Grand Island, NE

foxnebraska.com

Minden girls win Southwest Conference Tournament

KEARNEY. Neb. — The Minden Whippets stormed back after getting down early 17-8 and outscored the Gothenburg Swedes 46- 34 in the remaining three quarters to win a thriller 54-51 over Gothenburg on Saturday.
MINDEN, NE
foxnebraska.com

Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce hosts 104th Annual Meeting

KEARNEY, Neb. — Monday marked the 104th Annual Meeting and Banquet of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce (KACC). The 1733 Men's Barbershop Chorus performed the National Anthem ahead of the festivities. It's an event regularly scoring an appearance from some of the bigger names in the state. This...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

UPDATE: Large house fire contained in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Crews battled a large residential fire in southeast Grand Island Monday morning. The Grand Island Fire Department said they responded to the blaze at on Midaro Drive in the southeast part of the city shortly after 6 a.m. Officials said the fire was contained around...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Rivoli 3 in Hastings making renovations

A classic movie house experiences a revival as the the Rivoli 3 theater brings new amenities and features to the downtown area to bring another great destination for Hastings residents. The historic theater is near completion and hopes to bring you more comforts and a new experience. “It’s come together...
HASTINGS, NE
foxnebraska.com

Pet Doc: The importance of healthy teeth and gums

KEARNEY, Neb. — When it comes to our pet’s dental health, it's just as important to our pets as it is to us humans. Dr. Beebout from the Hilltop Pet Clinic said in a perfect world, we would brush our pet’s teeth every day, as well as having them have regular dental cleanings.
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

New GIPD chief shares plans and ideas to recruit more officers

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Kevin Denney has 30 years in law enforcement. Coming from the police department in Jarrell, Texas, Denney started his journey as Grand Island Police Chief on January 16th. “I’m excited to be here,” Denney said. “Meeting the community and meeting the police officers here has...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Mental Health Awareness: Control

KEARNEY, Neb. — What you can and can't control: it's a topic that some may struggle with, but understanding and accepting the difference can be a benefit to your mental health. Licensed Clinical Psychologist and UNK Psychology Professor Krista Fritson joined NTV News to talk more about this topic.
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

UPDATE: Two charged with stealing vehicle in GI with children inside

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two teens are behind bars after allegedly stealing a vehicle with three children inside, before abandoning an infant. Tate Wolfe, 18, of Kearney, was arraigned Monday morning in Hall County Court and charged with three counts of kidnapping, three child abuse charges, theft over $5,000, theft by receiving stolen property and operation of a vehicle to avoid arrest.
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

UPDATE: York man arrested following deadly shooting

YORK, Neb. — A York man convicted in a 2010 Arizona murder is now accused of murdering his wife. Bart Beutler, 47, is charged in York County Court with first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
YORK, NE

