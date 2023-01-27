Read full article on original website
Minden girls win Southwest Conference Tournament
KEARNEY. Neb. — The Minden Whippets stormed back after getting down early 17-8 and outscored the Gothenburg Swedes 46- 34 in the remaining three quarters to win a thriller 54-51 over Gothenburg on Saturday.
Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce hosts 104th Annual Meeting
KEARNEY, Neb. — Monday marked the 104th Annual Meeting and Banquet of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce (KACC). The 1733 Men's Barbershop Chorus performed the National Anthem ahead of the festivities. It's an event regularly scoring an appearance from some of the bigger names in the state. This...
Crop insurance noted as top concern for many farmers in Farm Bill talks
AURORA, Neb. — Ag Day returned to Hamilton County. For many years, Nebraska Extension has hosted this event in Aurora. “This is a major corn and soybean production area, this is just a great location and facility,” said Extension Educator Steve Melvin. Ag Day is all about giving...
Ogallala boys win fifth consecutive Southwest Conference Tournament
KEARNEY. Neb. — Ogallala jumped out to an early lead and won their fifth consecutive conference title beating Gothenburg 60-41 on Saturday at Kearney High School.
UPDATE: Large house fire contained in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Crews battled a large residential fire in southeast Grand Island Monday morning. The Grand Island Fire Department said they responded to the blaze at on Midaro Drive in the southeast part of the city shortly after 6 a.m. Officials said the fire was contained around...
Infant found on rural farm porch in extreme cold after car stolen with kids inside
ALDA, Neb. — Before he heard sirens, the man who found an infant in extreme cold only heard silence. Momentary fear struck Chuck Sorahan as he looked at the seven-month-old boy on his porch, cold with no sign of life. “His eyes were closed, and his little hands were...
Rivoli 3 in Hastings making renovations
A classic movie house experiences a revival as the the Rivoli 3 theater brings new amenities and features to the downtown area to bring another great destination for Hastings residents. The historic theater is near completion and hopes to bring you more comforts and a new experience. “It’s come together...
Pet Doc: The importance of healthy teeth and gums
KEARNEY, Neb. — When it comes to our pet’s dental health, it's just as important to our pets as it is to us humans. Dr. Beebout from the Hilltop Pet Clinic said in a perfect world, we would brush our pet’s teeth every day, as well as having them have regular dental cleanings.
Wilcox-Hildreth community starts fundraiser for 19-month-old fighting leukemia
WILCOX, Neb. — Back in November, the Maul family thought their son, Bexton, was fighting the flu, but after blood tests and a rush to the hospital, they found out he was instead fighting leukemia. “They checked his blood, and we got the phone call later that he was...
New GIPD chief shares plans and ideas to recruit more officers
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Kevin Denney has 30 years in law enforcement. Coming from the police department in Jarrell, Texas, Denney started his journey as Grand Island Police Chief on January 16th. “I’m excited to be here,” Denney said. “Meeting the community and meeting the police officers here has...
Mental Health Awareness: Control
KEARNEY, Neb. — What you can and can't control: it's a topic that some may struggle with, but understanding and accepting the difference can be a benefit to your mental health. Licensed Clinical Psychologist and UNK Psychology Professor Krista Fritson joined NTV News to talk more about this topic.
UPDATE: Two charged with stealing vehicle in GI with children inside
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two teens are behind bars after allegedly stealing a vehicle with three children inside, before abandoning an infant. Tate Wolfe, 18, of Kearney, was arraigned Monday morning in Hall County Court and charged with three counts of kidnapping, three child abuse charges, theft over $5,000, theft by receiving stolen property and operation of a vehicle to avoid arrest.
Hall County faces new pressure on courthouse as judges send letter asking for space
GRAND ISLAND, Neb — Hall County faces new pressure to build a courthouse as judges now inform the county more courtrooms are needed. While they stop short of demanding new courtrooms, the judges say Hall County needs two more. A letter from Judge Art Wetzel and Judge Al Corey...
UPDATE: York man arrested following deadly shooting
YORK, Neb. — A York man convicted in a 2010 Arizona murder is now accused of murdering his wife. Bart Beutler, 47, is charged in York County Court with first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
GI man to spend life in prison on charges related to escape, hostage situation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man convicted on multiple charges after he ran away from corrections officers and took a man hostage during a 12-hour standoff will spend the rest of his life in prison. Tyler Manka, 28, was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison on one...
