man had gunshot wounds...
Love triangle escalates into shooting, stabbings that land 3 people in hospital, sheriff says
ALDINE, Texas — In what's believed to be a domestic violence-fueled situation, a woman and two men were injured and taken to an area hospital on Monday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The incident happened at a trailer near the intersection of Strawn and Chrisman roads in...
Man at large, charged after fatally shooting wife's lover in north Houston, court docs say
Investigators said Oziel Gonzalez, who is currently on the run, walked into a game room when he saw his wife sitting with her boyfriend of one year when things took a deadly turn.
cw39.com
HPD investigates shooting at north Houston gas station, one person sent to hospital
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting in north Houston that sent one person to the hospital. Details are limited right now but police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning near the Valero gas station on 4401 Airline Drive. The victim was taken to Memorial...
Heavy police activity can be seen as suspected 'fentanyl' lab raid underway in northwest Houston
Authorities told ABC13 the possible drug bust involves the manufacturing of pills, possibly fentanyl.
Woman shot, killed after allegedly standing in sunroof of car during road altercation in SW Houston
According to investigators, the woman was standing outside on the sunroof of the vehicle before she was shot multiple times.
HPD: 17-year-old hospitalized after gunfire leaves car riddled with bullets in SE Houston
HOUSTON — A 17-year-old is in the hospital after a gunman opened fire on a vehicle in southeast Houston, according to police. The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Cullen and Airport Blvd before the teen was taken to a fire station on Van Fleet St.
Click2Houston.com
Mother, 2-year-old boy escape house fire in north Houston; child transported to hospital: HFD
HOUSTON – A 2-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after a house fire in north Houston Tuesday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. HFD was called to a home in the 4500 block of Antha after receiving reports of a house fire and someone suffering from cardiac arrest.
fox26houston.com
Child, adult taken to hospital after Houston house fire on Antha Street
HOUSTON - A child and adult were taken to the hospital after a Houston house fire, officials say. The fire was reported on Tuesday morning in the 4500 block of Antha Street near Lundy Road in northeast Houston. The fire department said two people were rescued from the home. The...
fox26houston.com
T.C. Jester Shooting: Houston police searching for man, stolen vehicle following deadly shooting
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a man and stolen vehicle following a deadly shooting on Friday morning. According to Houston police, the shooting occurred on the 1700 block of West T.C. Jester Boulevard. SUGGESTED: Galveston Police Chief on leave after SWAT raid to wrong house...
Car shot at while waiting at red light drives to SE Houston fire station, police say
The teen was with three other people in the car when they were shot at while at an intersection, police said. The group then drove to a Houston fire station for help.
13 Investigates: 3 inmate deaths occur at Harris County jail in the month of January
If the pace of deaths among Harris County jail inmates in 2023 continues, the jail is on track to exceed the number of deaths it had in 2022.
Click2Houston.com
‘I don’t feel safe’: Frustrated residents say broken cameras, vehicle gate may be cause of more than 50 cars getting broken into at SW Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON – As many as 50 vehicles were broken into Sunday night while parked inside a parking garage at the Ashford Apartments located off Dairy Ashford. Tenants said the complex bills itself as a safe place to live. “It says they have cameras. It says they have a security...
Former Clear Creek ISD employee arrested for stealing 58 iPhones from district, deputies say
Investigators spent the better part of the last three months trying to connect the district's former lead network engineer to the alleged heist, which saw the devices go way far out of the country.
News reports lead to arrest of man accused of killing girlfriend, shooting daughter at motel, police say
HOUSTON — Police have arrested the suspected gunman in the shooting of a mother and her daughter at a southeast Houston motel last week. The 41-year-old mother died at the scene and her 21-year-old daughter was shot and wounded, according to the Houston Police Department. Christopher George Edwards, 52,...
Surveillance video shows store owner stopping serial robbery suspects in the Heights
After being robbed by the same suspects back-to-back, the store owner told Eyewitness News he had enough and shoved them out the door. But they put up a fight.
fox26houston.com
Heights area man desperate to get his stolen dog back home, offering $1,000 reward
HOUSTON - "It truly is like a family member feels like. I lost my best friend," said Steve Liollilo. Last Wednesday, "Bennie," Liollio's 4-legged bestie got out through an open gate. SUGGESTED: While searching for missing dog stolen during burglary, woman's dad passes away. "It's been tough," Liollio said. "Just...
Raid at Galveston home leads to police chief being placed on leave
GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli was placed on leave after officers raided a house on Avenue O near 53rd Street while searching for a teen who had been accused of killing a man a few days prior. The homicide. On Jan. 20, Galveston police said officers...
KHOU
Sheriff: Man found dead in Brazoria County after possible home invasion
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — A man was found dead in a home early Saturday morning, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said they received multiple calls reporting a possible home invasion and gunshots at around 2:52 a.m. on Ocean Boulevard in Treasure Island. When they arrived, deputies found a 45-year-old man dead inside the home.
Comments / 2